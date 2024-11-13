Brew City Buzz: Events Happening November 14-20, 2024

Thursday, November 14

Santa Claus Arrives at Brookfield Square

× Expand Photo via vipholidayphotos.com Santa and child at Christmas tree

Santa!! Oh my gosh!! He’s here!! Santa Claus will make his grand arrival at Brookfield Square at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 so grab the kiddos and head on over. Santa will be spending the holiday season at Brookfield Square, where kids can also write him letters and send them off to the North Pole.

Following his arrival, Santa will be at the square Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visits are free and photo packages are available for purchase at vipholidayphotos.com.

Book Launch at Boswell Books

Local thriller novelist Kevin Kluesner will launch his latest book, The Killer Terms, at Boswell Books on Thursday. The book is a face-paced thriller set in Milwaukee and dives into the issues of big pharma, human trafficking and Congressional term limits.

The book, according to the author, is meant to be enjoyed in a cozy chair by a warm fire during the cold Wisconsin Winter so it’s the perfect time to pick up your copy! Head to Boswell Books at 6:30 p.m. for the official launch.

Friday, November 15

From Harley to Happy Days: A Fresh Look at Wisconsin Pop Culture

× Expand Homegrown: Wisconsin Pop Culture banner

A new exhibit is opening up thanks to a partnership between the Wisconsin Historical Society and Milwaukee County Historical Society. This exhibit, "Homegrown: Wisconsin Pop Culture," celebrates all things pop culture in Wisconsin. From the Packers and Oscar Meyer to Harley and Happy Days, the event will make you even more proud to be a Wisconsinite.

Those who visit the exhibit will be able to view items spotlighting Wisco-culture, learn about iconic Badger State contributions to TV, media, sports and industry, and more. The exhibit runs November 15 through March 22, 2025. Learn more at wisconsinhistory.org.

A Night In Greece at UWM Planetarium

Planetarium Director Jean Creighton is taking an audience on a tour through her hometown of Athens, Greece during this special event. Attendees will visit her most beloved spots and hear some of her favorite Greek myths.

The event, which is open to the public, will also include a stargazing session and an opportunity to ask questions. For tickets and information, visit uwmplanetarium.vbotickets.com.

Saturday, November 16

Book Talk and Signing at Lion’s Tooth Bookstore

Author Betsy Borbinyr is bringing her new book to Lion’s Tooth Bookstore at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a talk and signing. The new book, Time, Beauty, and Grief: A Hike Through Wisconsin’s 50 State Parks, is part trail guide, part memoir and part conversation on the adventure of becoming a senior citizen. The publisher says this book is filled with love for the outdoors and is meant to inspire others to go on their own life-affirming quests.

Learn more about the book at littlecreekpress.com.

Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights

Check out more than a million lights and festive displays alone a one-mile path for just two weekends this month. Country Christmas' Illuminated Walking Nights runs Nov. 15-17 and 22-24 outside the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. The displays are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, for $8 a person. Learn more and get tickets here.

Sunday, November 17

Historic Milwaukee’s Tea and a Tour at Dubbel Dutch

× Expand Photo via Dubbel Dutch hotel Dubbel Dutch hotel Dubbel Dutch hotel

Enjoy freshly brewed tea and learn the history of the Dubbel Dutch boutique hotel on N. Marshall Street in Milwaukee during this one-hour event. Attendees will enjoy freshly brewed tea and a talk with the owners of the new Victorian inspired tea house located in the hotel, Novel Tea. The event will also include a tour of the historic duplex turned hotel.

Visit fareharbor.com/embeds/book/historicmilwaukee for tickets and information.

Milwaukee Makers Market

Check out a variety of vendors at this month’s Makers Market, taking place at the Ivy House. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can explore local vendors and all their homemade products. From jewelry and clothes, to candles, soap and more, there’s plenty of Christmas Gift ideas at the market.

Learn more and see future market dates at milwaukeemakersmarket.com.

Monday, November 18

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Head down to Fiserv Forum and watch as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Houston Rockets. Enjoy the excitement of an NBA game, try some delicious food and just enjoy. A night on the town! Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Tuesday, November 19

Lumberjacks in Love

× Expand Photo by Mark Fronha Milwaukee Rep ‘Lumberjacks in Love’ Ryan Cappleman, Doc Heide, Joe Picchetti and Chase Stoeger in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘Lumberjacks in Love’

The creators of Guys on Ice are back with a new show filled with Midwest comedy and flare. Lumberjacks in Love is a flannel-clad musical that takes you to the Northwoods of 1912, where a camp of burly lumberjacks revel in their bachelor lives as the only men in hundreds of miles—until a special delivery named Rose shows up and flips their lives around like a flapjack.

The show is running now through January 12, 2025 at the Milwaukee Rep. More information and tickets are available at milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/lumberjacks-in-love.

Wednesday, November 20

× Expand Photo via the Pabst Mansion Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion: Opening Reception

Enjoy an exclusive preview of Christmas at the Pabst Mansion. Check out the beautiful décor before the mansion fills up during events and the holiday season. This official opening reception allows visitors a chance to mingle, enjoy holiday drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live music. Plus, enjoy some champagne beside the sparkling trees!

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at book.peek.com.