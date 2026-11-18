× Expand Photo via Holiday Folk Fair International - Facebook LUBLIN Polish dance group at the 2025 Holiday Folk Fair The Folk Song and Dance Ensemble (LUBLIN), one of the oldest and largest folklore ensembles in Poland, performing at the 2025 Holiday Folk Fair International at State Fair Park.

Thursday November 19

Johnson Financial Group Presents Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza at Pere Marquette Park

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival proper in multiple Downtown parks stretches to Friday, January 1; but it kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m. with an hour of seasonal dance tunes spun by Kid Boogie Down, followed by dance performances, caroling, fireworks and other entertainment. Discover the fest's full scope by reaching tinyurl.com/37ekssjp.

Karaya Art Presents PowerPoint TED Talk Meetup Night at A Stroke of Genius Paint and Wine Studio

From Karaya's pitch: "Think TED Talks, but nobody is qualified; the topics are completely random, and the audience is encouraged to laugh!" Make a PowerPoint about your subject, however absurd, and sign up for a 5-10-minute spot to present it. The free night of merriment and more at the Waukesha location starts at 6 p.m. Find more about it via tinyurl.com/2kt9zxwy.

Lakefront Brewery Spelling Bee Showdown

Adults of alcohol-drinking age good at placing words' letters in correct order could win a Lakefront gift card worth $15-$50 at this free 120-minute competition. The 6:30 event is for teams, so bringing similarly well-spelling friends is encouraged. Making a reservation to participate is recommended and may be done at tinyurl.com/mtd3h568.

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HYFIN and Ex Fabula Presents AfterDark: For the Culture–A Night Celebrating Black and Brown Voices at WYMS Radio Milwaukee

Mariah “Da Bookie” Johnson, Nateya Taylor, Ranjit Singh and Ruben Gaona co-headline this night of poetry, storytelling and other spoken word artistry. But audience members can submit their own short stories, anonymously or not, to be read by the host, too. Tickets and more about the loquacious 7-9 p.m. event may be gotten by way of tinyurl.com/32jj6k4p.

UWM Peck School Presents UWM Steel PANthers Steel Band & University Community World Music Ensemble at of the Arts at Kenilworth Square East, Jan Serr Studio

The university's steel drum ensemble and other players will perform music originating in Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago at this reasonably-priced, 90-minute concert starting 7:30 p.m. Save a spot for it from tinyurl.com/5xkw6dxt.

Petey's Popcorn Productions and Twice the Trouble Present Soul Food at Downer Theatre

The free 9 p.m. showing of the 1997 Christmas-related comedy-drama starring Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox benefits the non-profit Pearls for Teen Girls and the Milwaukee filmmakers presenting the film, Twice the Trouble. So, donations would be appreciated.

Friday November 20

Lunch and Learn: Letters From the Front at Milwaukee County Historical Society

Historical Society historian Steve Schaffer will read from letters and dispatches from soldiers involved various wars throughout history to give attendees a better understanding of war from the people fighting them. As for lunch, it looks like it's bring-you-own-bag. Reserve an in-person or Zoom spot for the hour-long talk starting 12: 30 p.m. via tinyurl.com/3pn7nzx7.

Holiday Folk Fair International at Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center

Today marks the first of three days of the this annual celebration of music, food, dance and art from throughout the globe. Friday i2-9 p.m. For its times tomorrow and Sunday, as well as obtaining advance tickets, let the Buzz direct you to folkfair.org/.

La Gozadera Social MKE at The Cooperage

Natalia Beans gives a dance lesson at 9 p.m., Pasion Colectiva and other performers will dance for others to view later in the evening, and everyone in attendance will be moving to music spun by DJ Rick at this social for Hispanic music lovers at the S. Water St, venue. Save a spot for the 21+ fun when you get to tinyurl.com/527rp4u3.

