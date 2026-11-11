Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Nov. 12-Nov.18, 2026

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Thursday November 12

Kathlen Ernst at Books & Company

The Oconomowoc retailer hosts the Middleton-based author to discuss Flood Waters Rising, the latest—the 12th—of her Chloe Ellefson mystery novels, and sign copies of it. The free 90-miute event begins at 6 p.m., and the necessary reservation to attend may be made through tinyurl.com/3ff5j7nm.

Lindy Hop Dance Class at Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens

Paté Nassalang and Lisa Black of Lindy Hop MKE teach attendees to move as they do, doubtless to swinging music, at this 60-minute session starting 6:30 p.m. Nab a ticket or two once you reach https://tinyurl.com/49ye8ajm.

Greater Milwaukee Death Doulas Present Death Cafe at Wauwatosa Public Library

Members of the sponsoring group, Martha Badger and Gil-Marie Janssen, will facilitate this free, 120-minute, all-ages discussion regarding the end of human life and issues surrounding it in effort to normalize such conversation. Expect thoughtful interaction, respectful listening, and the availability of snacks at this 5:30 event. Save a spot when you get to tinyurl.com/yc5h66tf.

Redd's Lineup Line Dancing at the Cooperage

A Brooks & Dunn song accompanies the clip on the page through which to get tickets to this 7-10 p.m. night of hoofing, but the Buzz can't say whether the whole evening will be soundtracked by ‘90s country tunes. Those wanting to learn line dancing or get a refresher course can come for a beginners' lesson at 6 p.m. for $10 more. Get tickets and see that video when you make it to tinyurl.com/y4b2a834.

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Milwaukee Art Museum Free Admission and Celebration: Makers MaKE

Complementary admission to MAM on a month's second Thursday is a regular event. But there's much lot else going on today for art lovers of most any age. Elements of the celebration include art-making experiences, a holiday market, music by a high school string ensemble and DJ's Ambulante y Clandestino, a story time and, film screenings. Find full details upon visiting tinyurl.com/6u5vdxt7.

Trivia Mafia World's Best Trivia at Indeed Brewing Taproom

Win a 12-pack or a six-pack of Indeed brew by correctly answering enough questions in this free 7-9 p.m. test of dubiously useful knowledge. No sign-up is necessary. RSVP and learn more about this at other Indeed happenings by landing on tinyurl.com/35xue6ts.

Weekly Quizmaster Trivia at Pilot Project Brewing

Thursdays aren't necessarily trivial but go figure that a second Milwaukee microbrewery has a free trivia game from 7-9 p.m. tonight. Pilot Project's contest has prizes, too, and a free taster of the company's beer with a purchase from its food menu. Check out more about that menu, this trivia competition, and other Pilot Project goings-on by way of tinyurl.com/28bvsjp8.

Friday November 13

In The Parlor: Second Act: New Work by Andy Newman One-Day Pop-Up Gallery at JK Art House

The Massachusetts-based lawyer-turned-painter who works with acrylics, oils, pastels, and even colored pencils in a variety of contexts receives a showing of his latest works at the N. Broadway gallery 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with Newman present for a free 6-8 p.m. reception. It's a preview of JK's Small Treasures exhibition series. More about it all is at tinyurl.com/mu8fbn33.

Illuminated Walking Night through Country Christmas at the Ingleside Hotel

Get into a Yuletide spirit long before your Thanksgiving entree is thawed, much less purchased, by strolling through this extensive exhibit on the grounds of the Waukesha lodging. It encompasses a Christmas Village, a Streets of Jerusalem area, and other and much more. The attraction opens 5-9 p.m. tonight. Find its others dates and times and tickets through www.thecountrychristmas.com.

Advocate Aurora Health Presents Line Dance Workshop at Denizen MKE

Couldn't get enough line dancing last night at the Cooperage? Here's another evening of it, a free event for linear moves set to a variety of musical styles previewing the grand opening of Aurora's W. Wisconsin Ave. health hub, the Beacon. Save a spot at the W. Vliet St. venue for the 6-8 p.m. affair once you reach tinyurl.com/ucm2kb3n.

