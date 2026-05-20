Brew City Buzz: Events Happening May 21-May 27, 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sculpture Milwaukee Sculpture Milwaukee 2026 install at 411 building Sculpture Milwaukee installs a work outside the 411 East Wisconsin Center (May 2026)

Thursday May 21

Croatian Park Beer Garden Grand Reopening Kick-Off

The Franklin spot for flora and brews opens for its 16th season, through September, tonight from 5-10 p.m. Visitors aged 21+ get a free beer during the first hour. It's a family-friendly space with a kids' zone, bocci ball court, European cuisine, food trucks, live music and alcohol-free drinks. too. Learn more about all the garden has to offer by fitting up www.croatianparkbeergarden.com.

Sculpture Milwaukee Sculpture Talk

The visual arts advocacy group hosts a two-hour discussion about artist-run space' role in a city's arts ecosystem. The session features international and local speakers and arrives in anticipation of the group's forthcoming exhibition, “Power of the Margins.” More about the free 5:30 p.m. Session may be found via tinyurl.com/8dncjcc2

Q+A and Signing with Author Anna Sortino at The Well Read Damsel

The YA romance novelist discusses her latest, Stops Along the Way, with Ali Novak at the Wauwatosa romance specialist bookshop. The 90-minute, 6:30 p.m. event includes a copy of Sortino's book and an opportunity to meet her and get the book signed. Tickets are required and made purchased through tinyurl.com/49xxzzh8.

Let's Get Lost at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

The 1988 documentary about trumpeter/vocalist Chet Baker will be screened as part of the center's Chuck LaPaglia Jazz Film Series, with the Joel Lehman Quartet performing for the occasion as well. Students with ID receive $5 off the door price for the 6:30 p.m. event. Find the venue's full calendar at jazzgallerycenterforarts.org

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Breaking and Entering Presents Big Beat MKE Competition at The Cooperage

Apologies for not mentioning this sooner, as this is the quarter-finals of this four-week competition among Milwaukee music producers to create—that's right!—the best beat. Next week's winner gets what's said to be a huge prize package, but tonight's free event goes 7-11 p.m. Further details may be found upon getting to

Friday May 22

Opening Reception for Max Hautala's “Max Went West: An American Tale III” Woodcut Print Exhibition at Grove Gallery

The Washington-based artist has an MFA in printmaking from UW-Madison and has taught at MIAD. He displays his pieces reflecting his adventures in the Midwest and West Coast. The free reception goes 5-9 p.m., and the S. Fifth St. art space's website may be found at www.gallerygrove.com.

Beaded Plant Workshop at Grey House Studio

Threading baubles into potted household greenery is new to the Buzz. The folks behind the Wauwatosa art makers' space know it's a trend, however, and are willing to assist others in adapting to it with a two-hour session to learn it at 6 p.m. Tickets for the hands-on, beginner-friendly may be obtained from tinyurl.com/4yexnmxm.

Saturday May 23

Falls Memorial Fest 2026

Menomonee Falls may beat Milwaukee to win the honor of kicking of the good weather festival season with this 11-hour function featuring a vendor market, art fair, two music stages, 5K run, car show, kid zone, food trucks, the Knights of Columbus Lucky Ducky Derbym and more. The free fete starts at 10 a.m., and full details maybe found at tinyurl.com/ym9rarj7.

“Daddy and Me: Bonding for Dad's and Children with Special/Support Needs” at St. Francis Children's Center

This free 90-minute event for father with kids who have special, support, medical, or behavioral needs—even those pending a diagnosis—includes play time, snacks, water and resources for parents. The fun starts at 2 p.m. Interested dads may register for it upon reaching tinyurl.com/5y87y5fu.

What The Dance Presents “Crimewave: A Goth, Post-Punk, and Darkwave Party” at Vivarium

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for this night of shadowy, discordant, beat-driven music for dancing and commiserating commencing at 9 p.m. Dressing to impress fellow darkness dwellers is encouraged, all of whom may purchase a ticket by heading to tinyurl.com/bd3susta.

Monday May 25

Music Bingo at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

The Wauwatosa microbrewery hosts three 20-25-minute rounds of the game to test the patrons’ tuneful knowledge. First and second prize brainiacs get prizes for their efforts, and those who can't make the prompt 6:30 p.m. start time may still play later rounds. Learn more by heading to tinyurl.com/4ty6a3c5.

The Initials Game Live at MobCraft Beer

Especially enterprising Buzz'sters encountering favorable traffic conditions could play the first round Lion's Tail's game and then head to this MobCraft on S. Fifth St. to test their facility with dual-letter initials in a speedy game where requiring fewer clues means earns more points. The competition gets underway at 7 p.m.; register interest at tinyurl.com/5a28sp6m.

Tuesday May 26

“Bob's Burger” Trivia at X-Ray Arcade

The cartoon TV series is the subject of the questions in this all-ages competition at the Cudahy space. There's no charge, teams can consist of no more than six players, themed attire is encouraged, and first through third place will take home a prize. More may be learned about the 6-11 p.m. event by directing your cursor to tinyurl.com/nhb4j4ae

Wednesday May 27

“Sephardic & Mizrahi Voices: Heritage, Visibility and Change” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

This 90-minute presentation by the executive director of JIMENA (Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa), Sarah Levin, about diversity among Jews, perceptions and misconceptions within and beyond the Jewish community, comes free with museum admission. More about the 7 p.m. talk may be found at tinyurl.com/z6xfvcve.