Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Nov. 5-11, 2026

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee County Zoo - Facebook Milwaukee County Zoo

Thursday November 5

U.S. Hunger Presents Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano's: Caring for our Communities at State Fair Park

Volunteer for a two-hour shift to pack meals for food-insecure Wisconsin families this far before Thanksgiving? Why not? And get a free T-shirt if you're still among the first 2,000 to sign up. The first of three stints starts 8:30 a.m.; more about what need be done at the West Allis fairground and the means by which to put in some charitable effort are available through tinyurl.com/2s3r63nw.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians Presents Taste of Ireland at Turner Hall Ballroom

Here is a full night of food and music wherein area Irish pubs will compete in a stew competition and offer other fare included with admission price. Uncle Fergus' Magic Whiskey Band will play but come prepared to experience a jam session among local musicians. Celebrate the calendar being halfway to St. Patrick's Day with fellow revelers 5:30 -8 p.m. after you get a ticket via tinyurl.com/zw3srz9u.

Author Thomas Javonson Speaks at Milwaukee County Historical Society

The 1962 UW Law School graduate, who fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1939 and co-founded Milwaukee's first racially integrated law firm (with Lloyd Barbee), will discuss the recently revised iteration of his memoir, Underdog: Against All Odds, The Fight for Justice, in an hour-long presentation starting 6 p.m. More information and tickets are available from tinyurl.com/2hbnrb8e.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Pour, Inc and the Local Makery Present Beaded Holiday Card Making Workshop at Hart Park

Bet it for Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa or whatever you want to celebrate, getting to the Wauwatosa locale for this two-hour class will allow you to learn to use beads and, apparently, much more, to craft three memorable means by which to wish folks well. The 6 p.m. session is beginner-friendly, includes all materials and, a includes a cash bar. Reserve a spot for by way of tinyurl.com/8b6hb732.

Wehr Nature Center Presents Night Tigers: Our Neighborhood Owls at Cudahy Family Library

Discover how to find, observe and enjoy those birds who literally give a hoot and make Wisconsin their home in this free 90-minute session. The time of ornithological education commences at 6:30 p.m. Find out more about at tinyurl.com/3t3z4xvw.

Heyitskaimonet Presents The Final Glow: R&B Walk + Sing-Along at McKinley Park Parking Lot

Hometown digital content creator Kai Mone't is behind this free, three-mile, family-friendly evening stroll and soul tunes sing-along. The jaunt starts promptly at 6:10 p.m. but come a bit early to grab a complimentary glow stick. Hikers are advised to bring their own water and leave their pets at home. Reserve your place through tinyurl.com/yt58zsrb.

Wisconsin Bootkickers Present Beginner Line Dance Lessons at Cedarburg Cultural Center

A cowboy hat is in the sponsoring group's logo, so it's a good guess the steps the 'Kickers teach will be done to country music? A ticket entitles its buyer to tonight's 6:30-7:45 class and another at the same time next Thursday, November 12. Dancers and those who would become such ages 14 and up are welcome. Students are advised to bring their own water, More info? Find it at tinyurl.com/3vf8jpd2.

Friday November 6

El Snto Golpe at Latino Arts, Inc.

The 10-year old, co-ed Afro-Latin sextet from Riverside, CA playing the S. 9th St, space tonight includes members who play accordion and jaranero—kind of like a long-necked Mexican ukelele--among other instruments to accompany Spanish lyrics. Expect dancing if the floorplan allows. Obtain tickets and learn more upon making it to tinyurl.com/2s4sk473.

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!: 20th Anniversary Celebration at Pabst Theater

The Buzz doesn't doubt the promoters' assertion that the indie comedy being feted here by three cast members is one of the most quoted movies in the current age. The 7 p.m. event includes a screening of the movie, q-and-a, game show, improv comedy, etc. More about this unique night out and tickets for it may be had through tinyurl.com/b46sptr4.

La Perla at UW Milwaukee Music Building Recital Hall

The biggest exposure so far for this percussion-heavy female trio from Bogotá may be the inclusion of one of their songs in a Netflix series soundtrack. But their modern, energetic take on traditional Columbian music can be heard in a fuller scope in person at this free concert at 7:30 p.m. Further information on band and the venue may be read at tinyurl.com/56mrkzfa.

Saturday November 7

Free Family Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Don't feel left out if you're single and want to see some critters, as solo attendees receive complimentary admission to view the mighty menagerie today, too. Zoo staff seem especially interested in patrons getting ganders of the otters and penguins, but there's always much to see. Parking and attraction fees still apply, and more about the deal may be read on tinyurl.com/3j73smhz.

Trainfest: Milwaukee’s Model Railroad & Train Show at Baird Center

Today and tomorrow 9 a.m.-4 p.m., this is where to revel in model railroad exhibitions, purchase from vendors specializing in the hobby, and participate in train-related activities geared to people of all ages. Engineer wannabes ages 12 and under enter for free, but everyone else will need a ticket, which can be purchased through tinyurl.com/mr2bvm2v.

Play Date: Social: Friendsgiving Playground Hop at Atwater Park Playground, Upper Level

Families can find a free, welcoming morning out here starting at 10 a.m. Shorewood's Atwater Park Playground, Then the playtime for kids ages 2-10 and commiseration for their grown-ups continues a couple miles out at Lake Park Playground. Reservations for the low-key fun, including complimentary hot cocoa, may be made upon reaching tinyurl.com/6tyjpksb.

Story Hill Fire House Holiday Market

Halloween is apparently not part of "holiday season," but Thanksgiving to New Year's Day is fair game. This free 10 a.m-3 p.m. pop-up bazaar at the N. Hawley Road events venue is among the first events in the city to anticipate seasonal shoppers' needs and wants, with 35+ vendors, things to sip and snack on, and leashed dogs permitted in the venue's yard. Details may be read at tinyurl.com/2m7k498a.