African American Roundtable Presents Youthtopia at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

All the Buzz can share about this 6-9 p.m. fundraising community gathering is that it includes a dinner and entertainment and benefits AART's programming for teens, who are invited to attend with parental permission. Also, the event has a title that's fun to say. More about this intergenerational get-together may be found upon taking one's cursor to tinyurl.com/2nj2x6aw.

Racine Video Production Workshop Presents Short Film Night at Over Our Heads Players' 5th St. Theater

See music videos, ads, commercial shoots, and other microcinema in this 120-minute cavalcade of contributions from filmmakers based in the counties of Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee Counties. Admission is on a donation basis for the 7 p.m. showcase, but film aficionados are going to want to make reservations, which may be accomplished by way of tinyurl.com/yc342556.

Broadminded Comedy Presents But Is it Funny?: A 20-year Retrospective at Interchange Theater

Broadminded Comedy are Milwaukee's fully female sketch quartet who have been crafting bits for stages and screens for two whole decades. Tonight's 7:30 p.m. show is the second of their several celebratory dates this month at Interchange (sorry for not mentioning the first!). They promise humor for everyone at a PG-13 level. Obtain tickets and learn more about Broadminded via broadmindedcomedy.com.

Goth Barge, WMSE 91.7FM, and Omen Alternative Clothing & Accessories Presents Friday the 13th Part III at Mad Planet

Indeed, this is the third Friday, the 13th in 2026. To celebrate (?) XdominionX, FernGully and DJ Dance Commandr will play goth, darkwave, new wave, post-punk, and industrial ditties from the 1980s to the 00s for dancing and hanging out at the E. Center St. nightspot. Funeral apparel is encouraged. Pay at the door for the 9 p.m. fete. See more at tinyurl.com/3b5wtztn.

Saturday November 14

Medical College of Wisconsin Brain Expo

Experience hand-on exhibitions, live demonstrations about and, conversations about, and more regarding the organ in our skulls that does so much for us at this free neuroscience festival today and tomorrow going 9 a.m.-5 p.m. More about all the brainy goings-on at the Wauwatosa campus and the opportunity to RSVP for it are available upon reaching brainexpo-mke.org.

re:Craft & Relic Presents Once Upon A Holiday Market at MKE Co. Sports Complex

The Milkmen’s ballpark in Franklin will be the location today and tomorrow for this extravaganza of at least 161 vendors trading in arts & crafts, jewelry, clothing, food, personal care items, collectibles and goodness only knows what all else. Live music and food to eat on premises are part of the draw, too. Times and tickets in differing prices may be had by way of tinyurl.com/um7kv4j4.

Fall Into Winter Fest at Grace Christian Academy

The West Allis parochial school presents a packed morning-into-afternoon for kids and the adults caring them with a lighted lollipop lane, games, bars for bake goods, apple treats and dirty soda, facepainting, ballon animals, outdoor bounce houses, craft vendors, and plenty more, it appears. Tickets and more information on the 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. fundraising fun may be had from tinyurl.com/tex99ra8.

Northwest Side Community Development Corporation and the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE Presents World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Traffic Violence at ThriveOn King

Here is a s free commemoration of those taken of traffic-related fatalities and similar deaths. Included in the 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. remembrance are patch- and quilt making, a program honoring vehicular violence victims, community resources, and the opportunity to connect with others over light refreshments. Find more at tinyurl.com/en7vhxcc.

Versiti Organ and Tissue Presents Movie That Matters Matinee at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

The movie in questions is A Question of Faith, starring Facts of Life alum Kim Fields, among others, in a story of three families brought together through unforeseen circumstances. Following the flick is a talkback session about the film, and Versiti's facilitation of giving life-extending gifts. The whole 12-3:30 p.m. event is free, including snacks. A spot for it may be saved via tinyurl.com/yad5pxnc.

Joyce's Legacy Learning Center and Mighty Small Moments Present a Legacy of Joy: Christmas Tree Decorating Celebration at Milwaukee Public Library Washington Park Branch

This seems kind of early to the Buzz; but hey if sprucing up a confer with ornaments and such can bring families together at a place where they borrow books to create fun memories and partake of coffee and holiday treats, who are we to quibble? Reserve a spot to be part of the free, 12-2 p.m. festivity by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/mwccmbzr.

