Brew City Buzz, Events Happening May 7-13

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Thursday May 7

Artist Talk with Cathryn Ruvalcaba at the David Barnett Gallery

Ruvalcaba, who obtained her facility for depicting farm life with paint through her Washington State upbringing and an appreciation for Russian impressionism, will speak on her new works exhibited at the gallery in a free talk going 6:15-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., with time enough to grab a complimentary glass of wine. Go to tinyurl.com/msadd63x to learn more.

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Spring Fashion Showcase

Juniors and seniors enrolled in MIAD's newest major, Fashion and Apparel Design, will show their creations in categories including haute couture, streetwear, ready-to-wear, and cosplay (!). The proceedings get underway at 6:30 p.m.; tickets, including those for as reasonably-priced VIP tier, may be had from tinyurl.com/4tn3fhrk.

30s and Birdies at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park Branch

The event's rhyming title disguises a high-concept idea: an informal birding event for people in their 30s. It's free, people of all experience levels are welcome, and the birding thirtysomethings will venture out about a mile from the Center on foot. More about the 5:30-7 p.m. may be found at tinyurl.com/yva5p7mr.

Polish Constitution Day Celebration at Polish Center of Wisconsin

Join the free festivities surrounding the adoption of the nation's 1791 constitution by taking in a performance by Syrenka Polish Children’s Folk Dance Ensemble, Polska Szkoła and pianist Steve Ayers who will be playing some Chopin. Attorney John T. Pienkos will speak about the constitution being feted, too. Further details about the 6:30 p.m. event may be found via tinyurl.com/zamzyxz6.

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Friday May 8

Mount Mary University Student Fashion Show

The alumnae dining hall at the campus' Bergstrom Hall will be made runway-ready for the Catholic women's school's fashion department's show of togs and such. WNBA-inspired looks will be on display thanks to a Blue Angels tie-in; products of high schooler designers in an upcycling challenge will also be shown. Times and more may be leaned and tickets purchased from tinyurl.com/3bc7jubp.

Hmong American Peace Academy Presents Jouanah: A Hmong Cinderella

A cast and crew of nearly 50 HAPA middle schoolers will be on hand for this play akin to the popular European fairy tale of European origin, but with Hmong storytelling amid its choreography, costumes and music. The play taking place at HAPA's tonight at 5:30 p.m. and tomorrow at noon. Try myhapa.org for tickets and more information.

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series Concert with Garnet Rogers at Unitarian Church North

The Mequon venue hosts and WSSS presents the Canadian folksinger for a 7:30 p.m. show. Born in 1955 and performing since he wasn't long out of high school, Rogers has been at the folkie thang a long while and much acclaimed for it. Info on where to buy tickets, how much they are and more may be gleaned when you reach wsss.org.

Saturday May 9

Benjamin F. Goss Bird Club Retzer Nature Center Spring Bird Count

Birders of any skill level aged 16 and older may contribute to scientific research by numbering the migration of seasonal owls, waterfowl, shorebirds, songbirds, warblers and other spring birds from 7 a.m.-noon. Find out more about the free event by heading to tinyurl.com/bdf7zhmt.

Walk to End Lupus Now-Milwaukee at Hoyt Park

The Wauwatosa green space is where the walk begins to fund research, treatment, advocacy and more and will take place 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Walkers ages 15 and younger pay less; $10 to participate for those who are older, but all are welcome. Tickets for the fundraiser may be purchased here: tinyurl.com/2wxfv3py.

Tock Custom Sewing & Arts Center Grand Opening

The Thiensville retailer offering sewing notions, yarn, fabric, embroidery and sewing machines and plenty else makes its big public debut today 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It may be a business, but it also has a gallery for textile artistry displays and a community-building customer lounge. Further educate yourself about it all when you arrive at tinyurl.com/45y83cnb.

Over Our Heads Players Salmon‑a‑Rama: The Sketch Comedy Puppet Musical That Your Children Won’t Understand at 6th St. Theatre

Thursday was the world premiere of a play not bawdy as Avenue Q, but maybe a bit rawer than Salmon-a-Rama's most immediate inspiration: Jaws. The Players give it a PG-13 rating; it starts tonight at 8 p.m., continues on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and at other times Fridays and Sundays until month's end. Get tickets to the play in Racine from tinyurl.com/2s3sft95.

Mr. C. L. Woodson III's The Prayer She Left Us at the Pabst Theater

The latest production from Milwaukee's prolific gospel playwright has a Mother's Day angle; it's about siblings commemorating their late maternal parent around a donner table, where the laughter of reminiscence gives way to old hurts, surfacing secrets, and their mom's faith that guides then toward healing. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show may be had at tinyurl.com/yyfna5ch.