Stop the Bleed: Learn a Skill That Can Save a Life at the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Fitness Center Sports Medicine Center

Learn basic bleeding control and simple, lifesaving skills including how to apply direct pressure, pack a wound, and use a tourniquet in this free, hands-on course designed for community members of all backgrounds and requiring no previous medical experience., Register for the helpful, hour-long course, starting 11 a.m., once you get to tinyurl.com/5n7sv7vz.

Rainbow Rhythm Friendsgiving Buffet Dinner at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel

A buffet spread for under $10 at Saint Kate? Yes, and its target demographic is families with neurodivergent children, as Rhythm Rainbow is a non-profit benefitting such kids and their parents. The 4-8 p.m. meal and get-together appear to be a fundraiser for a gym the organization wants to build. That sems like a fine cause to support, even if you're not a parent? Anyway, more info is at tinyurl.com/234943bb.

Higher Dimension Community Enterprise and Gospel Music Choice Awards Present Indie Artist Showcase at Holy Temple Fisrtborn

One of the coolest-named churches in town hosts this showcase for local soul gospel music talents, with proceeds going to the Health, Wellness & Community Food Security Initiative. Red carpet interviews with participants are part of the 5-8 p.m. sanctified celebration as well. Want tickets and further details? Procure both when you visit tinyurl.com/3ewa9u3r.

Association of Latino Professionals for America Milwaukee Presents Baila con ALPFA Milwaukee: Salsa Edition at Mitchell Street Arts

Seasoned salsa dancers and everyone else are invited to support the next generation of Hispanic business leadership by cutting a rug at this 6-8:30 p.m. affair. Curious newcomers who can afford a ticket under $20 have no excuse to miss it either, as Alex Ayala will be giving a dance lesson. The music? That's courtesy of Los Nenes del Lago. Get tickets from tinyurl.com/542tj9t8.

Sunday November 8

Handcrafted: Makers Market at Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

More than 20 local, hand-selected vendors will be selling their wares 11 a.m.-3 p.m., during which Lakefront will offer its usual selection of beers, Bloody Mary's, renowned cheese curds, and more for munching to accompany shopping. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to benefit Riverwest's Kinship Community Food Center. Find more here: tinyurl.com/2jx9y96u.

Milwaukee Poly Presents Connection Bingo: Games That Bring Us Together! at Gathering Place Brewing Company

The free, all-ages games played at the E. Vienna Ave. venue may be called bingo, but it appears they are of four separate types: the Scenic Route, Reflection Cards, Wavelength, and a zombie survival game called Neighbors Until the End. The price is right, so the 12-2 p.m. bodes to be worth bingo lovers' attention. Find out more and reserve a spot by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/5cpk98fp.

Monday November 9

Reading with Charlie at Greenfield Public Library

Charlie is a dog, and he will listen to children read aloud, especially beginning readers. Adults can sign up their children for a 10-minute spot from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to have the patent pooch hear youngsters read. If a kid doesn't have a book they want to share with Charlie, the library is glad to provide a dog-themed tome to borrow. Sign up for this charmingly low-key event via tinyurl.com/5f9rwepf.

Tuesday November 10

Wisconsin Asian American Voices for Empowerment Presents Post-Election Decompression at Chinese Community Baptist Church

All, apparently not only folks of Asian backgrounds, are invited to this 5-7 p.m. meeting of WAAVE, which also provides a time to reflect, connect, share and recharge regarding the ballots cast last Tuesday. Admission is free, and a reservation may be made at tinyurl.com/wmvn5k7z.

Stories from a Hunter with Janis Putelis at MeatEater The Store

The director/executive producer of Netflix's MeatEater and host of the same-named podcast comes to the Brookfield branch of the franchise's affiliated retailers to tell hunting stories, relate lessons learned from the pursuit of game, and field audience members' questions. The free event goes 6- p.m., and every attendee is in the running for a free parka. Save a spot by way of tinyurl.com/3t7hmvmj.

Ex Fabula Presents StoryStretch at Fruition MKE Cafe

Milwaukee's Moth-like storytelling facilitators offer this 6:30-8:30 p.m. workshop allowing fledgling raconteurs to hone their narrative skill. It's an interactive, guided, and coached experience with the hosting location's complete food and drink menu available to keep students nourished and hydrated. Early bird pricing is over, but tickets and further details may yet be had via tinyurl.com/mwm7vrut.

Wednesday November 11

Gearbox Labs and the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Present The S.T.E.A.M. of Motorcycles at Harley-Davidson Museum

Anyone interested in how science, technology, engineering and math apply to the bikes that abetted in Milwaukee's fame can learn in this presentation, included with paid general admission to the museum during its usual 10 a,m,.-4 p.m. hours. Get more details and tickets through tinyurl.com/33wyj8j8.

Milwaukee Turners and Better Ways To Cope Present Free Narcan Training at Falcon Bowl

The Buzz hopes readers never have occasion to use it, but in the unfortunate case you're ever around someone who has overdosed, this free, hour-long 5 p.m. class could make you a lifesaver. See what the host bowling alley's website has to say about this helpful event when you get to tinyurl.com/3pcrjf54.

Moms Unhinged Stand-up Comedy Show at Waukesha Civic Theatre

Headliner Lisa Lane, Avril Granato, and the wonderfully-monikered Mo Good relate their (mis)adventures in motherhood with set-ups and punchlines at this 7:30 p.m. Show. The lades say their shtick is clean(ish), but theater staff recommend the program for adult laughter seekers. Read more about the unhinged moms and get tickets to see them at tinyurl.com/w5x8px4n.