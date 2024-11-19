Brew City Buzz: Events Happening November 21-27, 2024

Thursday, November 21

Hadestown at Wauwatosa West

Expand Art © by SpotCo Hadestown Teen Edition logo

Not many high schools get an opportunity to put on the show Hadestown but lucky for us, Wauwatosa West is one of those schools! The Tosa West Players are doing a production of the Tony-Award winning show based on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The show closes on Nov. 23 so make sure you get to one of the few remaining performances!

Learn more and get tickets at onthestage.tickets/show/wauwatosa-west-high-school.

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza

Head to Pere Marquette Park for the annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza. The event includes live performances, cocoa, fireworks and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! The event is free and open to the public, and if you can’t make it in person, you can tune into WISN 12 for their live broadcast at 6:30 p.m.

More about about the festival and its kickoff at milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/kick-off-extravaganza.

Friday, November 22

Expand Pufferfish logo

Sippin Santa Pop-Up at Pufferfish

Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up Sippin Santa is returning to downtown Milwaukee ’s Pufferfish. The pop-up has a strong emphasis on tiki-inspired cocktails and opened on November 20. The popup will be in town through New Year’s Eve. During the popup, PufferFish will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., and Sundays from 2-10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive at American Family Field

Help those who are less fortunate this holiday season by dropping off a turkey, healthy food or some cash at the ballpark this Friday. All donations go to feeding seniors, families, and children this holiday season. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, November 23

St. Ann Center Chili & Jewelry Sale

Enjoy some delicious chili, shop for jewelry, and check out the beautiful St. Ann Center Stein Campus during the return of the Chili & Jewelry sale. From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Milwaukee restaurants will donate chili for a one-day market featuring eye catching and affordable vintage hand-made jewelry and stunning perfume bottles. There will be a vendor market, live music and more as part of the event.

Visit stanncenter.org/chili-jewelry-sale for more info.

Tellebration – A Night of Storytelling for Grown Ups

× Expand Tellabration 2024 banner

Storytellers from Southeast Wisconsin will gather at Mount Mary University’s Stiemke Hall on Saturday to delight, captivate and mesmerize audiences with their own tales. The event is part of a worldwide storytelling event coordinated by the National Storytelling Network. This year's event includes: Kath Luck, Helen Lococo, Mark Steidl, Aaron Hardt, Dan Lococo, John McGee, and emcee Terri Bartlett.

Details at facebook.com/events.

Sunday, November 24

Writers Workshop at Shorewood Public Library

Whether you write for fun or hope to be a published author one day, you are welcome at Shorewood Public Library’s writers’ workshop. At 1 p.m., author Kim Suhr will work with attendees to explore their creativity and discover the ways in which putting words on a page can enrich lives.

The event is free and open to the public. Find more information at shorewoodlibrary.org.

Trainfest

Expand Trainfest logo

Explore the world of trains and miniature railroading during Trainfest 2024. The show features hundreds of train manufacturers and train retailers, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, free seminars and educational opportunities, and more.

For more details visit bairdcenter.com/event/trainfest-2024.

Monday, November 25

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

Visit the beauty of the Pabst Mansion at Christmas! The mansion has been decked out in Christmas décor and is now open for the public to check out. From glitz and glam to train tracks and holiday magic around the tree, each room is decked from tip to mistletoe. Book your tour at book.peek.com.

Tuesday, November 26

A Christmas Carol at Pabst Theater

Catch the classic story of Ebeneezer Scrooge from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater at the Pabst Theater. The show opens Thursday with performances through Christmas Eve so get tickets now for you chance to see the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Tickets are available at milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/a-christmas-carol-2024.

Expand Elf the Broadway Musical banner

Elf the Musical

Elf is a classic Christmas movie and now it’s coming to the stage! Head to the Marcus Performing Arts Center to catch Buddy on his journey to find his dad. The show opens Thursday and will only be in town through December 1 so make sure to get your tickets! Tickets and info at marcuscenter.org/event/elf-the-musical.

Wednesday, November 27

True Story: Photography, Journalism, and Media at MAM

Wednesday, what a great day to head to the Milwaukee Art Museum to check out their newest exhibit, “True Story: Photography, Journalism, and Media.” The exhibit opened Nov. 15 and will remain at the museum through March 16, 2025. According to MAM, “Story: Photography, Journalism, and Media” explores ways that photographers and artists have understood and wielded the power of images to convey the events of our world.

Learn more about the exhibit at mam.org/exhibitions/true-story.