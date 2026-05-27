Brew City Buzz, Events Happening May 28-June 3, 2026

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Thursday May 28

Bike Night at Harley-Davidson Museum

Considering the location, it may be fair to ask when it isn’t bike night there. But tonight, and on Thursdays through to September, the museum offers these free 5-9 p.m. events with live music, raffles, retail deals and what staff promises to be a new experience every week. That last detail might be incentive enough to pursue further information from tinyurl.com/38ma5y3s.

Speed Dating Night for Ages 35-50 at Mo's Irish Pub

Single heterosexual folks in the above-mentioned age range are invited to the W. Wisconsin Ave. tavern to try their hand at finding love (or something like it?) in this free night of five-minute dates with ratings (by the ladies of the gents). Arrive at 8:30 p.m. For the event starting properly a quarter-hour later, lasting until 10:30 p.m. More about it may be found at tinyurl.com/vww5b3dw.

City Connect Vendor Fair at Milwaukee City Hall

How does a business go about doing business not just in, but with Milwaukee, as in its government and administration? This third annual event, set to last over seven hours, should go a long way in answering that question. Register for the 8 a.m-3:30 p.m. symposium once you reach tinyurl.com/y4mvne4b.

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Friday May 29

Bay View Gallery Night

Beyond what the name implies, this neighborhood celebration is about more than looking at art. There will be plenty of that, but also music, food, DIY crafting and much else in this free, family-friendly, five-hour fete starting at 5 p.m. Find its schedule, including a likewise free jazz festival, by taking your cursor to bvgn.org.

“The Art of Dr. Seuss” Opening Reception at Gallery 505

Ted Geisel's creativity beyond his children’s books is showcased in this exhibition with all the painting and sculptures for sale at the Whitefish Bay venue. The opening reception with collection representative Jes Stiner goes from 6-9 p.m. Discover further details by way of tinyurl.com/4nx8wd4p.

Riverwest Radio 14th Anniversary Sunset Cruise

This fundraising, waterborne meet-up for listeners of WXTW-LP is above the price range for most Buzz recommendations; but for anyone who appreciates the FM's locally-focused programming, this may be a priority to attend. Full details on the third annual cruise's boarding at 6:30 p.m. and cruising 7-9 p.m. may be had from tinyurl.com/zu4dk8wy

AfroVibez at Freight 38

DJ SoFly not only spins West African Afrobeats for the dancing pleasure of patrons of the S. First St. venue but mixes it up with South African amapiano and Trinidadian soca for what's probably a club night like no other in town. Reserve a spot on Freight 38's dancefloor for the party starting at 9 p.m. by heading to tinyurl.com/4njp89km.

Saturday May 30

Farmers Market at Richfield Natrure and Historical Park

If the Buzz has ever mentioned the bucolic 'burb of Richfield, it's been a while. But today from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the town's farmers market opens for the season, which runs most Saturdays through October 10. Produce, eggs, meat, bakery, crafts, lotions, candles, prepared food and more may be had at the free-to-attend event, more about bout which may be gleaned through richfieldwifarmersmarket.org.

Third Space Innovation Brewhouse Second Anniversary Party

The Menomonee Falls microbrewery's gathering place celebrates its birthday with a couple of bands, a special flight of brews for the occasion, raffles, giveaways (including a Golden Ticket prize), local vendors and the opportunity to name Third Space's next beer. Glean further info about the free 11 a.m.-8 p.m. function from tinyurl.com/33sb8sbu.

African American Round Table's Feed the Change MKE Campaign Launch Fair at Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy

The longest subheading this week is in service to an initiative for a food access campaign in Milwaukee's Northwest Side. The inaugural function runs 12-2:30 p.m. and includes free food, giveaways, food-based resources, family activities and a 12:30 p.m. press conference about the campaign. Further reading about the launch? Find it at tinyurl.com/ykt5ubah.

Artist Showcase: SummerFeast Preview Party at Greenwood Gallery and Framing

This summer theres a visual arts Feast as well as a musical Fest in town. This free, three-hour preview shindig for the former, held at the Greenfield art space and business, includes, among other highlights, live portraiture by Robert Goynes and vendor samples by Summerfest sponsors. It commences at 12 p.m. and more about it may be learned at tinyurl.com/2928db96.

East Side Business Improvement District #20 BikerFest Block Party 2026

Motorcycles, live music, and more free fun come together on N. Farwell Ave. for this celebration to raise funds for local youth initiatives Sliders Flat Track Racing & SmARTech Engineering Program. You may find more about the noon-9 p.m. function by heading to its own website, found at bikerfestmke.org.

Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance Duets Music Festival at Crown Plaza Milwaukee Airport

Glendale's school for appreciation and mastery of East Indian classical music presents this one-night fest of two-performer performances, featuring players on tabla, flute, sitar and sarangi. Tickets for the 6:30-9 p.m. show may be obtained through tinyurl.com/p8hma2xs.

Sunday May 31

Wisconsin Bike Week Starts Today...

...and there's plenty Milwaukeeans and others who find themselves in the city can do to participate in it. Find all those bicycling-related doings upon reaching tinyurl.com/2s3hdxc3.

Kid Boogie Down at The Cooperage

To clarify, Kid Boogie Down isn't the music selector at this party for youngsters. That would be DJ Lukewarm; he will be spinning tunes for this 10 a.m.-1 p.m. soiree replete with amenities of adult discos like lasers and bubbles. But grown-ups don't usually get free water, ring toss games and natural cotton candy when they're clubbing, Reserve a spot for the fun via tinyurl.com/2vcfbb4w.

Locust Street Festival

One of the city's earliest free, organized street parties, first taking place in the mid-1970s, returns with five music stages (one all-DJs), art, food, other vendors and a beer run. It's an 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. hang, so there's plenty of time to check it out. Check out its schedule and other details first by once you get to locuststreetfestival.org,

Monday June 1

Good to Game with Safe & Sound

The community unifiers at S&S host the latest of their free board game-playing get-togethers today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There are plenty of games already at Safe & Sound's W. Brooklyn Place location, but attendees may bring their own, too. If there's not enough information for you at safesound.org, try tinyurl.com/uf3rn8yd.

Wednesday June 3

Dad's Happy Hour at Argo

The lowest key event of the week is likely to be this hump day hang for fathers at the E. Silver Spring Drive venue, where they can down a brew or two and play bar games with other kids' old men. Papa will have to get there by 4 p.m. to avail himself to the start time for the fun, which goes until 6 p.m. What more that can be said about it may be found here: tinyurl.com/58myy3m8.

Menomonee Falls Village Park Beer Garden Opens

The kick-off for this seasonal free space's offerings of barley pop, wine, and non-alcoholic beverage options to accompany a rotating schedule of food trucks and musical guests occurs 5-9 p.m. Learn more about tonight's doings at tinyurl.com/ya5fkuaw. Further details may be had from tinyurl.com/59c7dfaw.