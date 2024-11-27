Brew City Buzz: Events Happening November 28 – December 4, 2024

Expand Photo: fortyforks - Getty Images Thanksgiving dinner

Thursday, November 28

Happy Thanksgiving!

If you’re not in the mood to cook a whole meal, check out our list of restaurants offering take out or full meals this holiday: shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/thanksgiving-dining-guide-2024.

Friday, November 29

× Expand Photo via Pfister Hotel Pfister Hotel Christmas Tree Pfister Hotel Christmas Tree

Annual Pfister Tree Lighting

Head over to the Pfister Hotel as Santa lights their spectacular holiday tree. The tree lighting event will include light snacks and refreshments, and also functions as a fundraiser for the Hunger Task force so bring a non-perishable item! If you’re looking for more festivities after the event, head up to Blu for festive cocktails. For details visit thepfisterhotel.com/events.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Marcus Performing Arts Center

First Stage is taking over the Marcus Performing Arts Center with its production of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - The Musical. The show is based on the animated television special and runs through December 29.

To see the full list of show times and to get tickets, see firststage.org.

The Tipsy Elf Returns In Ozaukee County

Help raise money for the Cedarburg Cultural Center by checking out the Tipsy Elf pop up bar every Friday and Saturday now through December 28. The pop-up is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at W63N627 Washington Avenue in Cedarburg.

The historic Kuhefuss House home has transformed into a holiday wonderland with a themed cocktail menu, glowing Christmas lights, trees, elves galore and holiday classics crooning over the speakers.

Saturday, November 30

× Expand Photo via Historic Third Ward Third Ward small business

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is upon us! If you’re planning on getting started with your holiday shopping, make sure to check out some small local businesses.

Milwaukee’s Third Ward hosts an annual Small Business Saturday event where local shops offer discounts and promos in honor of the event. More info at historicthirdward.org/annual-events. The Village of Wauwatosa has a similar event, where downtown shops break out discounts and deals for small business shoppers.

Another annual event returning this Small Business Saturday is the HYFIN Blackity Black Holiday Market at Turner Hall. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shop over 40 local Black-owned businesses offering unique products perfect for gift giving. More info at hyfin.org/blackity-black-holiday-market.

Sunday, December 1

Breakfast with Santa at MOTOR

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum will have a special visitor on Sunday… Santa! The restaurant will be offering a breakfast with Santa experience including a brunch buffet, letter writing to Santa, cookie decorating, holiday movies and photos with the big man himself.

Reservations are required for the event and if you can’t make it on Dec. 1, they’re also offering the event on Dec. 8 and 15. More details at opentable.com.

Expand A Charlie Brown Christmas at Lupi & Iris

A Charlie Brown Christmas at Lupi & Iris

Enjoy a jazz performance from the Commercialists as they play the music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guaraldi. The performance does not come with food service from the restaurant, but you can book a table for brunch before or after the show. The performance begins at noon, so Lupi & Iris recommends reservations between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or after 1:30 p.m.

Visit lupiandiris.com for more information.

Hover Craft: Handmade Holiday Shopping Extravaganza

Now celebrating its 15th year, a HoverCraft holiday shopping event returns to the Pritzlaff building, bringing with it 120+ artists, crafters, makers, designers, and creatives of all sorts. The day is filled with unique handmade gifts, delicious treats, and festive vibes.

A handful of tickets to shop will be available at the door but organizers recommend getting yours ahead of time at hovercraftmke.com.

Monday, December 2

Cookie Decorating at The Little Village Play Cafe

Calling all kiddos aged 3-7! Get into the holiday spirit by decorating some cookies at The Little Village Play Cafe on Monday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. At the event, each child will receive their very own apron and chef hat, a Christmas cookie book, and access to open play. Plus, there will be happy hour specials for parents.

For more info on the event visit thelittlevillageplaycafe.com.

Tuesday, December 3

Expand Image via The Barrel Yard Tinsel Taproom Moscow Mule

Santa Visits the Barrel Yard at American Family Field

Check out the Barrel Yard at American Family Field this Tuesday to visit with Santa! He’s going to visit with all the guests from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., during the Barrel Yard’s Happy Hour. Plus, you not only get to see Santa, but you can check out the Tinsel Taproom, a festive holiday pop-up that will extend throughout J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, allowing patrons to feel the holiday spirit without an exclusive taproom booking.

Details and tickets for a Tinsel Taproom experience at barrelyardmke.com/tinsel.

Screening of Tracing the Divide at Avalon Atmospheric Theater

Rails to Trails Conservancy is taking over the Avalon Atmospheric Theater on Tuesday for a screening of the documentary Tracing the Divide. The documentary follows to Wisconsin residents who took on the 2400-mile bike route from Canada to New Mexico. The screening begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Following the screening, hear from one of the riders and the project director.

Wednesday, December 4

Wauwatosa Village Market

For the second year in a row, the village of Wauwatosa will host its Christkindlmarkt. The outdoor shopping market begins in Harts Mills Parking lot with a keg tapping Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The market will be open through Sunday, December 22. Not only does the event involve shopping, but live entertainment, holiday cheer, food and more.

Information on the market and its vendors can be found here.