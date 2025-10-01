Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Oct. 2-8, 2025

× Expand Photo © Kinana Films 2024 Yalla Parkour (2024) A still from 'Yalla Parkour' which will play at the 2025 Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

Thursday October 2

Fall Craft Night at TBEY Arts Center

Here's an opportunity for folk of all ages to craft something artistic for free in a guided manner with all materials needed provided at no cost. Music, snacks and good vibes are promised as well. RSVP for the two-hour creative endeavor at the Prospect Ave. facility starting 5 p.n. via tbey.org/home/fall-craft-night.

10th Annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

This evening marks the first of four days of nighttime and afternoon screenings of eight Muslim-oriented documentaries and dramas, all promised to be family-friendly. All showings occur at the Oriental Theatre. Find the full schedule, including talkback sessions following some screenings, and purchase advance tickets at mmwconline.org/milwaukee-muslim-film-festival.

Friday October 3

Villain Arts' 15th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival at Baird Center

This afternoon, starting at 2.p.m., starts three days celebrating the inking, piercing and other artistic body work. Apart from opportunities to view and get tattoos, there will be entertainment including human suspension performers, a burlesque sideshow, and a cartoonist archer (?!). Glean more regarding this doubtless colorful affair and buy tickets for it from villainarts.com/current.

15th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest presented by Swarmm Events at Henry Maier Festival Park

One might think that a city with such a Germanic heritage as Milwaukee might have an Oktoberfest celebration that has been going longer than 15 years. But, no, they say this is the oldest in town. Over its three-day span, starting 4 p.m. today, there will bands aplenty, a wiener dog pageant, a beer stein-holding competition, a brat-eating competition, dance troupe performances and the Miss Oktoberfest competition. As for food, genuine Teutonic fare ... and beer! ... will be supplied by Kegel's Inn. Purchase tickets and find out more, perhaps including how to become to become the next Miss O., by heading to milwaukeeoktoberfest.com.

2025 Milwaukee Korea Day Celebration and Symphony Orchestra Concert at UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

There's plenty else to commend Korea apart from pop singers and movies. This celebration of the nation includes multiple dance troupe performances, show-and-tell by Korean students, traditional Korean games, Korean food tasting, a Taekwondo demonstration, and, yes, a K-pop dance. All of that is free and goes from 4:30-6:50 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. in the Zelazo Center begins a ticketed concert (free for UWM students with ID) by the university's orchestra conducted by Jun Kim and featuring Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture and Debussy’s Petite Suite. Featured will be guest violinist YooJin Jang and soprano Yoo-Seong Kim. The latter will perform a couple of Korean art songs. Discover more and all and purchase tickets for the concert at uwm.edu/arts/event/korea-day-celebration-and-symphony-orchestra-concert .

Qwertyfest MKE

Today through Sunday October 5 over multiple locations in the city, this event celebrates mechanical typewriters and the culture surrounding them. The opening party at State Street Pizza is at the former location of where the typewriter was invented, the Kleinsteuber Machine Shop, and the closing brunch at Falcon Bowl are free to attend. Several other events are ticketed. Learn of them all by heading to qwertyfest.com/event-list.

Saturday October 4

Wisconsin Craft Presents the Seventh Annual MKE Studio Tour

It's kind of like a gallery night, but earlier in the day with more 3-D artworks viewable at the sites of their creation. Pottery, jewelry, sculpture, fiber work, paintings and more may be seen at 21 creators' studios. What begins today 10 a.m.-4 p.m. concludes tomorrow during the same timeframe. Learn most everything there is to know about this free deep dive into the city's art scene by taking your screen to mkestudiotour.com.

Rotary Club of Milwaukee and Urban Ecology Center's HKE MKE

For readers less inclined to interpret abbreviations, this is a nature hike through Milwaukee, specifically through Riverside Park and Milwaukee Rotary Centennial Arboretum. Proceeds benefit Rotarians' efforts to connect kids, families and the whole of the city to natural vistas. Features of the trek include a bingo game along the route, every hiker receiving an eco-friendly adventure journal, trailside activates and a finish line party featuring a picnic, marshmallow roasting, games, the Betty Berinn Children's Museum Wonder Wagon, vendors and more. Find out more about the thee-hour event commencing at 10 a.m. and tickets, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/hkemke2023/event/hkemke.

