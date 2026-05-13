Brew City Buzz, Events Happening May 14-20, 2026

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Thursday May 14

Shorewood Art Walk

It's the first evet of its kind, with businesses in the suburb's central business district hosting multiple modes of art, including performance art, running 5-8 p.m. Fuller details about the free event may be read at tinyurl.com/3jrm3y9a.

Author Kenneth Dahlin on Frank Lloysd Wright and the Path to Beauty at Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens

The Racine-based writer with his PhD from UWM's School of Architecture will speak on his book about the famed architect and how his organic theory of building design offers an alternative to the dilemma of novelty versus revivalism. Dahlin's 90-miute presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. and comes with illustrations. Tickets for it are available from tinyurl.com/26x4z39j.

Bravva: A Titillating History of Bras at Oriental Theatre

If you never thought you'd see a documentary about brassieres, think again! And this is its world premiere. Also on the bill is the debut of a short film by local musician by local musician Victor DeLorenzo and a fashion show; there's no need to say what clothing will be shown, right? Get tickets for the 6:30-8:45 screenings and such via www.bravathefilm.com.

Friday May 15

Woman's Club of Wisconsin's Fashion on Film: How the Studio System Shaped the Century

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The club's member liaison, Bennett Williamson (also a fashion designer himself), gives a free presentation on three movies from Hollywood's Goden Age where clothing was used as a narrative device and cultural artifact. It starts with a 3 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail hour, followed hy Williamson's 4 p.m. presentation. RSVP for what should be an enlightening time at www.wc-wi.org.

Maifest Germantown Celebration

It's the first day of three for this iteration of a German festival that isn't Oktoberfest. A fish fry, kids tent, Maipole dance, sheepshead tournament and more activities distinguish the free weekend festival, the full schedule for which may be found by taking your cursor to http://maifestgermantown.org/.

Beginner Square Dancing at Third Space Brewing

If you desire to try again what may may have been a grade school gym activity, as it was for the Buzz, or are an intrigued newbie, the microbrewery invites interested adults to swing their partner, do-si-do, and more at this two-hour square dance (with a couple of 15-minute beer breaks). Western attire is encouraged; save money by going as a couple. Get tickets here: tinyurl.com/53c9j65m

Saturday May 16

Mobilab: Roll with Science Traveling Exhibit at Discovery World

Children and their families can build and test toy vehicles in this temporary feature at the kids' science museum. Mobilab will be available until Sunday Sept. 6 during Discovery World's usual business hours. And all this month Milwaukee residents get discounted admission with valid ID. More information on it all may be had from tinyurl.com/mr3eyaef.

Urban Ecology in Bloom: Flora- and Fauna-Inspired Strolls at Urban Ecology Center-Washington Park

Walk with some of the center's staff to learn the lay of the land when it comes to seasonal plants and ephemera and their ecological importance. The Buzz suggests participants wear comfortable shoes for the 90-minute walk, some of it over bumpy terrain. Register for the 10 a.m. jaunt upon reaching tinyurl.com/38y35yyx.

Zero Proof Promotions' Non Alc Beverage Walk at "The Calling"

Noon at Mark di Suvero's orange statue at the end of E. Wisconsin Ave. is where and when to meet for this free two-hour stroll about town with complimentary, non-intoxicating rinks provided by the promoter. You might find more information about it at Zero Proof's website, which may be found at zeroproofpass.com.

Lon Michels' “Here's Looking at You!: The Portrait in Contemporary Art” Reception at Tory Folliard Gallery's Viewing Room II

The Ripon College and UW-Madison graduate and National Endowment for the Arts recipient will participate in a Fred Stonehouse-led panel discussion of his fanciful neo-pop art portraiture from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Michels' exhibition runs through Saturday Mat 30. More about this free event may be found at tinyurl.com/ms83x3f8.

Commando and Palindrome at Interchange Theater

Two local improv groups perform two different games at the N. 10th St. hub for that kind of comedy. Commando will go for extemporaneous action based on true stories; Palindrome will have at scenes that expand, contract and go forward and back again. The troupes' two hours of yuks commence at 7:30 p.m., for which tickets may be had through tinyurl.com/ysbujfht.

Sunday May 17

Maifest: Gluten-Free Festival at Lakefront Brewery

As the makers of the first and bestselling gluten-free beer in the U.S., Lakefront knows and cares for the underserved needs of the local celiac community. Going far in serving those needs is this five-hour bazaar of food vendors and food trucks. Bloody Marys and an assortment of limited-run gluten free brews will be available at the free event, too. Learn more at tinyurl.com/bbmrnxhb.

Tuesday May 19

Let's Play Cribbage! at Mana Tap

Cards and boards are provided for the free couple of hours of gaming the Wauwatosa bar and grill for this free afternoon of competition going 1:30-3:30 p.m. Register your interest by going to tinyurl.com/ywv34wre,

Cookbook Author Saeng Douangdara at Vientiane Noodle Shop

The writer of The Lao Kitchen will be at the W. National Ave, restaurant to discuss and sign her book; the function also includes a pre-fixed meal for attendees. Tickets for the 6-8 p.m. affair from tinyurl.com/543mhxee.

Wednesday May 20

Bader Philanthropies Presents “A Tribute to Helen Daniels Bader: Belonging and Becoming “at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

A bevy of free activities throughout the day celebrate the life and achievements of the late social worker, philanthropist, and co-owner of Aldrich Chemical Company. Most of them are free, and they're all family friendly. Learn the full schedule of events running 10 a.m.-5 p.m. upon reaching tinyurl.com/54hb45py.