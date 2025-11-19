Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Nov. 19-26

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Downtown Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival - 2022 Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival (2022)

Thursday November 20

Wauwatosa's “Holiday Sip & Strolls: Holidays in the Village”

This is the first of two monthly festive transformations of the suburb's downtown into a picturesque, wintry vista; strolling through the participating businesses is free, though the sipping of the beverages some of those businesses will offer will cost some. More about who's getting into the holiday spirit and what they're offering from 5-8 p.m. may be found at tinyurl.com/4ur8c855.

Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund for Individual Artists Fellowships Jurors Talk at Haggerty Museum of Art

Judges for the local visual artists honor will give a free public talk at Marquette university's art repository about the institutions they represent and their individual curatorial interests. Those jurors include Anthony Graham (senior curator at Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive), Mia Lopez (curator of Latinx art at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum) and Eileen Jeng Lynch (director of curatorial programs at Bronx Museum of Art. The hour-long presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. with an informal reception 30 minutes prior. Discover more about the event and its presenters, and RSVP for it by getting to tinyurl.com/4j45ezer.

Downtown Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza at Pere Marquette Park

Live music, dance performances, free cookies and hot cocoa, fireworks and more mark the city's largest free Christmastime-themed variety show. The lighting ceremony proper starts at 6:30 p.m. with the entertainment beginning an hour earlier. Afterwards, attendees are invited to get aboard a complimentary Jingle Bus tour to view what are said to be whimsical scenarios scattered throughout Downtown. Read a bit more about by heading to tinyurl.com/3ntptwh2.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Friday November 21

82nd Holiday Folk Fair International at Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center

The theme of this year's iteration of the long-running multi-ethnicity fest is “Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Music,” so expect a lot of tunes from across the globe to be heard at the West Allis space. Apart from music, there will be food, theater, a kids' area, a vendors' bazaar, dance, interactive exhibits and plenty more starting at 2 p.m. today and going through Sunday Nov. 23 at various hours. Get the full rundown on the global goings on via folkfair.org.

Deer District Holiday Market

Local vendors, photo ops and seasonal food and drink specials from Deer District businesses distinguish this extended pop-up market opening today from 4-9 p.m. and running most days through month's end. Find further details about this free to browse time around the Fiserv Forum from tinyurl.com/cnskmh5v.

Festive Friday Eve at The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement

This first of five Festive Friday Eves at the Cedarburg retail outlets features complimentary cookies and apple cider, live music by Milwaukee singer/pianist Jay Isaacson, a gift basket drawing, cooking out by Mel's Charities (weather permitting), and deals from Cedar Creek businesses. More about the free, family-friendly 5-8 p.m. event may be gleaned by going to cedarcreeksettlement.com.

City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting

Whether you missed last night's municipal holiday light festival kickoff or can't get enough of that kind of event, this 112th annual tree lighting is officiated by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and includes what are promise to be festive performances, reindeer games, free hot chocolate courtesy of The New Fashioned and plenty else. The lighting ceremony proper commences at 6 p.m., with activities preceding an hour earlier for a two-hour estimated total duration. It all takes place at the City Hall Cheer district; more information about the event can be had at tinyurl.com/mthuzkbu.

Andy Newman's “Bright Lights, Small Treasures” Exhibition Opening Reception at Lily Pad Gallery West

The Washington, D.C. lawyer-turned-artist will have 14 new works displayed at the N. Broadway space, perhaps representing the full range of media he uses, from oils and acrylics to pastels and colored pencils. The free two-hour reception commences at 6 p.m. Glean more about Newman and Lily Pad at tinyurl.com/cnjrz2ah.

“Colorful Nebula” at UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium

Outer space provides the show; the local public university provides the means by which to view it and a forum for discussing the birth and death of stars, interstellar clouds and such. The hour-long program starts at 7 p.m., and tickets for the program suggested for stargazers ages 4 and older maybe purchased from uwmplanetarium.vbotickets.com/events. The program continues weekly until Friday December 12

Milwauklee Art Museum's “MAM After Dark: Retro Rewind Silent Disco”

Listen to music of your own choosing on headphones while dancing and socializing with others listening to music of their own choosing at the city's prestigious art space. MAM members get a discount on this evening out that's simultaneously kind of private and kind of public, which goes from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, but get them in advance at tinyurl.com/y7m2wt8c.

