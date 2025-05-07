Brew City Buzz: Events Happening May 8-14, 2025

× Expand Photo via Mitchell Park Domes - Facebook Mitchell Park Domes - Spring 2025 Mitchell Park Domes

Thursday May 8

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” at Discovery World

The world of the monkey star of kid lit, family-friendly cinema is presented in an interactive presentation t. An apartment, building, produce stand, city park, rocket ship, miniature golf course, construction site and a museum-within-a-museum allow children and the adults with them to lean lessons in math, physics, engineering and the history of George and his creators. The exhibit runs daily during Discovery World's usual business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is included in regular admission prices until Sunday August 31.

Friday May 9

“Beach Blanket Flamingo: Virtual Backyard Naturalist Series” at Urban Ecology Center

Learn of the incredibly adaptable birds known to some as yard ornament models in the latest edition of Urban Ecology Center's virtual lecture series. Learn more and get the Zoom link to view the free hour-long, 9 a.m. program here: urbanecologycenter.org/calendar/event?id=2627

“Bird Friendly Coffee: Conserving Birds One Cup at a Time” at Wehr Nature Center

The Franklin location is offering a talk by Greg DuBois of the Illinois Audobon Society to celebrate the Brew City Bird fest. DuBois will speak on coffee production and consumption can protect domestic migratory birds via the Smithsonian Bird Friendly coffee and cocoa program. Who knew?

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

As weather allows there will be a 5:45 p.m. walk around the Nature Center with snacks and samples of bird-friendly coffee before DuBois' 7 p.m. talk. The event is free but registration is required, which may be obtained here: eventbrite.com/e/bird-friendly-coffee-conserving-birds-one-cup-at-a-time-tickets-1246308735979

Saturday May 10

Apple Blossom Festival at Apple Holler Red Barn Restaurant

The Sturtevant restaurant with an orchard on its grounds commences a two-weekend celebration of nature's springtime beauty and wonder in the midst of apple, peach, plum, pear, and nectarine blossoms. Ticketholders for the event are entitled to a horse-drawn train ride through the orchard, participation in a scavenger game in the Holler's Enchanted Forest, walks through its Pollination Path and Butterfly Garden and a visit to its Observation Bee Hive. Everyone in attendance can also nab a cup of fresh cider, a homemade cookie, some honey from the busy bees kept at Apple Holler's groundsand some honey roasted peanut-butter too.

All that and plenty else takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday May 11 as well as Saturday May 17 and Sunday May 18. Tickets may be had here: appleholler.mazeplay.com/

Author Talk with Historian James Marten at Milwaukee County Historical Society

Marten will be discussing his latest book The Sixth Wisconsin and the Long Civil War: The Biography of a Regiment. He recounts the War Between the States and its aftermath via the story of the Sixth Wisconsin Regiment, which figured in various Civil War battles and campaigns. Marten's 10 a.m. talk is included with admission price to tour the MCHS, but the Society prefers that attendees register in advance. That may be done here: lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/xtx6hev

Sunday May 11

Mother's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Moms get into the zoo for free today from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parking and admission fees for other attractions still apply. Mothers and those with them are encouraged to visit the attraction's maternal critters, too, including Quinn the porcupine, Ronnie the grizzly bear and African lion Patty Sharp Tooth.

Mother's Day at Mitchell Park Domes

Mothers can both get a flower to wear and obtain some of what they need to start a garden when they visit Domes on the holiday made for them. A visit to the attraction's Gifts under Glass shop nets them a carnation; a jaunt over the Education Center will earn them a seed packet. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other Free Mother's Day Admissions

• Discovery World (9 a.m. To 4 p.m.)

• Milwaukee Public Museum (for all caregivers, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m.)

• Betty Brinn Children's Museum (9 a.m. To 4:30 p.m.)

• Harley-Davidson Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Old World Wisconsin (10 a.m. To 4 p.m.)

Monday May 12

Pay What You Can Performance of Circle Mirror Transformation at Next Act Theatre

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker's dramedy about five New Englanders attempting to find purposeful lives by taking community center acting classes is directed by Cody Estle. The discount tickets for the 7:30 PM show maybe purchased an hour before showtime by cash, check or card at the troupe's N. Water Street home.

Tuesday May 13

Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum Lunch and Learn: “A History of Waukesha County Agriculture”

Everyone who wears clothes and eats food should be at least a little interested in how the raw materials for what they consume are produced, yes? Tom Schlei, a fire science instructor at Waukesha Technical College who once worked on his uncle's dairy farm, will speak on the subject at hand. He will address the agricultural businesses and practices that have led to and continue today in one of the county's most critical industries. The hour-long program commences at 11:30 a.m. Tickets, which are discounted for historical society members, may be purchased here: waukeshacountymuseum.org/event/may-2025-lunch-and-learn/

Wednesday May 14

The Great Curious Cocktail Party at Gallery 218

Try Curious cocktails at this free function for the Walker's Point Artists Association. It's one of the 100 such affairs Curious is sponsoring in 100 cities to promote its booze-free beverages. But it's a night not only for quenching thirsts with creative mixtures of fluids. There will also be jazz to accompany partygoers provided by The Waller's Point Jazz Trio. The hangover-averse fete goes from 5-8:30 p.m.