Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Oct. 22-Oct. 28, 2026

× Expand Photo via Arts at Large - Facebook J.A.M. event at Arts at Large A J.A.M. (Join the Art Making) event at Arts at Large in Milwaukee's Walker's point neighborhood.

Thursday October 22

Not So Spooky Kids Book Swap a Dead Bird Brewing Co.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes at the craft brewpub 4-7 p.m. to trade books they have already read for new ones, do some trick-or-treating and go on a scavenger hunt. Adults can enjoy beer flights and pint pour specials. Everyone can nosh on discounted appetizers. Expect whatever spookiness present to be kept silly; learn more about it all via tinyurl.com/yc5htxsm.

Nine Below Presents Haunted Mini Golf at Henry Maier Festival Park Aurora Pavilion

Were the Buzz to award an event with a distinction for the unlikeliest application of a Halloween aesthetic, this PG-13-rated outing at the Summerfest grounds would be high in the running. DJs and the availability of food and drink abet the nine holes of fright-laden putt-putt 4-11 p.m. tonight through Saturday, October 31. Obtain further details and tickets upon reaching tinyurl.com/mrxfa4fa.

Cream City Patchworks Presents No-Sew Fabric Art Workshop: Learn Japanese Kinusaiga at the Local Makery

The needle-free technique to be taught at the Wauwatosa shop allows for colorful fabric pieces. The Makery seems to be stressing Halloween designs, but nobody says your creation has to be in sync with spooky season. All materials will be provided for the hour-long session beginning at 6 p.m. Reserve a spot for it from tinyurl.com/2d3rmcme.

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J.A.M. (Join the Art Making) at Arts @ Large

The S. 5th St. creative space invites musicians, visual artists, writers, photographers, dancers and and others to participate in its monthly 180 minutes of experimentation, collaboration and exploration in a fun, supportive environment with guidance from Arts @ Large staff and local working artists. The free for all commences at 6 p.m., and more about it may be read at tinyurl.com/mt72dbt6.

Friday October 23

Third Ward Beer Garden World Series Block Party

The Brewers heading to the baseball championship for the first time in 42 years prompted some quick maneuvering to accommodate celebrating today and tomorrow. The fete starts at 11 a.m. both days, with, among other highlights, giant screens on which to view the game, giveaways, surprises, food trucks, and, considering the sponsor, beverages. More about the free party may be found at tinyurl.com/y5ret246.

Latino Arts, Inc, Presents Lunch and Learn: Sabores Ancestrales

Get educated on the history and significance of corn, wheat, and other foods in Hispanic culture as related at the Day of the Dead in this panel discussion including a light midday meal. Reserve a spot for the 90-minute event starting 11:30 a.m. by way of tinyurl.com/k6xbd5ch.

Swim Spa, Hot Tub & Sauna Show at Wisconsin State Park Exhibition Center

Come to merely look for seriously consider purchasing the means of moisture-based therapeutic enclosures that will be discounted at the park today through Sunday. Admission is free even if the spas, tubs, and saunas aren't. The expo starts at 12 p.m. today; find the rest of its hours and more info upon reaching tinyurl.com/mryu26nm.

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum Present Grave Tales at Prairie Home Cemetery

Get a guided graveyard tour and visited by some historical "spirits" while walking about the plots and tombstones. Be advised the trek encompasses both paved roads and uneven grassland. A restroom will be available before and after the tour. Find further details about the tours going 5-7 p.m. Once you get to tinyurl.com/y8fc8cm5.

Milwaukee Art Museum After Dark: Halloween Bash

Music for dancing will be provided by Social Cig, Lorna Dune and DJ Méabh, and spookier activities will be included in MAM's 7- 11 p.m. bash. Its niftiest aspect, however, is arguably the contest for costumes based on artworks found at the museum. All the details on costume parameters and the party generally may be read once your cursor reaches tinyurl.com/bdfrdmw7.

Saturday October 24

Franklin United Music Parents Present Cinnamon & Cider Craft Fair at Forest Park Middle School

Over 90 vendors will be offering their wares at this 9 a.m.-3 p.m. fair amid live music, a bake sale, live music by Franklin students, concessions and a raffle. Admission and concessions are cash-only. Proceeds benefit the Franklin High School Marching Band. Register interest in attending and obtain more info from tinyurl.com/2xa258wf.

Mercadera Market Presents Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum Día de los Muertos Celebration

May there be no better place to commemorate this Hispanic holiday to recall passed on loved ones? The free, all-ages event running 10 a.m.-3 p.m. includes mariachi music, dance, food trucks, other vendors, and an array of student-created ofrendas(altars) throughout the cemetery. It's a free party, but registration is necessary for its 5K run./walk. There may be more here: foresthomecemetery.com.

