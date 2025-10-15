Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Oct. 16-22, 2025

× Expand Photo via Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Neon Night Keychain - Schlitz Audubon Nature Center A fluorescent keychain made at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center's Neon Night

Thursday October 16

“Behind the Curtain: Central European Wines” at Waterford Wines & Spirits

It’s the old Iron Curtain, as the N. Farwell Ave. retailer is hosting a tasting of wines from countries including Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia. Nine wines will be available for sipping, and bottles of them will be significantly discounted at this 90-minute starting commencing at 6 p.m. Find out more, and buy tickets from waterfordwine.com/products/behind-the-curtain-central-european-wines.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center “After Dark: Neon Night”

This event caught the Buzz's attention because of the mention of Yooperlites in its description. For anyone wondering, they are named for Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and they're more scientifically called syenite rock rich with fluorescent sodalite; they're commonly found in the place for which they're named, and that name has been trademarked. Anyway, part of this evening includes looking for Yooperlites along the Lake Michigan shoreline with an ultraviolet flashlight for an hour. Before that, there are beverages, snacks and games at the Nature Center (one drink is included with a purchased ticket), After the search for bioluminescent rocks, led by environmental educators from the center, there there's a neon dance party with other fluorescent activities. More about this memorable night, going on 6:30-9 p.m., may be gleaned and tickets for it may be purchased for this 21+ night out at schlitzaudubon.org/event/schlitz-audubon-after-dark-neon-night. Want to know more about Yiooperlites? Go to makeitmqt.com/what-is-a-yooperlite.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Friday October 17

“Parallel Play: The Art of Science & the Science of Art” Talk and Tour at Haggerty Museum of Art

Readers with a couple of free midday hours and curiosity regarding what some consider to be contradictory disciplines can take in this free lecture and look around Marquette University's art museum. In conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival, the Haggarty is putting on this closer look at works shown during the museum's “Parallel Play” exhibit last spring, with a tour through current exhibitions, too. RSVP for it at eventbrite.com/e/parallel-play-the-art-of-science-the-science-of-art-talk-and-tour-registration-1376280304439.

NARI Milwaukee's 2025 Home & Remodeling Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center

The local branch of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry begins its annual, three-day public display today at noon. All 100-plus exhibitors are members of the sponsoring trade organization whose ethics promise responsibility, honesty and integrity. This year's show features a special emphasis on basements, both maximizing their potential as living spaces and preventing future damage to them, as so many homeowners experienced during floods earlier this year. To entice remodeling enthusiasts not enamored of football, NARI offers free admission to the last day of the show from 3-5 p.m., while the Parkers are playing. Tickets to the rest of its many hours may be purchased at etix.com/ticket/p/38372050/nari-milwaukee-home-remodeling-show-west-allis-wisconsin-state-fair-park-exposition-center.

Hunting Moon Pow Wow at the Baird Center

With Indian Summer absent from the Summerfest grounds for a while now, this looks to be the city’s highest-profile celebration of Native American culture. Tribal folk from throughout the U.S. will gather today through Sunday October 19 for socializing and the pageantry of dancing, drumming, singing, costumes, and, in this case, competing for cash prizes. Interested parties can check huntingmoonpowwow.com to learn of what's going on. The event is fee for all to attend.

Fall Gallery Night MKE

It's once again time to get a free eyeful of art at multiple locations in the Third Ward, East Town, Walker's Point and elsewhere. The number of participating galleries and other facilities is far too numerous to list here, so it's best to give some attention to gallerynightmke.com for what's going on tonight 5-9 p.m. and tomorrow 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (though hours may vary by location).

Black Cat Alley After Dark

If the folks at the outdoor art space didn't purposefully time the last of their three After Dark events this year to coincide with Gallery night, they engaged in some fortuitous timing. As with Black Cat Alley's functions back in April and July, there will be beverages, live music, atmosphere conducive for commiseration, and probably plenty else. More about the free celebration running 6-10 p.m. may be obtained from theeastside.org/events/happenings.

Saturday October 18

Pumpkin Party at Davidson Park

Hands-on family-friendly seasonal activities, food, complimentary kids' train rides and family photos are among what distinguishes this free party at W. Juneau Ave. Youngsters may also trick-or-treat their way through the park. It all occurs 9 a.m.to noon, and more about it all maybe found by heading to eventbrite.com/e/pumpkin-party-at-davidson-park-tickets-1657599718379.

Boerner Botanical Gardens Fall Colors Walk

No registration is required to join arborist Mike Wendt for this 90-minute stroll through the foliage of the Hales Corners nature preserve. Meet Wendy and your fellow walkers at the Garden' Education & Visitor Center atrium with $5 and you should be good to go. For a reminder and the ability to add it to your digital calendar, have at boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/fall-color-walk.

Center Street Park Fall Fest

The Friends of Center Street Park present a free morning-into-afternoon filled with family fun, music, food and drink from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This is all the Buzz can share about it, but interested festivalgoers may register interest in attending and possibly find out a bit more at facebook.com/events/1293572758437232/.

Supporters of Opera Singers' Patricia Crump Vocal Competition to Support Young Opera Singers’ Dreams

This third annual competition is free to attend, and its winners are vying for cash prizes. The contest is named for a local woman whose involvement in music extended to being a performer, board member, director, teacher and young singers' advocate. The two-hour program by singers with strong Wisconsin ties takes place at UWM’s Peck School of the Arts Music Building, Recital Hall 175 starts at 12:30 p.m. More about the event may be discovered via supportersofoperasingers.org/patricia-crump-vocal-competition.html.

