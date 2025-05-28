Brew City Buzz: Events Happening May 29-June 4, 2025

× Expand Photo: Bay View Gallery Night - bvgn.org Bay View Jazz Fest Bay View Jazz Fest

Thursday May 29

Wauwatosa Cemetery Tour Presented by Wauwatosa Historical Society

Wauwatosa Historical Society member and cemetery trustee Julie Peay leads a 7 p.m. tour through the local graveyard, lasting about an hour. The resting places of Wauwatosa's founders, pioneers and other notable locals will be highlighted. The cemetery comprises hilly, uneven terrain, so comfortable shoes are recommended for those taking the tour. And since there are neither restrooms nor drinking fountains on the jaunt, appropriate preparations are advised. Meet at the cemetery chapel 10-15 minutes before the tour starts, and register for the free tour here: wauwatosahistoricalsociety.org/product/guided-tour-of-wauwatosa-cemetery-may-20th-at-700-p-m/

Friday May 30

Expand Photo via Riverwest Radio - Facebook Vista King - Milwaukee Boat Line The Vista King of the Milwaukee Boat Line on the Milwaukee River

Rock the Boat for Riverwest Radio

The neighborhood FM signal the FCC knows as WXRW-LP is hosting a cruise for its indie media operation. It's on the pricey side of what the Buzz usually announces, but supporters of the station and its mission will want to consider boarding The Vista King at 5 p.m. for the two-hour ride. Karaoke, fine food, views of the city unobtainable to landlubbers and live music by Super Ego are in the offing for station supporters. More information and tickets may be had at mkeboat.com/special-events/2025/5/30/riverwest-radio-rock-the-boat-gala-fundraiser

Bay View Gallery Night

Over 70 locations on and around Kinnickinnic Avenue will be open for a self-guided tour of businesses, galleries, studios and pop-ups for a night of art, food, community and music. The last element of the free, family-friendly celebration comes in good part from the concurrent Bayview Jazz Festival. Find out more about the 5-10 p.m. festivities at bvgn.org

Saturday May 31

Family Day of Play at Wick Playfield

About a dozen activities will be available for kids and their parents or other caretakers to have fun and bond over from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included will be an inflatable obstacle course, craft stations, carnival games, bingo, bubble bash (expect to get wet), lava land (don't expect to get burned!) and something about which the Buzz is curious, gaga pit (gaga is apparently a variant of dodgeball), among other attractions. There will also be a raffle and what Day of Play promoters at Milwaukee Recreation promises to be delicious food for purchase. Registration, which is cheaper for both adults and children who live in Milwaukee, maybe had here: wimilwaukeeweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/search.html?display=detail%26module=AR%26primarycode=5RCE3301%26search=yes

CrusherFest in South Milwaukee at CrushFest Park

Whether one recalls the late pro wrestler for whom the free, two-day festival is named (born Reginal Lisowski in 1926 in South Milwaukee) or it merely provides a pretext to party, CrusherFeast bodes a good time. Bands playing include one featuring wrestling rocker Chris Jericho, Kuarantine and the REO Speedwagon-affiliated Richrath Project 3:13. Eleven food tricks and stands will available for quell hunger and quench thirst. Thirteen vendors will offer an array of goods from cigars and cupcakes to clothing and bottlecap art. Get the full rundown at crusherfest.org

Sunday June 1

United Performing Arts Fund Ride for the Arts

People with access to bicycles and stamina enough to ride a 20-mile course encompassing the Hoan Bridge and Lincoln Memorial Drive are encouraged to raise money for UPAF by getting some biking exercise. The ride is promised to be free of car traffic and traffic lights in both directions, and registrants get the bike bib they need to enter the fundraiser. Full details may be had here: events.upaf.org/event/2025-upaf-ride-for-the-arts-presented-by-miller-lite/e588428 The event is presented by Miller Lite, but the Buzz recommends celebrating with sponsoring beverage after completing the course.

Expand Photo via Purple Door - Instagram Purple Door - April 2025 New Flavors Purple Door Ice Cream team shows off new flavors in April 2025

Purple Door Ice Cream’s 2025 Battle of the New Flavors

The ticket price looks like it includes tastes of a dozen flavors of the local dairy confectionary's prospective product line. So, this biennial competition has Buzz imprimatur. Purple Door is touting the event as a flavor-sampling block party at its S. Second Street flagship location. Tickets for the noon event may be purchased there or the Purple Door Mequon Road location. They're also available online at purpledooricecream.com. Proceeds benefit MKE Street Angels, which provides services to assist homeless people.

Monday June 2

Historic Milwaukee Riverwalk Tour

This is the first day for tours of the sculptures and other scenery along the city's waterway. Tour-goers are adviser to get to Historic Milwaukee's E. Michigan Street headquarters 10 to 20 minutes before a tour commences, and buy one-get-one deals are available. Booking information for the two-hour sight-seeing foray may be found here: fareharbor.com/embeds/book/historicmilwaukee/items/?flow=1317100%26asn=visitmilwaukee%26sheet-uuid=05a55157-ad8e-4317-b738-0fe018cbc460%26full-items=yes%26ref=visitmilwaukee

Tuesday June 3

Smart Cycling Class at Urban Ecology Center

It's the middle of Wisconsin Bike Week. So, for anyone in need of a refresher course or introduction to safe bicycling, this free, class in English and Spanish may serve the need. Sign up for the two hours of instruction starting at 5 p.m. at give.wisconsinbikefed.org/event/smart-cycling-basics-menomonee-valley/e688257/register/new/select-tickets

Wednesday June 4

FEAR MKE Day Celebratory Night Run

There's no need to be afraid, unless maybe you're a lousy jogger, because FEAR stands for Forget Everything And Run. FEAR MKE Day corresponds to Global Running Day. In this case, the run takes place from 8 to 10 p.m., starting at Boone & Crockett on S. Water Street, where the trek also ends for an afterparty. DJ Nic Stokes is on to provide the music for that. Get a free ticket and sign the necessary waiver form here: eventbrite.com/e/fear-mke-day-celebratory-night-run-tickets-1354197072899?aff=oddtdtcreator

Author Ron Chernow on Mark Twain at Turner Hall Ballroom

This talk is a bit pricier than most functions the Buzz recommends. But the 7 p.m. Boswell Books' presentation comes with a hardcover copy of Chernow's biography of the author, born Samuel Clemens. Chernow will discuss the subject of his latest, lauded biography and what it took for him to write it.