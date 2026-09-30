Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Oct. 1-7, 2026

× Expand Photo Via Visit Milwaukee - visitmilwaukee.org Milwaukee Oktoberfest

Thursday October 1

Greendale Lions Club Family Okoberfest

The local chapter of the world's largest volunteer organization takes over some of downtown Greendale for their take on the traditional fall reverie. Expect beers from Explorium Brewpub and Eagle Park Brewing, five bands, games to play, an assortment of food, and probably more. Further about the fest starting today and ending Saturday may be found at tinyurl.com/3jcvn946.

Art Shay: An America So Real Documentary Sneak Peek at SRH

The media agency's second floor S. 2nd St. headquarters is where to see a 24-minute preview portion of a film about the photojournalist. In addition to the movie segment, there will be Shay prints auctioned, snacks and drinks, music and discussion with filmmakers Ken Hanson, Jack Davidson and Dave Myszewski. RSVP for the free 5-9:30 p.m. function through tinyurl.com/53m82fym.

Leff's Lucky Town 32nd Anniversary

The Wauwatosa bar and restaurant with a name like a casino resort celebrates being in business for nearly a third of century with a 5-10 p.m. celebration including giveaways, appetizers. beverage samples, live music, and more. Register interest in joining the party once your cursor takes you to tinyurl.com/4tzwc3w3.

Lakefront Brewery Spelling Bee Showdown

Know the proper order of letters in words, and vie for gift certificates ranging in value from $15-$50. Considering the venue, being 21 or older is a must for the competition. The free, two-hour contest starting 6:30 p.m. is a team event and involves a bit of trivia as well. Make a reservation and get further details from tinyurl.com/mtd3h568.

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Muslim Women's Coalition Presents Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival at Oriental Theatre

Screenings of eight films running tonight through Sunday will feature talkback sessions after each movie concludes. American Doctor kicks of the fest t 7 p.m. this evening. Obtain tickets and read a synopsis of each feature once you reach tinyurl.com/4ettpzaj.

Creature Fear Milwaukee Premiere at Avalon Atmospheric Theatre

For cinephiles who ever thought the Wisconsin county where Ed Gein committed his ghastly crimes would be a great horror film setting, Creature Fear is a wish fulfilled. Director Manny Gumina will be on hand for the screening of his tale of a starving felon gone mad after eating diseased venison. The flick commences at 7 p.m.; tickets for the R-rated feature may be obtained through tinyurl.com/9yn8n4ef.

Friday October 2

Swamm Entertainment Group Presents Milwaukee Oktoberfest at Henry Maier Festival Park

There are free hours to enter what is essentially the city's second German Fest for the year. But if you can't make it in that timeframe, it's still a reasonably priced outing with authentic Teutonic fare and beer, live music, cultural programming, arts and crafts vendors, family activities, etc,. More about the festival, running today through Sunday, may be read once you get to milwaukeeoktoberfest.com.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Presents Acorn Collecting Workshop at the Forest Exploration Center

The gathering in question isn't for anyone's collection of artifacts. Instead, it's for the state's future reforestation. Participants will lean to identify red and white oaks and their acorns in an off-trail experience. Minors aged 8 and up re welcome to the free 1-3 p.m. event with adult accompaniment. Reserve a spot to aid Wisconsin forestry at tinyurl.com/uathyxdn.

Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park

The eclectic fall fete is in its 33rd year and offers everything from glass blowing demonstrations and lumberjack shows to pumpkin bowling and paintball. Attendees ages 11 and under get in free, and it's only a few dollars more for everyone else. The full itinerary, including a rundown of the fair's many food vendors, may be seen once you land on tinyurl.com/ywey9yvj.

Craig Clements' Stuck on a Puzzle Exhibition Opening at No Instruictions

Recent works by the Ohio-based painter will be shown through Saturday November 7 starting tonight with this three-hour, 6 p.m. reception. Clements' artistry fluidly floats between abstraction and representation with raw, whimsical renderings. Find more about Clemetns and his show here: tinyurl.com/2t9rjn7r.

Night Glow Silent Disco Ride at Fiore Cycle Fitness at The Corners of Brookfield

Wear some workout gear, put on the wireless headphone to be supplied, and ready yourself for exercise in the form of a 45-minute illuminated cycling experience. Wind down drinks and snacks at Belair Cantina after the ride. Find more about the 7 p.m. session via tinyurl.com/bdh33djh.

Mutts Gone Nuts - Unleashed at The Oconomowoc Arts Center

A dozen stunt dogs trained to amuse humans do their job in this comedic canine cabaret. One of Mutts Gone Nuts-Unleashed's stars is a Guiness Book record-holder, and some may recall the act's stint on America's Got Talent. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets for it may be had through tinyurl.com/5xep54b8. Find more about the nutty mutts at muttsgonenuts.com.

Saturday October 3

Play Date: Social-Trail Hunt & Family Food Class at Milwaukee Area Parks

It’s a free, come-and-go,event intended to facilitate parents and kids having a meet-up. Wherever they go, adults and their youngsters can take in a cooking class, take a trail walk, go on a picture-based trail hunt and participate in other activities. Register for this novel 10 a.m.-1 p.m. happening through tinyurl.com/3f8kprx5.

