× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Domes Alliance - Facebook Mitchell Park Domes in the evening. The Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.

Thursday November 26

Cudahy Historical Society Presents Christmas at the Depot

This free alternative to starting the Christmas season with shopping offers Mr. and Mrs. Claus-adjacent photos, bakery, and dining, horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers from the Bach Chamber Choir and, just like that song, chestnuts roasted on an open fire, all at Cudahy's train depot. It goes 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and continues to Saturday, December 5. Find more about it at tinyurl.com/2sn57xh2.

Friday November 27

Milwaukee County Parks Thanksgiving Break Recreation Activities and Hours

The holiday has prompted some switch-ups in the operating hours and goings-on of many of the properties operated by the County Parks. They are too numerous to give full details here, but anyone interested in what places such as the Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee County Sports Complex, and Wehr Nature Center have to offer over the long weekend should go to tinyurl.com/33c2hjtx.

TruStone Financial Credit Union Presents Merry Mackerel Holiday Village at Holey Mackerel

The Greenfield mini-golf grounds/cocktail bar gets into the seasonal spirit with what is promised to be a magical, walk-through Christmas experience for all ages This opening day of the festive event goes 4-10 p.m., and the festivities last until Thursday, December 31. Get the full rundown of what the village entails, times to visit, and tickets for it from www.holeymackerelmke.com.

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Annual Pfister Hotel Tree Lighting Ceremony

A free Yuletide event at so luxe a location as the Pfister? Yes, the lights on the hotel lobby's holiday conifer get lit by a certain jolly old elf in a red velvet suit in an hour-long ceremony

starting 5 p.m., including complimentary warm drinks and snacks. It's also a non-perishable food collection opportunity for Hunger Task Force. Further details are available from tinyurl.com/ytejvkkr.

Saturday November 28

Wauwatosa Small Business Saturday

Several businesses in the village will have holiday specials in this local iteration of the national event. The celebration goes 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and more about who's offering what and the ability to register interest in attending may be found once you land on tinyurl.com/2rtrbuxn.

All Goods Presents 3rd St. Vintage Market at 3rd Street Market Hall

Either for yourself or as gifts for whomever you want to receive them for whatever December holiday you want to celebrate, this two-day pop-up market has clothing, accessories, vinyl records and other media...and probably more?... for the pleasure of perusing and purchasing. More about the 11 a.m.-6 p.m. sale should be found via tinyurl.com/w9rx8s67.

Bierstacheln at Explorium Brew Pub Third Ward

You buy the brew, and the bierstacheln—German for sticking a heated rod into a stein of beer to give it a caramelized, marshmallow-tasting head—is free. The St. Paul Ave. Explorium is offering it on three varieties of beer 2-4 p.m. You might find more about it at the pub chain's website, accessible when you reach www.exploriumbrew.com.

Theatre Gigante Presents The Way Things Go

The theatrical company promises a humous exploration of birth, love, death, and everything in between in this reading performance of Mark Anderson's script, adapted and directed by Isabelle Kralj, with music by Frank Pahl. It features of thousands, and the 90-minute, production running plays today and tomorrow. Find times at tickets when you get to tinyurl.com/yc277394.

Epic Events by Holly Presents Lake Country Singles Social and Mixer at Hollywood's Roadhouse Bar & Grill

If you're 45 or older and wanted to be thankful for a paramour during yesterday's holiday, this get-together in Nashotah may be for you. Even if finding a new flame eludes you at this 6-8 p.m. meet-up, Hollywood's has a 4.5 Yelp rating, so the food should be good. Before your mouth starts watering for whatever reason though, you'll need a ticket. Get one from tinyurl.com/2za8x78a.

Sunday November 29

Introduction to Charcoal Drawing at the Local Makery

The Wauwatosa space presents an opportunity for anyone of any experience level to be introduced to this uniquely expressive monochromatic artform, with all materials included and the goal of draw with charcoal with confidence and intentionality. The 90-minute workshop, repeated three times in December, commences 2 p.m. Learn more and obtain tickets through tinyurl.com/5n7unu24.

La Gozadera Social MKE Presents Mambo Vinyl Nights at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

The Walker's Point location of the java joints hosts this 21+ evening of the titular Cuban dance music, bachata, and cumbia courtesy of the crates and hands of DJ Furcio. Tables will be removed for additional room to dance. The five-hour session of slinky rhythms starts 5 p.m. Pay at Anodyne's door, or reserve admission at tinyurl.com/3vv9htha.

Monday November 30

Milwaukee Film Presents Elevator to the Gallows at Oriental Theatre

The latest movie in Milwaukee Films “Everyone's A Member Mondays” discounted screening series is director Louis Malle's 1958 examination of a man who murders his boss, also the husband of his mistress, and the consequences that follow. The unrated, subtitled 92-minute feature in French and German with a Miles Davis score starts at 6:30 p.m. Obtain advance tickets from tinyurl.com/44m8caa8.

Tuesday December 1

Best of Milwaukee Reveal Party

Be the first to learn who won the prize at this year’s Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee, a reader-generated contest naming accomplished people, businesses and institutions. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Garage. Get tickets: shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/best-of-milwaukee-reveal-party

Safe & Sound, Inc. Presents Good to Game

The W. Leon Ter. non-profit opens its headquarters to board game aficionados of all ages and experience levels for this free time of friendly play. The event goes 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes complimentary snacks and drinks as well as giveaways of board games and Board Game Barrister gift cards. Register interest and lean more once you make it to tinyurl.com/2wk6ynjk.

Advance Peace Presents Community Peace & Pep Rally at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Advance Peace held a previous function like this in another part of town recently, but it's still a good cause and free to attend. As with last time, the rally includes a resource fair, a DJ, face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, raffles, a photo booth, and Milwaukee Bucks guests. Discover more about the 4-6 p.m. Event and reserve a spot for it when you hit tinyurl.com/mv55464u.

R&B Tuesday at Miramar Theatre

The N. Oakland Ave. facility presents Mr. New York spinning tunes in the event's titular genre 9 p.m.-1 a.m. It's apparently an every-Tuesday happening at the Miramar. And not only does the DJ have a cool moniker, so goes Tee Tha Great, the evening's host. The Buzz can't find a price, but tickets may be had at the door, and ladies get in free before 10 p.m. Read more about it here: tinyurl.com/5fa596vr.

Wednesday December 2

Superman, Myth and Kavalier & Clay at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

The museum's recent emphasis on all things superheroic and Hebraic continues with this presentation by Jody Hirsch about the The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Michael Chabon's novel paralleling Jerry Siegel's and Joe Shuster's creation of Clark Kent and his alter-ego. The 75-minute talk starts at noon, and registration for it may be made via tinyurl.com/63tkxx6m. .

Pocket Park Village Tree Lighting

If the event in the Wauwatosa public green space is fun as its location's name is to say, it should be a blast. The ceremony proper commences at 5 p.m., but the pine doesn't get illuminated until the guest of honor (from the North Pole?) arrives by firetruck. Other features of the event going to 9 p.m. Include an artisan market, beverage tent, and choral performance. More about it is at tinyurl.com/4brtrtpv.

MKE Book Mission Presents Books & Bows: Community Wrapping Party at Pilot Project Brewing

Anyone wanting to add to the nearly 400 books already collected to distribute as gifts to residents of local shelters and children's hospitals is encouraged to bring them here Then, help wrapping that lot of literature in a soiree lasting 6-9 p.m. It's free to attend, but wrappers can order Pilot food and beverages, too. Learn more and save a spot among the revelers by way of tinyurl.com/y872be6d.