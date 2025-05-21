Brew City Buzz: Events Happening May 22-28,2025

× Expand Photo Via Gift of Wings - Facebook Gift of Wings Kite Festival Gift of Wings Kite Festival presented by Ikea

Thursday May 22

Market on the Riverwalk at Schlitz Park

The park, mercadoMKE, The Tap Yard and Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation present this showcase of handmade products and local food vendors ... and Tap Yard craft beer will be on tap. The family-friendly event is free to attend and runs from 4-8 p.m.

Friday May 23

War Memorial Beer Garden Opens

Just steps away from both the Milwaukee Art Museum and Veterans Park, here's a Hofbrau-styled beer garden equipped with a 1957 Grumman-Olson beer truck. Also on offer are enormous Bavarian pretzels and gourmet loaded bratwursts. The site operated by Kegel's Inn runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and benefits the War Memorial Center.

Saturday May 24

IKEA Family Kite Festival at Veterans Park

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. tomorrow, it's a veritable kite barrage at the park. Local and Chicago kite-flying teams and individuals will take to the skies with their kites for colorful displays all day. The first 100 children who enter the 4KidsMad Dash event each get a free kite for their participation, too. The Gift of Wings kite store will sell kites and refreshments, but the event and nearby parking are both free.

“gather & grow: a garden inspired patio party” at The Little Village Play Cafe

The Wauwatosa kids play space invites their prime demographic, their parents or other caretakers and the community at large to a summer kickoff celebration. Featured will be a flower sale, sensory water play, and a slew of local vendors. The free fete goes from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. If it rains, the party transpires at the same time on Sunday May 25. Whenever it occurs, the first 75 attendees will receive a free, event-branded tote.

Sunday May 25

Urban Bird Hike at Lakeshore State Park

The local park is home to over 70 migratory and native bird species, and every hike take at Lakeshore is different, depending on migration patterns. Ideal for birdwatching newcomers, the hike is for all ages and abilities. Interested birders should convene at 9:30 a.m. for the free, hour-long hike. Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, though a few pairs will be available to borrow by enquiring by Friday May 23 via emailing Elaine.Zautke@wisconsin.gov or calling 414-274-4281.

Rich Becker Book Signing at Lion's Tooth

The Bay View bookshop an art space hosts the Milwaukee-born/Las Vegas-residing author to sign his coming-of-age thriller of a novel, Third Wheel, and short story collection, 50 States, from 2-4 p.m. Perhaps he will return to the city of his birth when his fourth book is published later this year, too?

Monday May 26

Memorial Day Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

The city's oldest and largest operating cemetery is making the holiday much more than a commemoration of the nation's war dead. An 11 a.m. service in the facility's chapel and wreath-laying at its Garden of Honor will be followed by costumed re-enactor historians portraying Milwaukeeans of note at their gravesites. Food will be available for sale, and Forest Home's Victorian Garden's will be open for picnicking. The day concludes with a free local history tour from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Apart from the food, it's a free event.

Tuesday May 27

Graphic Novelist Craig Thompson at Boswell Books

In a co-presentation with the Lion's Tooth bookstore, the author will speak about Ginseng Roots: A Memoir, the autobiographical sequel to his much-awarded Blankets. Thompson picks up the story of his youth picking ginseng in Northern Wisconsin's in a tale where industrial agriculture's rise, organized labor's decline, and a search for a sense of home intertwine. Thompson's 6:30 p.m. discussion is free to attend but requires registration, which may be made here: eventbrite.com/e/craig-thompson-author-of-ginseng-roots-an-in-person-boswell-event-tickets-1297821311479?aff=oddtdtcreator

Wednesday May 28

Intro to Leatherworking: Craft Your Own Leather Goods at The Local Makery

No experience is necessary, and all materials are included in the reasonable price of this one-night course at the Wauwatosa crafts shop. Learn classic stitching and finishing methods for a hands-on experience. The class is scheduled to go from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and registration for it may be made here: thelocalmakery.com/products/intro-to-leatherworking-craft-your-own-leather-goods