Art Pop Up for Oktoberfest at The David Barnett Gallery

Show your Milwaukee Oktoberfest ticket at the E. State St. gallery and get a free vintage postcard. Be one of the first 50 attendees from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and get an even more substantial gift. The art on display at this free showing will have an autumnal theme, plus there will be cider and wine tasting. Intrigued art lovers interested in learning more should find more information at davidbarnettgallery.com.

South Shore Cares Presents Remember Love Recovery Project Workshop at X-Ray Arcade

The Cudahy venue that most often hosts indie bands of many genres, DJs and the occasional comedian hosts this free, all-ages event endeavoring to destigmatize addiction by way of art, personal stories and making community connections. All materials will be provided for attendees to create Recovery Flags symbolizing solidarity, healing and love. It occurs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and more about it may be fund by heading to xrayarcade.com/calendar/2025/10/04/remember-love.

Urban Harvest Brewing Company OktoHarvest Blocktoberfest

The S. Fifth St. microbrewery's seasonal event with a mouthful of as name distinguishes itself by the tapping of four styles of Bohemian-style beers. Iron Pig food truck will supply the brats, pretzels and other sustenance, with the Happy Shotski Combo gracing the grounds with classic rock remakes and polka favorites on accordion and clarinet. The seven-hour party kicks off at 1 p.m., and more details are available from facebook.com/events/955756233180698.

Beet Street Fall Festival

The free six-hour event (with after-party to follow) near the Cactus Club hosts numerous booths for many causes, cool food vendors and a pie contest. What has the Buzz buzzing about Beet Street, however, is the music lineup. Among other acts, it includes local reginal Mexican band Klan 414 and long-lived Brazilian psychedelic rock exponents Os Mutantes. More about the fest with a 1 p.m. Start time may be fund out at cactusclubmilwaukee.com/cactus-plus-program/beet-street-fall-harvest-festival/.

All That Trees Provide: Community-Curated Art Exhibition Presented by Forest Exploration Center

Local artists John Suess and Holden Van Dyke will be at this inaugural, community-curated exhibition at the center in Wauwatosa. Niftier still, it's a curated nature trail An RSVP is requested prior to attendance at the 3-4:30 p.m. Event, and it maybe may here: forestexplorationcenter.org/exhibitions.html.

Observe the Moon Night at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium

In conjunction with International Observe the Moon Night, this is an opportunity to attend a bonfire, weather permitting, gaze at the heavens through a humongous telescope, and take in a planetarium show regarding lunar exploration and humanity's personal and cultural connections to Earth's nearest celestial neighbor. There will also be a question-and-answer session for this 7 p.m. event recommended for lunar lovers of ages four and above. Obtain tickets, which are $1 less for UWM students, and learn more about this hour-long event by getting to uwmplanetarium.vbotickets.com/event/Observe_the_Moon_Night/162371.

Racine Theatre Guild Presents Are You Smarter Than an 8th Grade Nun?

It may help to have background in Roman Catholicism to get the most out of this live, interactive comedy game show wherein a sister asks the audience questions for which middle schoolers should know the answers. Prizes, such as glow-in-the-dark rosaries and Bible keychains, will be distributed to those who answer correctly. This change of pace for the RTG starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets for it may be purchased at racinetheatre.org/event/are-you-smarter-than-an-8th-grade-nun.

Sunday October 5

2025 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, Half Marathon & 5k Run/Walk

The Badgerland Striders Runners Club presents these runs and walk today and tomorrow, the earliest of which starts at 7 a.m., to benefit the This Time Tomorrow Foundation, which provides cancer sufferers with breaks from fighting for their lives. Runners the world over will be coming to take part, but if you're local and still want to participate or volunteer for the support the runners require, it shouldn't be too late to do so at milwaukeelakefrontmarathon.org.

