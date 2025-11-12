Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Nov. 12-18

× Expand Photo via Urban Ecology Center - Facebook Campfire Cooking - Urban Ecology Center Meals cooking over a fire during an Urban Ecology Center 'Campfire Cooking' workshop. (2024)

Thursday November 13

“AfterDark: For the Culture-A Night of Celebrating Black and Brown Voices” at WYMS Radio Milwaukee

Radio Milwaukee and Ex Fabula are behind this night of spoken word, storytelling and poetry by Black and Brown folk. In a non-competitive format with "culture" being the evening's theme, the featured artists will be *aya, Antoine Carter, Dasha Kelly and Fatima Laster. Audience members can also submit pieces of no more than a few sentences for the host to read from stage. A DJ opens with music at 6 p.m., and the event proper commences an hour later. Get more information and tickets from tinyurl.com/4e2umz55.

Friday November 14

“Brew & Boards: Soup Cook Off Edition” at Style Pop Cafe

Both the board game and soup elements of this homey-looking event at the S. Fifth St. eatery are competitive. There will be prizes and at least one trophy awarded for the winners of the culinary portion of the night. Attendees who want to contribute a soup, and thereby get a discount on admission, should email dyemora@stylepopcafe.com with the nature of the soup you're offering and your own dietary restrictions. Tickets for the 5:30-8 p.m. function may be had via tinyurl.com/4hk6bn4m.

Marquette Theater Premieres Fairview at the Marquette University Helfaer Theatre

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about family interaction surrounding preparation for a grandmother's birthday party begins its run of four performances tonight at 7:30 p.m. The show has humorous elements, too, Tickets for the play, recommended for all ages, can be purchased through tinyurl.com/mr387hvw.

Weekend of Racine Theater Guild Limited Edition Plays

It's a busy weekend of short-run productions for the company. The longer running of the two will be its Racine Children's Theatre take on The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr., featuring the titular two-dimensional kid lit character. It premieres tonight at 6 p.m. for the first of seven performances through Sunday November 16. More of a limited edition is Milwaukee native Dobie Maxwell's one-man show, Schlitz Happened!: An Old Milwaukee Blatz from the Pabst, a melange of comedic Milwaukee-centric reminiscences; it's less beer-oriented than its title implies, and plays once, on Saturday November 15 at 7:30 p.m. Further details about the children's musical may be had at tinyurl.com/4bv84rhv. More about Maxwell and his act can be found by going to tinyurl.com/b36fkhn6.

Split/Shift Dance Benefitting Hunger Task Force at High Dive

Work up a sweat moving to the DJing skills of Madison's Bouncybear and Chicagoan Tav from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. but be a sport by donating to the good work of the organization benefitting from donations collected at this otherwise free event. The Buzz can't tell you what the music will be like, but come on! you'll help feed people. Find out more and register at tinyurl.com/2t5kxjnj.

Saturday November 15

East Towne Square Fall Market

The Mequon shopping center presents this opportunity for local creator-merchants to sell their artisanal, home-crafted goods and the rest of us to buy them, perhaps finding Christmas/Hannukah/Solstice/Kwaanza gifts in the process. There will also be a raffle to win a prize basket of goods from the merchants on hand. Find out more about who's selling what at this 11 a.m.-3 p.m. sale from tinyurl.com/3a85kz3e

Community Art & Wellness Retreat at Haggerty Museum of Art

Marquette University's space of paintings, sculptures and such is putting on this free afternoon of learning about how art supports personal and community well-being. The four-hour retreat starting at 12:30 p.m. includes a talk on the relationship between museums and wellness, chair massages, tours of the Haggarty Museum, printmaking, weaving, a dance performance, nutritious snacks and much more. Register for it be heading to tinyurl.com/5t3hekvx.

Sunday November 16

The Brickyard Holiday Marketplace + BrickBox Drop at the Bavarian Bierhaus

The arts and crafts fair requires an admissionfee, but there's a great deal going on at this 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. function. Over 100 sellers will offer holiday and other wares, but there will also be blacksmithing and pottery-making demonstrations, a station where children can create no-to-low-cost gifts, a live polka band playing winter holiday tunes, outdoor heat provided by burning barrels, a pavilion playing the Packers game, mulled wine, gourmet hot chocolate, food for sale and plenty else. Learn more from tinyurl.com/2ay75dfu.

Monday November 17

Baby & Me Peer Group at the Little Village Play Cafe

Parents of and caregivers to youngsters who have yet to reach their first birthday are welcome to this free weekly gathering for support, connection-making and relaxation. Also offered are gentle practices for child development and adult wellbeing. Though drop-ins are welcome, it's better to register in advance for the hour-long, 1:30 p.m. get-together in Wauwatosa at tinyurl.com/2eyxxtht.

Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook: The Event at Boswell Books

VisitMilwaukee,.com is behind the cookbook being feted at another of the East Side bookstore's free events. The tome collects 50 recipes from chefs based in the city, as well as stories of the families, communities and discoveries surrounding the dishes featured in tis pages. Register for the book release event at tinyurl.com/bddv8nt5.

Tuesday November 18

Golden Gals MKE at Villa St. Francis

The dance troupe comprised of women aged 50+ bring their Christmas-themed show to this assisted living apartment complex for a free 1:30 p.m. show open to the public. The lades promise festive costumes and choreography; the Buzz supposes the Gals' show is better experienced in this kind of setting than the holiday parades where they often perform. The best source for more information may be the troupe's Facebook page, found here:facebook.com/p/Golden-Gals-MKE-61552019431556.

Hula Hoop and Poi Workshops at Mitchell Street Arts

Learn the fundamentals of these arts (the latter of which has nothing to do with the Polynesian taro dish) and get a free hoop and poi set for your trouble. Both hooping and poi practice can aid in flexibility, coordination and strength, so they're arts that can double as exercise. Register for the 6-7:30 p.m. class by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/c6byxfvv.

Mullet Bingo at Great Lakes Distillery

Wear a mullet—wigs count!—and get a free shot at this free night of gaming. Prizes will be awarded, The cocktails are promised to be great, and the beer, not so good. Those who enjoy the distillery's approach to bingo should be advised that it's scheduled for every month's third Tuesday 6- 8 p.m. More information about the two hours of covering numbers on cards and purposefully questionable tonsorial fashions may be had by way of tinyurl.com/5pvmjffu.

Wednesday November 19

Azura Memory Café at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Art Room

Though the company specializing in memory care and assisted living also offers support groups, this is a cost-free time socializing for memory-challenged adults and those who care for them. This kind of commiseration that aids in maintaining mental acuity occurs every third Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome, but registration is strongly encouraged at azuraliving.com/event/memory-cafe-brookfield-26.

Campfire Cooking at Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley

Families, children included, can get skilled at outdoor food preparation around the kind of flames that also engender storytelling and such. The class will making a simple meal including vegetables, rice and dessert. The Urban Ecology Center isn't feeding anyone for free here, so there is a reasonable charge for participation. Register for the 5-6:30 p.m. experience via tinyurl.com/3ccf5k2z