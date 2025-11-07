Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Nov. 7-11

× Expand Photo via re:Craft and Holiday Market - recraftandrelic.com re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market

Friday November 7

re:Craft and Relic's It's A Wonderful Holiday Market Holiday Market at Milwaukee County Sports Complex

Maybe an angel gets his wings every time a vendor makes a sale here? Whatever the case, over 160 sellers will be on hand at the Franklin venue from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and tomorrow. For what will hopefully be a complete rundown of merchants, ticket options, musical guests, food and beverage vendors, a map, parking options, etc., get thee to recraftandrelic.com/holiday-market.

The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts Presents a Conversation and Book Signing with Artist Rosemary Ollison

The Milwaukee multidisciplinary artist is scheduled to talk at the Cedarburg facility with textile historian Sharbreon Plummer about her fiber work; both parties in the conversation will be available to sign purchase-able copies of Know My Heart, the catalog for the museum's current exhibition of Ollison's colorful creations. Obtain tickets, which are one-third less expensive for museum members, at tinyurl.com/3yfpwfde.

Altars: An Exhibition and Vendor Market at Sugar Maple

The E. Lincoln Ave. haunt for craft beers, spirits. cocktails, and creative booze-free beverages hosts this exhibition curated by Niesh Kinnebrew by seven local artists; their woks here share themes of sacred spaces, offerings, ancestral traditions and interconnectedness, among other related themes. The display during Sugar Mape's regular business hours runs from today to Friday Dec. 5. The next day from 5-10 p.m., Sugar Maple hosts a vendor market wherein will be sold art, jewelry, body care goods, plants, herbs and sweets. More might be learned from mysugarmaple.com.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Art Bar Mini Art Show Opening

The E. Burleigh Ave. drinking establishment hosts the work of 150+ juried artists' thousands of small-format works in various mediums and styles, each selling for less than $100 until Wednesday, Dec. 31. Doors for the free exhibition and sale open at 3 p.m., the art show proper commences at 5 p.m. Stick around until 9 p.m., and catch music husband-and wife folk dup Frogwater and the possibly more eclectic Panalure (one them plays accordion; another is Frogwater fiddler Susan Nicholson). Read more about at artbarwonderland.com.

Friday Family Fun at Milwaukee Yard Sports Complex Playroom

Since kids don't generally have school on Saturdays so, the ide must be that Friday night 6-9 p.m. hours for the activity center's playroom are for youngsters to stay up kind of late. The room seems kind of like a shoes-free, two-story, indoor playground, with its basketball courts, inflatables, play tower, and upstairs turf field. Adults wanting to let their charges work off youthful energy with some playtime may find more information about single-visit passes and five-trip punch cards, read the rules for the place, and sign the necessary waiver once they reach tinyurl.com/wt5yujyt.

Saturday November 8

Playground Cleanup and Free Pumpkin Compost at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park

Get your orange autumnal decorations composed and help make UEC's play space more presentable at this all-ages, free get together for three hours, starting 11 a.m. For the cleanup, participants are closed-toe shoes because of playground's woodchips. Learn more from tinyurl.com/y62nwmaj.

Golde Path Home Care Turkey Drive

Grab a free bird (one per household) at 7575 N. Teutonia Ave. from noon-2 p.m., courtesy of the senior care provider. Attendees will also get a free raffle ticket that makes them eligible for prizes for which they need not be present to win. It may be a good idea to come hungry, as complimentary food already prepared and warm rinks will be on hand as well. More information might be found at 838.704.myftpupload.com/.

Lynden By Night: A Walk with Esther Portnoy at Lyden Sculpture Garden

This 5 p.m. moonlit hike through the garden's back acres with a Lynden's associate land manager will focus on the mysteries and unique features of outdoor life after sunset and the rise of, in tonight's case, the beaver supermoon. A bonfire and treats await at the trek's conclusion. It's free for walkers under six years old and half price for Lynden members. Register for the jaunt by heading to https://www.lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar/lynden-night-nov-2025.

Sunday November 9

Civic Music Milwaukee Kids MusicFest at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Most music festivals are distinguished by the opportunity to hear music performed by others. And there's some of that at this free 12-4 p.m. for youngsters and their adults, as various youth ensembles and soloists will be playing. More so, however this fest is about kids' experience with music. These include music creatin in drum circles and on software-loaded computers, learning to read music, and being able to touch instruments in a petting zoo for them. Children can even build instruments. Food and drinks will be sold too. More information is available at https://www.civicmusicmilwaukee.org/kids-musicfest.

Monday November 10

Sea to Shining Sea: A Veterans Day Program at Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center

It's an evening of patriotic tunes from soprano ensemble Canto Zenzero (in Italian, "Singing Gingers") and Oak Creek High School's band and choir. Additionally, there will be the screening of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight documentary and afterparty at the city's American Legion Hall. Veterans and current service folk get in free, but everyone needs a ticket; obtain them from www.oakcreekpaec.com/tickets.

Tuesday November 11

Milwaukee Film Executive Director Susan Kerns Speaks at Boswell Books

Kerns will discuss not only her work with Milwaukee Film, but also read from the Refocus: The Films of Susan Seidelman, recently published in paperback, to which she contributed as author and editor. After the reading, Kerns will be around to autograph copies of the work about the feminist auteur. This is but another of Boswell's many free events, but an RSVP is required to attend; meet that requirement for this 6:30 p.m. event at tinyurl.com/e45evdh2.