Saturday November 22

CelticMKE's Annual Celtic Christmas Boutique

The Wauwatosa Irish cultural spot hosts this sale of traditional and contemporary jewelry, clothing, pottery, soaps, knitwear, woodwork, artwork, quilts, books, calendars, notecards, Irish prints, photography, glassware, ornaments, chocolate, baskets and plenty else besides from local creators and merchants. If none of those items scream "Buy me!" music lovers of a certain stripe can appreciate peering at the Ward Music Archives, the world's largest collection of Irish sheet music housed at CelticMKE. The free six-and-one-half hour bazaar begins at 9 a.m.; further details and the ability to RSVP for it can accessed by directing your cursor to tinyurl.com/yn27k9sp.

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care Fall Chili & Jewelry Sale

Fill up with chili, either by individual bowl or flight (!), from several Milwaukee eateries and buy jeweled bodily adornments at this fundraiser for St. Ann's. Also available will be chair massages, live music and a vendor market. It all happens at the facility's Stein caxmpus on E. Morgan Ave, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn more about it at tinyurl.com/5hxnsj3d.

Take It Outside Day: Hiking & Camping Preparedness at Urban Ecology Center-Washington Park

Here's a free, family-friendly, four-hour class on how to manage in the outdoors, set up a tent, cooking at a campsite, and other basics of overnight camping. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a snack. Children, reasonably enough, must be accompanied by an adult. Interested neophyte campers may learn more about the 10 a.m. session at urbanecologycenter.org/calendar/event?id=3107.

Hometown Holiday at Cudahy Family Library

An afternoon's worth of Christmas-centric activities in and outside the library includes carolers, a string quartet, a parade along S. Packard Ave., free horse-drawn carriage rides (for the first 170 to sign up), a live Nativity set-up, tree lighting and more. The event is free and occurs from 1:30-5:30 p.m. More about it may be found out by heading to tinyurl.com/mrudwwrp.

Conversation with the Artist: Mark Mulhern at Tory Folliard Gallery

Artist Guzzo Pinc is scheduled to engage the painter in an hour-long talk at 2 p.m. about his “Early Evening” collection currently showing at the N. Milwaukee St. gallery. As might be surmised from the exhibition's title, Mulhern emphasizes the use of light, especially at the time around sundown when folks gather in the summertime to commiserate. Find more about Mulhern's display and the Folliard Gallery from tinyurl.com/5xtbs9a4.

Sunday November 23

Punk Rock Saves X-Mas Benefit for Sojourner Family Peace Center at X-Ray Arcade

The Cudahy club hosts this opportunity to give to the domestic abuse and intervention non-profit while experiencing some holiday cheer. Said cheer is set to include photo ops with a Mohawk-sporting Santa Claus, a silent auction promised to be much less than silent, a toy drive, vendor fair and food and beverages to buy. The punky fun for a good cause runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and more about it may be seen here: tinyurl.com/5bdwkka2.

Monday November 24

“Bear Says Thanks: Little Learners Play-Based Toddler Classes” Led by Miss Kristin at The Little Village Play Cafe

The Wauwatosa kids' space is offering two 90-minute classes, at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. for toddlers with a theme of gratitude before this Thursday's holiday (and because thankfulness is good to express year-round, yes?). Miss Kristin will engage her young charges in storytelling, music, parachute play (?!), hands-on sensory and craft stations, and open playtime for the little ones to get to know their peers and get a snack. More may be found about this class, and Little Village's other offerings for ankle-biters by going to tinyurl.com/bdd7t9e2.

Cactus Club's Cybersecurity Workshop presented by Community Resilience

The S. Wentworth Ave, nightspot's volunteer association s hosts this free 6 p.m. class for computer users of all ages on staying safe from prying eyes online. Find out more about the event and Community Resilience at Cactus from tinyurl.com/yc8fkxvv.

Tuesday November 25

Joy Tree Lot Fundraiser with Tosa West Theatre at Joy Ice Cream Social Scoop Snack Shop

The back yard of the dairy treat purveyor becomes a miniature Christmas tree farm with sales benefitting the Tosa West theater program. The sale starts today, running 2-9 p.m. daily until the trees sell out, with Tosa West High School theater students assisting shoppers pick, trim and load their purchases. Those without room or inclination to put a live tree in their living space may still appreciate the hot chocolate and other goodies, music, and/or lights that will accompany the festive fundraising. Visit Joy's Facebook page for further information, found at facebook.com/JoyIceCreamSocial.

Wednesday November 26

Starry Night Wine Paint & Sip at Grey House Studio

Like alcoholic beverages made from vineyard fruit? Fancy yourself a painter, or want to try your hand at making that kind of art? This 6-8 p.m. pop up hosted by Karaya Art in Wauwatosa may be for you. Step-by-step guidance and all supplies will be provided. Go to tinyurl.com/3atc3nwh to find out more and purchase a ticket to reserve a spot.