Nigeria Community in Milwaukee Presents Nigeria Day Festival at Nigerian Community Conference Center

The W. Appleton Ave meeting location is the place to experience a free get-together celebrating West African food, dance, fashion, and masquerading. The fete goes 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and more about it may be found when you land at tinyurl.com/ypw7eywx.

West Suburban YMCA Culture Fest

This free, three-hour soiree at the Wauwatosa facility promises food, music, art, and cultural traditions from throughout the globe. The time of international inquiry and experience starts at 11 a.m. Learn more about what it entails here: tinyurl.com/yb5mhv7j.

Go Dog Go!/Ve Perro Ve! at First Stage Youth Arts Center

This bilingual musical adaptation of a kid lit classic has pooches roller-skating, bicycling, and driving cars. The hour-long production is recommended for theatergoers ages 3. It opens today with an 11 a.m. show, followed by five more performances through Saturday, October 10. Get tickets for yourself your tykes by way of tinyurl.com/457eznr2.

Nickie's Uniques Presents Art That Feels Like You: An Art Exhibition For The Community

The former location of the LaJoy Chinese restaurant on the 4700 block of W. Lisbon Ave, hosts this free showing of Crystal Montgomery's denim-based artwork, which will also be available for sale. The "you" in the event title may most apply to Black women, but Montgomery crafts cool work for everyone's viewing. More about the 12-6 p.m., showing may be had via nickiesuniquesbycrystal.com.

Nõ Studios DanceFest at Marcus Performing Arts Center

The terpsichorean extravaganza put on by the local art gallery looks to be about as global l in its scope as the aforementioned YMCA event. The family-friendly dance revue gathers troupes from throughout the U.S. and takes place 5:30-8 p.m. Get tickets and further information by way of tinyurl.com/yecmnz37.

Korea Day at UWM Peck School of the Arts

The free portion of this event starts 4:30 p.m. and features Taekwondo and writing demonstrations, performances by dance groups and food tastings. At 7:30 p.m., you will need a ticket to see the UWM Orchestra's concert conducted by Jun Kim, spotlighting guest solo violinist JinJoo Cho. More about it all may be read when you hit tinyurl.com/3cn7ceje.

Sunday October 4

Downtown West Allis Classic Car Show

More than 400 classic and customized vehicles will be on display on Greenfield Ave. between 70th. and 76th Streets. In addition to the automotive attractions, expect live music, a Hot Wheels race for kids, other games, vendors of food and other goods, and more to do and see. Learn more upon reaching tinyurl.com/3rayaw32.

The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field Presents Fall Food Truck Frenzy at Milton Vretenar Memorial Park

The St. Francis green space plays host to this alliteratively entitled cavalcade of cuisine served from motorized means. If little ones don't want to nosh from any of the 13 food trucks offering an international bevy of lunch options, they can paint a pumpkin, get their face painted or play in a bounce house. More about the 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 'Frenzy may be learned from foodtruckfrenzy.org.

Friends of Wehr Nature Center Present Cider Sunday at Wehr Nature Center

The fundraiser will offer apple treats (not only cider) in addition to live bluegrass music, a magic show, food trucks offering non-apple-based morsels, nature trails to navigate, apple cider vinegar workshops, kiddie activities and much more. Get more details about and tickets for the 11: 30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. celebration through tinyurl.com/4x3e35nu.

Violin and Organ: Music for the Feast of St. Francis at Basilica of St. Josaphat

Hear Gerald Loughney play his bowed strings and the domed South Side church's director of sacred music. Agnieszka Kosmecka, on keyboard for a program including J.S. Bach, Chopin, Rheinberger, Telemann, and others. The 5 p.m. performance is free to attend, though a free will offering will be taken. Read more about the show at tinyurl.com/3ducdxsn.

Monday October 5

Roast of Milwaukee at The Cooperage

The tag line for this opening event in the 21st annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival is "Milwaukee Comedians Making Fun of the City They Love." Seven local stand-ups will provide most of the jokes, with comic/radio host Ramie Makhlouf acting as master of the ceremony. Nab tickets for the 7:30 p.m. hour of yuks from tinyurl.com/3vrhzcs4.

Wednesday October 6

Pierogi Night at Polish Center of Wisconsin

What better way for the Franklin facility to celebrate National Pierogi Day than to serve a walloping party platter of 10 of the occasion's namesake stuffed dumplings with two Polish sausages? Diners with smaller appetites can enjoy one of those sausages in a sandwich or some chicken tenders. More about this night of the Center's Wednesday Cafe offerings may learned via tinyurl.com/u7apcxen.

Nora L Rubel at Boswell Books

The author will discuss her latest work, Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of the Settlement Cook Book, at another of the N. Downer Ave. bookseller's free events. Register for the 5 p.m. talk about Rubel's book about the cookbook derived from classes taught at the Milwaukee Jewish Mission at tinyurl.com/36ecrevw.