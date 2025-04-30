Brew City Buzz: Events Happening May 1-7, 2025

× Expand Photo via 414Flea - Facebook 414Flea Market 414Flea Market at Zocalo Food Park (2024)

Thursday May 1

Mary Annette Pember at Boswell Books

Ojibwe journalist Pember speaks about her book, Medicine River: A Story of Survival and the Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools. Her work is a combination of autobiography and broader history concerning the boarding schools into which Native American youth were confined and the practice's devastating effect on indigenous culture. Pember's talk is sponsored by UWM’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education, Like most Boswell Books events, this 6:30 PM talk is free to attend, but registration is required and may be obtained here: eventbrite.com/e/mary-annette-pember-author-of-medicine-river-an-in-person-boswell-event-tickets-1087203909159?aff=oddtdtcreator

Friday May 2

Intro to Monarchs at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Those are monarch butterflies master naturalist Terri Hart-Ellis will be discussing, not royals, during her presentation at the Hales Corners nature center from 10 a.m. to noon. Among the topics to be addressed are conservation efforts for the colorful insects and what can be done to encourage growth of their population. Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens receive a discount on admission, but all who care to attend may register here: boernerbotanicalgardens.org/product/intro-to-monarchs/

Adult Skate Night at Story Hill FireHouse

Bring your own skates to an intimate skating experience at the N. Hawley Road locale known as a consistent Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee wedding venue finalist. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the fun that runs from 7-11 p.m. Refreshments will be available on site, so no carry-ins, please. Advance tickets for the limited-space affair may be had here: eventbrite.com/e/adult-skate-night-the-firehouse-tickets

Live Band Karaoke at Paulie's Pub and Eatery

Singing to backing tracks to a crowd in a bar is one thing. Employing the same talent, or at least chutzpah, with professional musicians in tow brings the experience to another level altogether. See the list of 650+ songs the band is ready to play at the West Allis sports bar's 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. evening of amateur vocalizing, here: livebandkaraoke.net. Paulie's hosts Live Band Karaoke ever first Friday of the month until this October.

Saturday May 3

Free Range Art Farm Spring Show

The Buzz supposes it's better to have art be free range than having it constrained in coops or stanchions. Kidding aside, The Free Range Art Barn is a great name for the place in rural Grafton, near Cedarburg, hosting its next exposition and sale of jewelry, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, prints, paintings and more. The artists whose works will be available to see and buy look to be mostly or exclusively female as well. Free Range 14th seasonal show goes in today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today and on Sunday May 4.

Cinco de Mayo Festival Presented by El Conquistador Latino Newspaper & Radio Show

One of Milwaukee's leaders in Spanish language media brings an early celebration of Mexican forces over the French army at the Battle of Pueblo 163 years ago. Featured in the fete will be a veritable armada of taco trucks and other food vendors, contests for singing, tamale-eating and Chihuahua dogs' beauty, other entertainment, and more. It all takes place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Humboldt Park.

Derby Day at Explorium Greendale

There are other places to party in conjunction with the 151st annual running of Kentucky's famed horserace. But the to-do at the Southridge brewpub is free. No charge doesn't mean no fun though, as there will be a Best Derby Dress contest, raffles and specials on food and drinks (including mint juleps, of course). It all goes down from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and bets maybe placed around 5:45 p.m.

Torzala Brewing Co. Bayside Beer Garden at Ellsworth Park

If the Bayside microbrewery wants to claim dibs on starting this year's beer garden season, the Buzz says let them have at it. There will be music, though from whom has yet to be determined at press time, food from EZ Tiki, and naturally, beer from Torzala's South First Street facilities in Milwaukee.

