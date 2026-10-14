Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Oct. 15-21

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Thursday October 15

Wisconsin Science Festival

Milwaukee County is one of 56 of the state's 72 counties where events within the 11-day fest will take place. Some happenings are free, others not. It's easy to look up what's going on around Milwaukee at the following website: wisconsinsciencefest.org.

National Cheese Curd Day at Lakefront Brewery

The craft beer producer is already renowned for its curd wagon, so today's 3-9 p.m. celebration is an excuse for Lakefront to go all out with unique varieties of the dairy snack. The Buzz would call prime rib, carrot cake and mango chile lime curds unique. Read more about the limited-edition cheese products and the entire event once you get to tinyurl.com/9zeduw24.

Milwaukee Downtown Presents Turner’s Alley Cabaret

Wisconsin Classic Stage and Skylight Music Theatre present free performances behind Theater Hall Ballroom amid a Camp Bar pop-up, photo ops, and more going 4-7 p.m. Come to the cabaret, but you may want to learn a bit more about it from tinyurl.com/5b5pyd98.

Davidson Park Road to Warmth

Everyone is welcome to the W. Juneau Ave. green space for a nourishing community meal and coat giveaway for adults and children alike. The 4:30-6:30 p.m. event doubles as a resource fair where numerous local organizations providing a host of services will be represented. More about it is here: tinyurl.com/4jj5x2cf.

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Steven Hyden at Boswell Books

The Onion and A/V Club Milwaukee alum will talk about his latest work, Is This It, a book about the Strokes and the Strokes and the 2000s rock music resurgence they sparked, with Matt Wild at 6:30 p.m. in a free presentation. Registration is required, however, and it may be obtained, as may info and Hyden and his book, once you reach tinyurl.com/mx9vxxse.

A Travel Writer in Cold Poland: Thomas wick at Polish Center of Wisconsin

The author will discuss his memoir about his two years in the Eastern European nation, Falling into Place: A Story of Love, Poland, and the Making of a Travel Writer. The free 90-minute talk at the Franklin venue promised to be lively and occasionally humorous. Donations will be taken for the 7 p.m. presentation, more about which may be read at tinyurl.com/nb5rp5us.

Friday October 16

Fall Gallery Night MKE

It's that time of year again, when galleries and other spaces are open on a concerted effort to have the public look at all that art. As always, there are too many venues doing too much over too many hours today and tomorrow to do it all justice here. So, find out all about the 50+ venues' activities once you reach gallerynightmke.com.

Boo at the Zoo

That's the Milwaukee County Zoo, of course, where youngsters and parents are encouraged to arrive in costume for not very scary, family-friendly activities including an all-day trick-or-treat trail, light shows, pumpkin-carving demonstrations and plenty else. Find more about the goings on this and next weekend here: tinyurl.com/mr3xt9rn.

Marquette University English Department Presents Audiofuturism: The Black History of Science Fiction Radio Drama at Maquette University Alumni Memorial Union

andré m. carrington from University of California Riverside will speak on the history of audio science fiction made by and for African-Americans. His free, 90-minute presentation commences at 3 p.m., and your space t catch it can be reserved soon as you make it to tinyurl.com/yc54w9za.

Curator & Select Artist Talk With Katherine Gressel and Maria Novotny at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

This free hour-long program at 4 p.m. gets pretty deep. The ladies responsible for the “In a State of IF” exhibition will discuss how art practices can examine infertility through the lens of storytelling, healing and advocacy to challenge cultural, medical and legal narratives around reproduction and family. Artist Ashley January and art therapist Cha Gutiérrez contribute, too. Learn more via tinyurl.com/ya9na386.

St. Bernadette Parish Fish Fry

At least one Catholic congregation in town has your back when it comes to occasionally offering a favorite Lenten meal long after Easter is over. The plate at St. Bern's includes cod, coleslaw, fries, rye roll, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, and coffee. Soda, beer and desserts may be had for a bit more money. See full details for the 4:30-7:00 p.m. feed at tinyurl.com/3at3n8wb.

Bonnie Jo Campbell at Boswell Books

The National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award finalist and Guggenheim Fellowship recipient discusses her latest work of rural Midwestern fiction, The Spirits:, with Katherine Buetner at the N. Downer Ave. retailer in a free 6:30 p.m.. event for which registration is required. Learn more of Campbell and her latest book and reserve a spot at the talk here: tinyurl.com/4d738tza.

