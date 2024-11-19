Brew City Buzz: Events Happening November 21-27, 2024

Thursday, November 21
Hadestown at Wauwatosa West
Art © by SpotCo
Hadestown Teen Edition logo
Not many high schools get an opportunity to put on the show Hadestown but lucky for us, Wauwatosa West is one of those schools! The Tosa West Players are doing a production of the Tony-Award winning show based on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The show closes on Nov. 23 so make sure you get to one of the few remaining performances!
Learn more and get tickets at onthestage.tickets/show/wauwatosa-west-high-school.
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza
Head to Pere Marquette Park for the annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza. The event includes live performances, cocoa, fireworks and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! The event is free and open to the public, and if you can’t make it in person, you can tune into WISN 12 for their live broadcast at 6:30 p.m.
More about about the festival and its kickoff at milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/kick-off-extravaganza.
Friday, November 22
Pufferfish logo
Sippin Santa Pop-Up at Pufferfish
Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up Sippin Santa is returning to downtown Milwaukee ’s Pufferfish. The pop-up has a strong emphasis on tiki-inspired cocktails and opened on November 20. The popup will be in town through New Year’s Eve. During the popup, PufferFish will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., and Sundays from 2-10 p.m.
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive at American Family Field
Help those who are less fortunate this holiday season by dropping off a turkey, healthy food or some cash at the ballpark this Friday. All donations go to feeding seniors, families, and children this holiday season. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, November 23
St. Ann Center Chili & Jewelry Sale
Enjoy some delicious chili, shop for jewelry, and check out the beautiful St. Ann Center Stein Campus during the return of the Chili & Jewelry sale. From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Milwaukee restaurants will donate chili for a one-day market featuring eye catching and affordable vintage hand-made jewelry and stunning perfume bottles. There will be a vendor market, live music and more as part of the event.
Visit stanncenter.org/chili-jewelry-sale for more info.
Tellebration – A Night of Storytelling for Grown Ups
Tellabration 2024 banner
Storytellers from Southeast Wisconsin will gather at Mount Mary University’s Stiemke Hall on Saturday to delight, captivate and mesmerize audiences with their own tales. The event is part of a worldwide storytelling event coordinated by the National Storytelling Network. This year's event includes: Kath Luck, Helen Lococo, Mark Steidl, Aaron Hardt, Dan Lococo, John McGee, and emcee Terri Bartlett.
Details at facebook.com/events.
Sunday, November 24
Writers Workshop at Shorewood Public Library
Whether you write for fun or hope to be a published author one day, you are welcome at Shorewood Public Library’s writers’ workshop. At 1 p.m., author Kim Suhr will work with attendees to explore their creativity and discover the ways in which putting words on a page can enrich lives.
The event is free and open to the public. Find more information at shorewoodlibrary.org.
Trainfest
Trainfest logo
Explore the world of trains and miniature railroading during Trainfest 2024. The show features hundreds of train manufacturers and train retailers, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, free seminars and educational opportunities, and more.
For more details visit bairdcenter.com/event/trainfest-2024.
Monday, November 25
Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
Visit the beauty of the Pabst Mansion at Christmas! The mansion has been decked out in Christmas décor and is now open for the public to check out. From glitz and glam to train tracks and holiday magic around the tree, each room is decked from tip to mistletoe. Book your tour at book.peek.com.
Tuesday, November 26
A Christmas Carol at Pabst Theater
Catch the classic story of Ebeneezer Scrooge from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater at the Pabst Theater. The show opens Thursday with performances through Christmas Eve so get tickets now for you chance to see the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.
Tickets are available at milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/a-christmas-carol-2024.
Elf the Broadway Musical banner
Elf the Musical
Elf is a classic Christmas movie and now it’s coming to the stage! Head to the Marcus Performing Arts Center to catch Buddy on his journey to find his dad. The show opens Thursday and will only be in town through December 1 so make sure to get your tickets! Tickets and info at marcuscenter.org/event/elf-the-musical.
Wednesday, November 27
True Story: Photography, Journalism, and Media at MAM
Wednesday, what a great day to head to the Milwaukee Art Museum to check out their newest exhibit, “True Story: Photography, Journalism, and Media.” The exhibit opened Nov. 15 and will remain at the museum through March 16, 2025. According to MAM, “Story: Photography, Journalism, and Media” explores ways that photographers and artists have understood and wielded the power of images to convey the events of our world.
Learn more about the exhibit at mam.org/exhibitions/true-story.