St. Bernadette Parish-Milwaukee Presents Spaghetti, Fellowship, & Fun

The W. Denver Ave. Catholic church offers a pasta dinner with red or meat sauce, salad and garlic bread 4-7:30 p.m. Fellowship and have fun eating spaghetti at St. Bern's if you don't get takeout. Also, fun could be had in partaking of the gift basket raffle and the bake sale; the latter looks like the dessert option, too. More about the event is here: tinyurl.com/3at3n8wb.

Flamenco Classes and Show at Cork Wine & Cocktail Bar

Get a of couple beginners' sessions to learn the Spanish dance, then hear a concert of music that accompanies it by Milwaukee's own Fusion Flamenca at the Walkers Point drinking establishment. Save a spot for the 6-8 p.m. event once you happen upon tinyurl.com/uarmumvz.

Sunday November 15

The Workbench MKE Presents Milwaukee Wellness Market at MobCraft Taproom & Brewery

Expect to find wellness professionals and local makers/vendors who curate wellness experiences, sell wellness-based goods, create/make art and help curious folks lean new things about being well at this free 11 a.m.-3 p.m. happening. Versiti will also be on hand for a blood drive. Find further details and register interest in attending here: tinyurl.com/yb2smtbd.

The Brickyard Destash Presents Milwaukee's Brickyard Holiday Jamboree at Bavarian Bierhaus

The Glendale German eatery hosts a family-friendly Christmas-anticipating fest featuring 100 local artists offering their work, 24 interactive art booths, and what may be the first area appearance this season by Kris Kingle (or an impersonator?). The 11 a.m.-4 p.m. event, however, appears named for its giveaway of 1,000 BrickBox gifts. Find more about those and the jamboree generally at tinyurl.com/ynfc5ydr.

CivicMusicMilwaukee.org Presents Kids MusicFest at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

This 1-5 p.m. time of sonic exploration for children delivers a lot for a free event. Young'uns can make their own instruments, handle instruments already made in a petting zoo, beat on a skin in a drum circle, participate in a parade, decorate their own complimentary T-shirt, and a great deal more. Learn of the whole of it upon reaching tinyurl.com/53jj23eu.

Wisconsin Boot Kickers Present Intermediate Line Dance Lessons at Hartland Studio

Still not tired of line dancing this weekend, but you want more of a challenge? The Kickers' choreographers invite you to this 1 p.m. event that starts with a half-hour of open dancing followed by an hour of learning a dance called the Wine Down. Admission includes step sheets, video and choreography notes with email follow-ups. Advance registration is necessary, which can be made at tinyurl.com/msnt5x57.

Tuesday November 17

The Pilgrim's Journey Against All Odds a Cudahy Family Library

In case anyone wants a reminder that Thanksgiving isn't all about feasting, football and an earnest start to Christmas shopping, Tom Skinner will give a free 90-minute presentation about the immigrants who anchored at Plymouth Rock and changed the course of history. Read more about the 6:30 p.m. talk when you get to tinyurl.com/ekvc3wh4.

Wednesday November 18

Wisconsin Humanities Converse and Connect Grant Present Connecting Community Voices: The Indigenous Experience in Milwaukee County at Milwaukee County Historical Society

This free, hour-long panel discussion moderated by James Flores will cover the history of Native Americans in the county and various issues of current concern to those in that community. The 5: 30 p.m. talk is open to all interested parties, with more about the event and registration available via tinyurl.com/5572cfen.

Tunemaster Music Trivia at Mobcraft Beer Taproom

As the Buzz week began, there was free bar trivia and now ends with this melodious mental test that will set a player back $1 to participate. That buck covers all cards for the games that start 7 p.m. The evening's grand prize is a $25 MobCraft gift card. The Buzz is supposing none of the music asked about will be all that obscure. Learn more from tinyurl.com/36xa9n2n.

New Dancemakers: Passing Through at University of Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall Studio 254

Reward the university's graduating class of dance students with your attendance at this 7 p.m. recital of original choreography on which they have worked for months. If tonight's not feasible, the same routines will be performed at the same time every night through Saturday, November 21. Oddly, a livestream pass costs more than in-person seating, Reserve either from tinyurl.com/3tuz3ysa.