Downtown West Allis Classic Car Show

Expect over 400 classic and customized cars displayed on Greenfield Ave. between 70th St. and 76th St. at this free, five-hour event replete vendors of food and other goods, family-friendly fun and games and more. Get a better handle on what will occur at the 10 a.m. function by directing your cursor to westallisdowntown.com/classic-car-show.

Brady Street Pet Parade

The street's Business Improvement District is putting on this five-hour, free, family-friendly fete for people's canine, feline, and other non-human companions. Apart from the proper parade at 1 p.m., the event starting at 11 a.m. Includes a Catholic pet blessing, shopping deals from Brady St. businesses, giveaways, and contests for pets. Those include honors for best trick, best costume, tail wagging (sorry, hamster owners?), best pet and owner resemblance and best in show. Funds from pet contest registrations will be disbursed to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. Learn more about the event taking place between Farwell Ave. and Van Buren St., including how to register your pet(s), by visiting bradystreet.org/brady-street-pet-parade.

Empty Bowls 2025

The free event at the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Kern Center is free to attend. If you want to eat there, however, a hand-crafted ceramic bowl will cost $30. That price includes two tickets for two soup samples. All proceeds benefit the charitable work of Nourish Community Food Centers. Find out more about this three-hour, 11 a.m. lunch date for a generous cause at nourishmke.org/empty-bowls.

The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field in Milwaukee's Fall Food Truck Frenzy

A whopping 12 (and counting?) food trucks will be parked in St, Francis' Milton Vreetnar Memorial Park for a wide variety of noshing, while beer, soda and water sales will benefit local Rotary projects and the group's international aim to end polio. And even if any kids in attendance are so fussy that none of the truck's offerings appeal to their taste buds, they may still enjoy the two scheduled band, a bounce house, face painting, cornhole games and, for a reasonable price, pumpkin decorating. That last activity is limited to 200 pumpkins' availability, but there will be many options to make them snazzy.The event, going from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., has its own website, viewable here: foodtruckfrenzy.org.

OctoPURRfest

This benefit with a fun name aids Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE. Alongside a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and gift card tree, there will be bowling. The ticket price includes three games, shoe rental, a pitcher of beer or soda per team ... and an unnamed surprise. Get a ticket to topple some pins and lean of that surprise at Root River Center in Franklin from 11:30 am.-3 p.m. by getting to donorbox.org/events/792236.

Villa Luna: A Full Moon Viewing Party at Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens

Never mind that the next full moon is technically tomorrow; a healthy human eye will perceive Earth's nearby satellite as full tonight as well. The appearance of that full moon—also a harvest moon and 2025's first supermoon—will be celebrated at the Mediterranean-style mansion and green space tonight 6-10 p.m. Expect telescopes, astronomical experts offering commentary, light refreshments and, ambient music to enhance the experience. It can't be experienced, however, without a ticket, though one of those may be obtained at wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E368486%26id=6.

Tuesday October 7

Milwaukee County Parks Presents Find Your Milwaukee Tour

Stop by Cathedral Square from 11 a.m.-2p.m. to say hi to the team behind www.visitmilwaukee.org and learn of upcoming events and things to do in and around the city. There's also the possibility of winning tickets to an Admirals game. Need more information? Find it by visiting www.visitmilwaukee.org/find-your-milwaukee-tour.

Milwaukee Jewish Federation Presents Marking October 7: Remembrance, Reconciliation, Resilience at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

The Whitefish Bay facility's Daniel M. Soref Community Hall hosts an afternoon of recollection hope, unity and reflection regarding the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Personalized approaches to reconciling the effects of the event will be explored via poetry, music, meditation and textual study. The time together concludes with a sharing of experiences. RSVP for this free 2-4 p.m. time of commemoration and strength at fundraise.givesmart.com/form/xKeHkQ?vid=1lvcrh/