Cudahy Family Library Harvest Tasting

The suburban library that offers so many free events is charging for this one because it's a fundraiser for its endowment fund. Promised for this 7-10 p.m. fete are a sumptuous food spread, wines, craft beers, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, live music and likely more. Advance tickets and more information may both be had be at tinyurl.com/3azvbjra.

Saturday October 17

Wisconsin Mycological Society Presents Community Science: Fungi at Muskego Park

Enter the woods to learn how scientists monitor mushrooms as part of ongoing Park System research in this free 10 a.m.-12 p.m. outing. No prior experience is necessary, and more about the opportunity may be seen at tinyurl.com/494p4vxd.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Harvest Festival

Pumpkins for kids to decorate on premises, live music, arts, crafts, a bounce house, karaoke, food and other autumnal fun figure into this free family-friendly get-together at the W. Vliet St. venue running 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Obtain further details from tinyurl.com/4f2p7f36.

American Ghost Walks / American Ghost Books Presents Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Featuring Allison Jornlin at Kochanski's

The S. 37th St. concertina bar becomes the location for this free 10 a.m.-6 p.m. gathering appropriately timed to coincide with spooky season. The Milwaukee author appearing at the convention will discuss and sign copies of her Shadow of City Hall. There are no tickets to buy, but registration is necessary, which may be done through milwaukeeparacon.com.

Wauwatosa Recreation Presents Trunk or Treat and Food Drive at Fisher Administration East Parking Lot

Let your kids gather candy while you give more nutritious consumables to the Tosa Cares Food Pantry at this community celebration. Little ones can also get their faces painted, and a popcorn vendor and food trucks will be around for snaking and nourishment while DJ DeJota sins tunes. More about the 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. function may be found once your cursor lands on tinyurl.com/2bumd8h9.

Mobtoberfest at MobCraft Beer

The craft brewery's free 12-hour take on Oktoberfest is distinguished by three polka bands, a sausage sculpting contest (for which participants are encouraged to keep their creations non-vulgar) and the additions of grilled brats and draft pretzels to the usual Mobcraft menu, among other highlights. Glean more about the festivities commencing at 11 a.m. via tinyurl.com/573ctsx5.

Underground Forest: A Cirque MKE Showcase

Students and staff of the W. National Ave. school of aerial acrobatics and such are putting on a show surreal abstraction tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow. Minors up to age 15 can see it for free on mat seating. Tickets for older attendees and Forest details may be had from tinyurl.com/ytrfs4wc.

Sweetest Day Couple's Paint and Sip at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Couples may partake of free-flowing bubbly and chocolates as they are led through creating on two separate canvases that will be combined to make one diptych. The 90-minute date night with a result that will last longer than even the best-intentioned fresh floral gift gets underway at 5 p.m. Reserve spots among other artistic lovebirds once you reach tinyurl.com/y53p2a3s.

Islands of Brilliance Brilliant Monster Bash at Eagleknit Building

The program for neurodivergent youth celebrates its students' creativity and the power of inclusion at this free Halloween-themed, all-ages party dance party. Costumes, games, food, booze-free beverages, and surprises figure into the 6-8:30 p.m. fete. Reserve yourself a spot amidst the festivities at tinyurl.com/55yn82rv.

Sunday October 18

Sabertooth Clinic Presents Workbench Workshops: Intentional Moments in Ear Seeding at Hot Spell Sauna

Learn the ancient Chinese acupressure technique to relieve stress in this two-hour session starting 2 p.m. Register for the event after you get to tinyurl.com/5n87nv3w.

Tuesday October 20

NOW! MORE! YES! Screening at Downer Theatre

The documentary directed by Milwaukee artis and MIAD graduate Max Hey tells the tale of his blind, car-wrangling landlord whose life sinks into despair after purchasing a keyless ambulance (though not because of that curious procurement, apparently). The doc' is free to see, starting 9 p.m. See more about the movie and its showing after you hit tinyurl.com/59mj2n5f.

Wednesday October 21

Stop the Bleed: Learn a Skill That Can Save a Life at the Fitness Center

Empower yourself to be useful in emergency situations where you can effectively stop blood flows without causing further harm. The free hour-long session at the Watertown Plank Rd. facility starts at 5:30 pm. More details are available at tinyurl.com/3xhp4t6x.

It's Alive!: The Birth of the Universal Monsters at Cudahy Family Library

The library resumes its free programming with this presentation by William Pack about Universal Pictures' movie monsters in flicks that are going on 100 years of scaring cinephiles. Learn more about this 6:30 p.m. talk and the venue's screening of The Bride of Frankenstein the night prior by consulting tinyurl.com/nkh6vten.