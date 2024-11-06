Brew City Buzz: Events Happening November 7 – 13, 2024

Thursday, November 7

Margarita Fest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Margarita madness returns to Milwaukee as the Shepherd Express hosts Margarita Fest on Thursday, November 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The seventh annual event features sweet, spicy and savory margaritas made by local bars and restaurants.

Guests in attendance will get to sample margaritas from over a dozen vendors and vote for their favorite. All margaritas will be made with El Bandido Yankee Tequila, the exclusive spirit sponsor for the event. Attendees will also enjoy a 360-photo booth courtesy of Lash Dolls, live music from DJ Paul H, a raffle sponsored by Usinger’s, games, and more.

Upper Deck Golf at American Family Field

For a short time only, you can tee off from INSIDE American Family Field! Upper Deck Golf has taken over the ballpark, offering residents and visitors a chance to play a round of golf from the upper deck. Tee off and see if you can hit the custom greens on the field. Plus, enjoy music, drinks and good during the event.

Learn more and sign up for your tee time at mlb.com/brewers/tickets/events/upper-deck-golf.

Friday, November 8

Barrel & Bees Dinner at Milwaukee ChopHouse

Enjoy a six-course meal infused with local honey from Hilton Milwaukee’s rooftop bees at Milwaukee ChopHouse this Friday! The meal will be paired with a variety of barrel-aged specialty cocktails, wine and beer. Plus, select bourbons and honey will be available for purchase after the dinner.

Learn more at milwaukeechophouse.com/specials-events.

Little Big Town and Sugarland at Fiserv Forum

Little Big Town and Sugarland tour banner

Country music group Little Big Town is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a group at Fiserv Forum this Friday, joined by Sugarland! The two bands will take the stage as part of their Take Me Home Tour. Fans will get to hear hit songs from both acts, plus hear their new rendition of “Take Me Home,” originally written and released by Phil Collins.

More info and tickets at fiservforum.com/events/detail/littlebigtown.

Saturday, November 9

Visit MobCraft’s Woodstock Taproom

MobCraft

MobCraft Beer in Milwaukee’s Third Ward is hosting a trip! The brewery is taking two groups on buses to visit their Woodstock taproom. Those who go on the trip will have the opportunity to enjoy time exploring Woodstock square, where there are plenty of shops and restaurants to enjoy.

MobCraft is sending two different buses down, one that departs at 9:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.

Holiday Bazaar at Polish Center of Wisconsin

Whether you are Polish or not, you can head to the Polish Center of Wisconsin this weekend for their annual Holiday Bazaar! The event features crafts, handmade items, and much more! The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6941 South 68th Street in Franklin.

Sunday, November 10

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Follow along with Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes pals when the cartoon plays alongside the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at the Bradley Symphony Center. The original score will be played live while the cartoon plays above on the big screen. There are numerous showings throughout the weekend so visit mso.org/concerts/bugs-bunny-at-the-symphony for dates and times.

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Milwaukee

Photo via Wisconsin Veterans Community Foundation Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Milwaukee

Hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators will take to the streets of downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 9 for the Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade presented by Generac. Step-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the corner of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.

Like last year, the theme of the parade is “Honor,” reflecting the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty. It will feature groups representing veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, businesses, and more.

For more information on the parade, visit wivcf.org/wivetsparade.

Veterans Day Special at Harley Davidson

In honor of all those who are serving or have served, the MOTOR Bar and Restaurant at Harley-Davidson is offering complimentary meals to Veterans with the purchase of a drink. But that’s not the only promo… The Harley-Davidson Museum is offering free admission to all active-duty military, veterans and their families all weekend long (Nov. 9-11) and giving 10% off purchases at the Harley-Davidson shop on Veteran’s Day.

Tuesday, November 12

Music Bingo and Trivia Nights

Tuesdays are game nights in Milwaukee! Head to On Tap for Music Bingo from 7-9 p.m. and win a variety of prizes! Or, if trivia is more your style, head to Explorium Brewpub in the Third Ward at 7 p.m. You can enjoy food, drinks, and even win prizes!

Wednesday, November 13

Sports in Milwaukee

Head to Fiserv Forum and catch the Milwaukee Bucks or over to the UW-Panther Arena for an Admirals game Wednesday. The Admirals take on the Manitoba Moose while the Bucks face the Detroit Pistons. Puck drop for the Admirals game is early… 10:30 a.m.! Otherwise, tip-off for the Bucks is slated for 7 p.m.