Saturday November 21

Holiday Mimosa Tours at the Pabst Mansion

A house that beer built is offering another alcoholic beverage for adult desirous of a 9 a.m. tour of the mansion—and on many more dates to Sunday January 3, 2027. The Buzz can't say whether there is an NA option, but perhaps checking tinyurl.com/47cdvebs, which is where to nab reservations, can solve that mystery.

CelticMKE Center Christmas Boutique

Handcrafted jewelry, home decor items, artwork, accessories, Irish imports, specialty goodies and unique gifts are promised for perusing and purchasing at this free 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. pop-up market featuring the work of 40+ local and Midwestern artisans, markers, and specialty shops. Find further details upon reaching tinyurl.com/bp8xutr9.

Mercadera Thanksgiving Market at 3rd Street Market Hall

'Tis the season—or at least the weekend—for ethnic-themed, craftsy pop-u bazaars, apparently. This Hispanic-rooted one goes 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It’s free to attend and highlights local vendors and small businesses offering unique gifts, handmade goods, etc. A bit more about it is here: tinyurl.com/yszpa3cb.

Moms Mental Health Initiative Presents Teen Social: Talent Show at St. Francis Children's Center

Families and anyone else wanting to appreciate the talents of 13–19-year-olds with special or support needs expressing their creativity through music (including karaoke), dance, comedy and other talents are encouraged to attend this free 2-4 p.m. showcase that will also offer art activities for all teens in attendance. More about this afternoon out may be found through tinyurl.com/2s4f69xw.

UWM Peck School of the Arts Presents Opera Scenes at Music Building, Recital Hall 175

Tonight is the first of two consecutive evenings of what looks to be a multicultural cast of university students performing a 90-minute program of scenes from operas in various styles and languages. The show commences at 7:30 p.m., and tickets to partake of it in person for via Zoom (at an added charge) may be had when your cursor brings you to tinyurl.com/3ycsrxez.

Sunday November 22

Sci-Fi Family Day at Discovery World

Today the kids and the adults caring for them can interact with drones, encounter astounding Lego creations, take in a hologram workshop, see local aquatic lovely Mermaid Echo perform, and participate in more science fiction-adjacent activities during Discovery World's usual 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Hours. Get details and tickets from tinyurl.com/4vfmr4wk.

The Lost Art of Letter Writing: A Storyteller-in-Residence Workshop at Pfister Hotel

It wasn't that long ago Pfister storyteller Megan Dorsey hosted one of these, but it bears repeating. Dorsey will regale attendees with some letter-writing history, share the artform's old-timey etiquette and show some of her collection of correspondence-related ephemera before leading them in the writing itself. Get info and tickets for the 1 p.m.., hour-long event via tinyurl.com/2snynfpr.

Tuesday November 24

Cuddle Clinic: Pet Vet Takeover at Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Kids are urged to bring their favorite stuffed animals to this exploration of veterinary care through hands-on activities and pretend play. Kids can also meet therapy dogs and create animal accessories. Vets from the Small Animal Hospital will administer much of the day's specialized goings-on. Tickets for the museum, open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., may be obtained through tinyurl.com/38rry37d.

Advance Peace and Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services–Children, Youth & Family Services Present Community Peace & Pep Rally at Kosciuszko Community Center

This free, 4-6 p.m. hang-out is designed to encourage peace, connection, and reducing gun violence. To that end, there will be free food, DJ'ed music, a bounce house, facepainting, a photo booth, giveaways, raffles, a community resource fair, and appearances by Bucks basketballers. Reserve a spot and read more about the event upon reaching tinyurl.com/vuxd7w8d.

Wednesday November 25

Beloved Healing Presents Flavor and Flow: A Cleanish Open Mic at Ashley's Que Too

The W. Lisbon Ave. restaurant hosts this night of poetry and other open mic activity hosted by Spitfire Shine and Darlin Niki from 6-9 p.m. Though "cleanish," the 6-9 p.m. event is billed as being fit for all ages, So, expect roughly PG-113 rated verbiage? Find out by purchasing a ticket for it through tinyurl.com/7uhpeeff.