Sunday May 4

414Flea Flea Market at Zocalo Food Park

The latest of 414Flea's community-driven pop-up markets features over 40 vendors comprised of local small businesses, artists, and other creative folk. An array of food tricks and live DJ'ing help make a more festive atmosphere for the Flea's emphasis on affordable deals on quality products to foster interconnectedness. Take it all in from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

53212 Marketplace: Mother's Day Edition at Amorphic Beer Presented by Riverworks Development Corporation

Maybe you could buy something for Mom at the marketplace listed above, but here's a pop-up catering to gift-giving for next Sunday's holiday. The sale is billed as offering “unique and local gifts for everyone you know”; still, why not think of all the health & wellness goods, clothing, candles, jewelry, art specialty foods, plants, and accessories for them available as things to consider for you-know-who first? The Don Pastor food truck will on hand for attendees hungering for Mexican street fare as well as gift ideas. Partake of it all from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Night of Empanadas & Salsa Dancing at The Starling

It's a free night of dancing (lessons available for beginners, too) at the Water Street venue with pastries provided by West Allis' Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen. Several alcoholic and intoxicant-free cocktails will also be available. RSVP for the noon-6 p.m. event and get a free mini-Margarita upon arrival. Reserve a spot for today dance or tomorrow from 2-8 PM here: eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-empanadas-salsa-dancing-tickets-1328954892859?aff=oddtdtcreator

Bel Canto Chorus: “Voices of Home” at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center

The acapella vocal ensemble concludes their 2024-25 season with a program of pieces exploring many meaning of “home,” Included will be Shawn Kirchner's suite of sacred folk standards, Heavenly Home, Eric Whitacre's adaptation of kid lit classic Goodnight Moon, and the world premiere of Argentinian composer Santiago Veros' Looking For Home. Admission for the 3 p.m. concert in person or via livestream may be purchased here: belcantochorus.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/?orderSource=Community_Calendar%23/events/a0SPX000001Q2vF2AS

Cinco De Mayo Day Party at Tropic

It must be the season for free Margaritas. The first 30 attendees of this day-before Cinco fiesta at the North Water Street Jamaican fusion eatery/hookah lounge get a full-size serving of the drink made with Patron. Potentially complimentary pricy tequila isn't the only incentive to get to Tropic from 3-10 p.m. today though. There will also be other free beverages, raffles, prizes and deals on jerk tacos and baskets of wings.

Monday May 5

Lynch Landscaping Day Luncheon

Let's say you need a truck for landscaping. And you have to eat, right? Fix your hunger and need for a vehicle with a trip to the Lynch Truck Center in Waterford. Not only is the lunch free, so are the giveaways, a tour of the truck center and opportunity to view uplifts for trucks to help with that landscaping you may want to do. Stop by for a meal and looking at some trucks from 11 a.m.- to 2 p.m. either.

Bingo & Bites at Crossroads Collective

It wasn't that long ago that the Buzz mentioned Crossroads' gaming & grub combo, but this will be the last time to partake of the free Monday night fun before the food mall closes on Thursday May 8. Attendees need not purchase anything to eat in order to play, but bingo players' thirst may be quenched with specially priced tap beer, house wine and single rail mixers at The Pharmacy Bar. Fill a card and maybe win a prize from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday March 6

Game Night at Crossroads Collective

Bingo isn't everyone's game of choice. So, here's another opportunity to pay last respects to a unique culinary haven while having competitive fun. Board, card and dice games will be provided for free, as will pitchers of beer and bottles of wine from the Pharmacy Bar at reasonable prices.

Wednesday March 7

Citizen Awards at The Ivy House Presented by Civic Music MKE

It's a night to see retired Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra violinist Timothy Klabunde and current UWM director of choral activities Zachary Durlam honored for their contributions to the Cream City's musical culture. Following that ceremony whereby attendees may contribute to the youth and educators' music charity sponsoring it, there will be a gratis jazz show by saxophonist Clay Lyons, pianist Anthony Deutsch, bassist Jeff Hamann and drummer Ben Piette. The evening of honors and tunes is free for general admission from 5-9:30 p.m. at the South Barclay St. facility.