Sunday May 10

Mermaid Echo at Discovery World

How does Echo keep her makeup on under water? You and your kids may wonder about other matters regarding the aquatic performer as the Buzz does while she performs and talks about freshwater ecology and critters, with some of whom she will be swimming with, during her half-hours shows at 11 a.m., and 12:30 pm. Get tickets to see her by way of tinyurl.com/69xmdwbn.

“John McGivern: Mother Stories and Other Stories” at Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center

Milwaukee's famed monologist waxes maternal for Mother's Day and tells other tales as well, with accompaniment by the Oak Creek High School Jazz Knights and the facility's Minor 7ths, too. Get better informed about McGivern's 3 p.m. show and get tickets for it through oakcreekpaec.com/tickets.

MIX & SIP: Mother’s Day Mixology Party at Tropic

If your mom wants a cocktail for her holiday, and you're at a loss to make one for her, this could be the class to attend. Pay double the standard ticket price and get everything necessary to hour drinks, not only the instructions to prepare them. The Jamaican-themed bar's 21+ event goes 4-7 p.m., and the necessary advance tickets may be obtained from tinyurl.com/rzcdnt8k.

Monday May 11

Wauwatosa Historical Society's “Sacred Ground: The Story of Wauwatosa’s Cemeteries” at Kneeland-Walker House

Become better acquainted with Wauwatosa history by learning about Wauwatosa Cemetery and Oak Hill Cemetery, how they came to be, whose remains reside there, and more. There's no charge for Jeff and Diane Roznowski's 5-7:30 presentation, but registration looks to be required, which may be done upon reaching tinyurl.com/ytkxnu5j.

The Initial Game Live at MobCraft Beer

The S. Fifth St. microbrewery hosts a novel take on a trivia night. Contestants hear a couple of letters and six clues, starting tough and ending easier, as to what they represent. The sooner you answer, the more points you get. Learn more about the free weekly 7 p.m. competition when you access tinyurl.com/3pekykpz.

Tuesday May 12

Birding by Boat for Beginners at Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park Branch

Be prepared to employ upper body strength, crouch and bend, and expect unsteady movements in the kayak or canoe you occupy during this trip to the Washington Park Lagoon for a spell of spotting some of the area's winged residents. Families, other groups, and individuals are welcome to this 5-7 p.m. sightseeing time, for which tickets may be purchased at tinyurl.com/yc82tjnx.

Moving to Mars at Cudahy Family Library

Jean Creighton, the director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium, gives a free talk about the red planet and the future viability of humans calling it home. Questions, as is a sense of wonder, are welcome at the 6:30 p.m. 90-minute discussion. More about the discussion maybe found at tinyurl.com/46rta378.

Deer Creek Cheese Charcuterie Board & Cocktail Class at Great Lakes Distillery

Thought creating enticing charcuterie is merely about slapping down some cold cuts, cheese, starches, and sweets on a wooden board? Attendees of this 6:30-8 p.m. class will doubtless be schooled to the contrary and become a fledgling or better mixologist to boot. Ticket price is about that of a decent-sized charc' board, and said tickets may be obtained through tinyurl.com/zh2tyh4z.

Wednesday May 13

Kirk Deeter Discusses A Fishable Feast: Fly Fishing & Eating Your Way Around the World at Boswell Books

The editor and vice president of Angling at Trout Unlimited magazine and author of several other books talks about his latest—wherein he argues that fly fishing isn't so much about the fishing itself but the sights to be seen and people to be met—at another of the Downer Ave. retailer's free events. But one must register for the 6:30 p.m. talk , which may be done at www.eventbrite.com/e/kirk-deeter-author-of-a-fishable-feast-a-boswell-event-tickets-1985242589025?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Curious Cocktail Party at Gallery 218

The art space on E. Buffalo Ave. art space is one of 100 places in the U.S. tonight to host a free party with no-charge, no-booze Curious Elixirs mocktails to drink and live music to hear by Flamenco Fusion and dancing to the tunes by Jose Serrano and Nancy Azevedo. The shindig runs 6-8:30 p.m., and Gallery 218's website may be seen by going to gallery218.com.

Cream City Book Club Discussing Allen Levi's Theo of Golden at The Starling

The novel about an elderly gent who moves to the South and becomes mysteriously philanthropic will be the evening's object of discussion at the N. Water St. watering hole, where a glass of wine comes with the price of admission t the latest iteration of his quarterly gathering. Get a ticket to the 7-8:30 p.m. talk by noon today when you hit tinyurl.com/yf6k49su.