Thursday November 27

Milwaukee Turkey Trot

It may look like the name of a dance, but in this case, it's a five- or eight-kilometer run starting at McKinley Park and benefitting Hunger Task Force. Cranky Al's donuts will await participants who cross the finish line. Standard registration time has passed, but those who want to work an appetite before a big holiday meal and any other runners may still be able to get in on the action of the 9 a.m.-noon event by finding out more, signing up, and paying the registration fee at tinyurl.com/2jr6k59d.

Brown Deer Park Winter Glow Experience

Load up your car with Christmas revelers, pay the admission charge, and take a drive to see what are promised to be hundreds of festive light displays—and all of that illumination is synchronized to music heard on an FM signal you can tune in while you take your cruise through the park. The full lowdown and the opportunity to purchase tickets for the experience—happening every Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday now until Sunday Jan. 4, 2026—may be had by going to tinyurl.com/nhbwjnhh.

Open Jam and Open Mic at Interchange Theater Cooperative

This opportunity to participate in and take in improv and stand-up comedy for free at the N. 10th St. church-turned-performance venue is actually an every-Thursday occurrence. Tonight's open jam and mic merely prove that holidays are no hindrance to Interchange letting aspiring funny folks hone their skills. What is hopefully hilarity goes on from 7-9 p.m., and more about it may be learned from tinyurl.com/59devttb.

Friday November 28

Lakefront Brewery Black Friday Beer Release

Four limited edition, seasonal brews will be introduced for a single day's sampling and sale. The proper event commences at 8 a.m. and ends at noon., but early birds can nab breakfast burritos and coffee from Lakefront's curd wagon, with its beer hall kitchen opening at 9 a.m. Concurrently from 7 a.m.-12 p.m., the Warm Hearts coat and winter clothing drive will be held at the facilities. Read full details and an interview with head Lakefront brewer Luther Paul at tinyurl.com/55y53fwz.

Community Free Day at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Milwaukee County residents are welcome to free museum admission today from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The featured exhibition is currently “Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience,” a display of instruments once played by Jewish musicians before and during the Nazi Holocaust. You're on your way to learning more about the free day of admission and the historic violins by going to tinyurl.com/5mrsm9s2.

CirculateMKE Tenth Anniversary Market at TRUE Skool

This market for creative entrepreneurs features skin and body wellness products, crafts, good food, handcrafted art, jewelry, and other items to indulge oneself and holiday gift recipients. Consider it a non-corporate Black Friday shopping experience, happening today 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Probably anything anyone may want to know abbot the sale and community-building event maybe gleaned from circulatemke.com.

Charles E. Fromage's Noël à Paris

The French-styled bistro on W. Vliet St. with its Chuck E. Cheese-spoofing name today transforms into a 1950s Parisian Christmastime setting, Special alcoholic and booze-free beverages will be on offer for the occasion. The scenario will be active until New Year’s Eve. Learn more about this dining and drinking experience and more Charles' place has going on soon by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/ajb6bcru.

Pfister Hotel Tree Lighting Ceremony

During the 90-minute ceremony in the lobby, kicking off at 5 p.m., there will also be a collection of non-perishable food to benefit Hunger Task Force. Attendees are encouraged to keep the party going with cocktails at the Pfister's Blu lounge. More information may be had via tinyurl.com/bdzax4d8.

Saturday November 29

Punk Rock Rummage Sale at X-Ray Arcade

The Cudahy venue that hosts plenty of punk shows will host an 11 a.m.-3 p.m. event with more than 20 vendors selling punk stuff in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. The all-ages event includes DJ music, and for attendees interested in giving something other than money in exchange for records, apparel, buttons. More information may had at tinyurl.com/3vrttjwy.

Sunday November 30

Camp Bar Wauwatosa Countdown to Christmas

The tavern offers something for children and their adults for this somewhat Santa-centric event. Alongside photo ops and the ability to give letters to the jolly old elf, there's hot chocolate, games and crafts. Grown-ups can avail themselves to Camp's extensive cocktail menu. Interest in partaking of the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. may be registered at the free celebration's Facebook event page, found here:tinyurl.com/5fb9wvwj.

Café Corazón Bay View Holiday Market

Rare is the month lately that this Mexican eatery doesn't have something going on worth a Buzz plug. The cafe's latest event is this 2-7 p.m. pop-up marketplace for local artists and artisans to sell their wares while customers can consume tacos and margaritas (perhaps among other fare). Learn more about this event and others on Corazon's bustling calendar at tinyurl.com/bdee255f.

Tuesday December 2

Best of Milwaukee Reveal Party at Harley-Davidson Garage

Find out the winners of this year’s Shepherd Express Best-of contest and mingle and mix with the city’s movers and entrepreneurs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/best-of-milwaukee-reveal-party

Boswell Books' Daniel Goldin Holiday Book Talk at Elm Grove Public Library

The proprietor of the Downer Ave. shop will discuss his picks for seasonal books appropriate for both children and adults. Also, voracious reader that he is, Goldin will discuss his favorite books of 2025. At least some, possibly all, of the books he will talk about will also be for sale. Registration for the free event may be made at tinyurl.com/7f8wr9t7.

“The Evolution of Style: The Milkshake IPA” at North Pillar Brewing

The Waukesha craft brewery inaugurates a series of beer tastings-and-talks with this sampling and discussion of the titular India pale ale. Purchase an advance ticket for the 75-minute 7 p.m. presentation at bit.ly/46ZTeTK.

Wednesday December 3

Pocket Park Tree Lighting

The Wauwatosa green space with the alliterative name hosts an event with a Christmas tree lighting and much more. Prior to the lighting proper at 5 p.m., there's the Tosa Cookie Trail Walk (boxes for it orderable here: tinyurl.com/2es3z29p) from 4-7 p.m. and a Tosa Cares food drive. During the ceremony, choir students from McKinley Elementary School sing and Santa appears on a firetruck. Afterward, an as-yet-unnamed holiday movie will be shown on a big screen at Root Commons, with drinks and treats available for sale. The full lowdown on the multi-faceted celebration may be obtained from tinyurl.com/2v8jsxe4.

Wisconsin Asian American Voices for Empowerment Soft Launch + Meet & Greet at An Ox Cafe

The politically non-partisan group organizing this introductory event has the memorable acronym of WAAVE. Attendees of their free 5:30-8 p.m. gathering can expect appetizers and mini-games by which to learn of WAAVE, and an overview of how civic participation can, as their announcement says, be impactful, approachable and enjoyable. RSVP for the get-together by going to tinyurl.com/4az6mpdz.