Grant Park's Seven Bridges Trail Hunt Play Date

The South Milwaukee place is where tykes 4-10 years old and their adults can take in a scavenger hunt and a Taste the Colors of Fall food class with Eat Pretty Please's Monica Hidalgo 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Because of the nature of the trail, baby carriers are advised over strollers for especially young youngsters. Go to tinyurl.com/3f8kprx5 for more about it.

Baird Community Commons Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Each kid attending gets a free pumpkin to decorate and trick-or treat goodie bag while supplies last. In addition to painting faces on gourds, youngsters in attendance can get their faces painted, too. Phot ops with costumed characters, a Friends of Milwaukee Public Library kiddie bok sale and more figures into the free 11 a.m.-2 p.m. event. Learn more about it from tinyurl.com/yc55zh9z.

Home Movie Day at UW Milwaukee Golda Meir Library Conference Center

This free three-hour event has multiple opportunities for fun and education. Attendees are encouraged to bring their home movies in multiple formats and narrate them if they like. Plus, learn how to care for those media, where to get them digitally transferred, etc. And don't forget the raffle and games including home movie bingo. More about the 1 p.m. event may be learned through tinyurl.com/446cmzzv.

414 Model Maven presents The Model Lab at Janus Liberal Arts High School

So, you want to be a model? This 3:30-6 p.m. session is purported to prepare attendees to become well-rounded participants on runways, in photo shoots, etc. Tickets and such may be had from tinyurl.com/ynakjsjf.

House & Espresso Presents Black Cat Alley After Dark: Yacht Week Experience at Ivanhoe Plaza and Black Cat Alley

What exactly this 3:30- 10 p.m. event has to do with yachting eludes the Buzz. But yay for this being a free, all-ages fest featuring a mystery lineup of house music DJs, coffee drinks, giveaways, a 5K run, a hidden speakeasy, complimentary saunas, cold plunges, firepits and a costume contest (old money and Halloween themes). More about it is available on tinyurl.com/3p4u2a4k.

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum Present Night at the Museum

Make that a spooky night at the museum, as docent-led eerie stories are a highlight of this 6-9 p.m. free night of family-oriented activities. Panting of children's faces, children painting faces on pumpkins, an Eye Spy hunt, and trick-or-treating full out the evening, more about which may be read at tinyurl.com/mr2edfsh.

Sunday October 25

South East Wisconsin Reptile Festival at Fountain Banquet Hall

SEWERFest brings a bevy of vendors of captive bred reptiles and amphibians to the Sturtevant venue for those wanting to shop for non-mammalian pets. The festival goes 10 a.m.-3 p.m., lunch and cash bar are available, as are tickets once a critter lover gets to www.sewerfest.com.

City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services Presents Wright Street Trunk or Treat

Kids, who are encouraged to wear costumes, get goodie bags and opportunities to play carnival games and jump around in a bounce houses. Adults can peruse an assortment of vendors and community resource booths. Live music will serenade all present on Wright between N. MLK Dr. and N. 7th St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Find out more about the free time fo fun and swets from tinyurl.com/mw27t86m.

Jigs & Swigs: The Irish Dance Workout at Great Lakes Distillery

If you're old enough to legally imbibe Great Lakes' adult beverages, you're eligible to get your Riverdance on in this exercise class set to Celtic music. Every ticket includes a drink to accompany your cooldown. Athletic apparel and shoes are advised, and don't for a water bottle for this hour of exercise session starting 11 a.m. Purchase tickets through tinyurl.com/msdarera.

Creative Time for Families: Collecting and Printing with Leaves: Exploring Nature Through Art at Lynden Sculpture Garden

For one price that covers every member of a family, Claudia Orjuela will lead the entire clan in a two-hour session on making something aesthetic from what grows on the trees on the Lynden grounds. The learning and artmaking commences at 12:30 p.m. Find more about and obtain registration for it via tinyurl.com/5yttu9xf.

Tuesday October 27

Folk Art Workshop at Polish Center of Wisconsin

Learn to make gwiazdas, or stars, via the art of wycinanki, Polish paper cutting. Learn the basics of folding and drawing them from simple templates before exploring limitless possibilities. Space is quite limited, so interested crafters should move promptly on saving a spot via tinyurl.com/8jt8vxt6.

Wednesday October 28

41Fork Hospitality Presents a Wicked Good Cause; Fright Night for the Fight Blood Cancer United Fundraiser at Pearl & Cade

Part of the N. Milwaukee St. events venue becomes Nightmare Bar 5-8 p.m. tonight, where games, raffles, drawings and proceeds from food and beverage purchases will benefit the fight against leukemia and related ailments. It's free to attend, but being a sport by supporting the cause momentarily will probably be appreciated by many. Reserve a spot when you visit tinyurl.com/mr4a39rz.