Fall Beer Fest at The Landing at the Hoyt Park Beer Garden

If imbibing Eastern European wines on the East Side doesn't appeal to your tastebuds, for several dollars more there's this opportunity to taste at least 10 beers at this Wauwatosa green space. Promised to be on hand are some small-batch brews, barrel-aged varieties, fall and winter seasonal and others. Attendees get a complimentary tasting glass, and light snacks and appetizers will be available to help quell hunger and absorb alcohol. If tickets for this 1-4 p.m. barley pop bonanza are yet available, they may be had from eventbrite.com/e/2025-fall-beer-fest-at-the-landing-tickets-1703623737459. Admission at the door will be $5.

Prasanna Inni Presents Darr-ti Kya Milwaukee Halloween Theme Party at Club Timbuktu

How will the autumnal holiday theme intersect with the multilingual Bollywood, Punjabi and South Indian music to be spun at the Afro-Caribbean eatery and bar from 9 p.m. to close? The Buzz can't say, but it should be at least interesting. The event's description implies that it will be more than a DJ event. More at events.sulekha.com/darr-ti-kya-milwaukee_event-in_milwaukee-wi_396875.

Sunday October 19

The Art of Birding with Chuck Stebelton at Lynden Sculpture Garden

This is the last of the seasonal monthly outings at the Brown Deer Road location wherein poet and master naturalist Stebelton assist those joining him in identifying native and migratory avian species by sight and sound. The 90-minut walk over Lynden's varied terrain commences at 10 a.m. Advance registration and payment for the hike may be gleaned from lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar/birding-2025.

Wisconsin Pastel Artists Present “Nevermore” Opening Reception at Cedarburg Cultural Center West Gallery

The exhibition with what looks to be an Edgar Allan Poe-referencing name opens the day prior, but this 1-4 p.m. reception fetes the presence of works by artists such as Chris Behrs, Judy Crochowski and Jeanne Bril in CCC's West Gallery. It's a free event for all ages to see what looks to see some fine representational and abstract art. Learn more about “Nevermore” and the Cultural Center from cedarburgculturalcenter.org/exhibits.

“Boos, Barks and Brews” at Explorium Brewpub

This fourth annual fundraiser for the Humane Animal Welfare Society features Halloween activities, craft beer and canine affection. The visual highlight of the 5-6 p.m. function at the Glendale eatery and tavern will doubtless be its puppy costume contest. Preceding that, and arguably more appreciated by the pooches in attendance, is a time of free dog nail clipping. For the humans at Explorium, there will be raffles, giveaways, and vendors of goods and greats for their four-legged companions. For more from Explorium, head to exploriumbrew.com/livemusicandevents.

Chabad-Lubavitch Sukkoth Street Party in Glendale

Judaism's Festival of Tabernacles celebrates both God's protection of the Jews during their exodus from Egypt and the gathering of harvest. So, it's an apt holiday for the Milwaukee-based Jewish networking organization to invite all to celebrate with them. In conjunction with Glendale's 75th anniversary as a municipality, Lubavitch is hosting three hours of all-ages fun rife with carnival rides, ballon artists, games, a DJ and food that goes from cotton candy and popcorn to traditional Jewish fare. For those 21+, there's a sukkah (booth, or lounge) for adult commiseration. The merriment begins at 4 p.m.; a website with more information—including stories, history, rituals and recipes related to the holiday—may be seen at chabadwi.org/sukkotstreetparty

Café Corazón “Spicy & Spooky Paint & Sip After-Hours”

The Bayview location of the local Mexican restaurant chain brings Milwaukee artist Jenny Jo Wennlund to host this adults-only 8-10 p.m. night of art creation and alcohol. Ticket price includes all necessary art supplies, though those in attendance are welcome to bring their own brushes and paint. too. Complimentary chips, guacamole and salsa verde will be available. The bar will be open to non-artists during event, too. Reserve a spot via eventbrite.com/e/spicy-spooky-paint-sip-night-at-cafe-corazon-tickets-1708507464819.

Tuesday October 21

Gift of Wings. Glendale Parks and Rec. and Grand Haven LLC's “Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival”

Today from 4-8 p.m. commences the Glendale kite shop's six consecutive days of spooky season celebrating at Gazebo Park. Apart from carving a pumpkin for display, attendees can partake of pumpkin bowling and gourd golf, see pumpkins and gourds thrown and smashed by trebuchets at Glendale High School, a Sunday October 26 2:30 p.m. parade featuring a replica of the Ghostbusters Ectomobile Ecto-1 car among its floats and band, live music, drinks and food for sale (including freshly-made apple cider mini-donuts). Get a fuller rundown from giftofwingslanding.com/other.html.

Wednesday October 22

“Going Batty for Bats” at Cudahy Family Library

This presentation might be interesting were Howard Aprill of Wehr Nature Center only to provide fiction, folklore and facts about the critters in question. In addition to leaning ways in which bats make people's lives better, there will be opportunities to participate in community science projects to study bats. A fuller description of the 6:30-8 p.m. program may be found at cudahyfamilylibrary.org/calendar_app/.

Sorta Ridiculous Karaoke at Drunken Cobra

If Darrin Alston weren't busy enough in his exploits as an R-rated rapper, podcaster, Riverwest Radio host and video and card game developer, he makes what might be the coolest-named bar and grille in Wauwatosa his regular hump day haunt to host a free karaoke night named for his production company. Alston facilitates people singing to tracks from 9 p.m-1 a.m., with sign-up starting a half-hour earlier. If the MC's amiably geeky shtick and hearing amateurs belting their favorite tunes isn't incentive enough, specials on Old Fashioneds and sirloin burgers with fries could be. The Cobra's full weekly calendar can be viewed here: drunkencobratosa.com/wauwatosa-drunken-cobra-bar-and-grill-events.