Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Oct. 23-29, 2025

Thursday October 23

VisitMilwaukee.com Presents Henry Winkler's 80th Birthday Celebration at The Bronze Fonz

To celebrate the 80th birthday of the actor who originated the “Happy Day” character, there will be a party with a mayoral proclamation, cake-cutting, commemorative giveaways for attendees, The Bronze Fonz statue decked out in natal day attire, a “Happy Birthday” by Skylight Music Theatre performers and more. The fete gets underway at 2 p.m.; if that's an inconvenient time to make it to the Milwaukee Theater District's Riverwalk, a view of the perpetually thumbs-up depiction of Arthur Fonzarelli may be seen at the live camera focused on it here: tinyurl.com/5caaktpv And to get in on VisitMilwaukee's contest in conjunction with the occasion, visit visitmilwaukee.org/happy-birthday-fonzie.

Pinto con Tinto: Amacelli Rubber Stamps at Latino Arts

Join local artist Celeste Contreras Skierski for tapas, wine, rubber stamp artistry and the creation of your own Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead stamp. Contreras Skierski will educate those in attendance on the roots of rubber in the Americas, allow viewing of her own print work and books about printing and direct the stamp-carving. Ticket price includes art supplies along with the food and drinks. Tickets for the 90-minute, 21+ event starting at 5:30 p.m. may be obtained at: latinoartsinc.org/special-events/pinto-con-tinto-amacalli-rubber-stamps.

Trivia Night a Joe's K Ranch Benefitting for Fath Hope and Love Children's Charity for Children in Crisis

The Cudahy restaurant hosts a night of challenging questions to benefit the charity. Ticket price includes fried chicken, pizza and salad. It will make for a full evening, going from 6:30-10 p.m. Further details and ticket availability are obtainable from ccfourkids.org/trivia-night.

Girl Power Cabaret from The Box Theatre Co.

Contrary to what the title may imply, this revue presented by the Oconomowoc troupe isn't a tribute to the Spice or Powerpuff Gils. Instead, it's a program of Broadway show tunes written for and sung by feisty female characters. Expect numbers from Mama Mia, Chicago, Hairspray, Six and other hit stage musicals. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. marks first of three performances that haven't yet sold out. Get more information and tickets by getting to boxtheatreco.org.

Friday October 24

Plant Based Diet to Protect Against Breast Cancer at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Licensed Food for Life instructor Kathy Egan discusses implementing a diet relevant to people who want to prevent breast cancer. The presentation, however, is not intended for hose currently undergoing treatment. The two-hour class begins at 10 a.m., and if registration is yet available, it may be had from boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/plant-based-diet-to-protect-against-breast-cancer.

Ghostly Gathering at the Landing at Hoyt Park Beer Garden

Were it not for the pumpkin carving, costume contest and spook-referencing name, this free get-together in Wauwatosa could be taken as a non-Halloween time of family-friendly fun. The four-hour affair commences at 5 p.m. with music by the Front Poch Rockers and food and beverages available for purchase. More information may be had at friendsofhoytpark.org/calendar.

Trunk or Treat Presented by Milwaukee Lowrider, Custom Trucks & Vicla Community at the Harley-Davidson Museum

The city's enthusiasts of tricked out cars, trucks and motorcycles from a Hispanic angle will hand out candy and benefit the Urban Youth Coalition in the process. DJ music, concessions from the museum's MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, and trick-or-treating from decorated trucks are among the features of this family-friendly event. The free time of edible sweets and sweet vehicles takes place 5:30- 8:30 p.m., more about which might be available from harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.

“MAM After Dark: Fright at the Museum” at Milwaukee Art Museum

It's an especially eclectic, and probably at least kind of haute Halloween party at the lakefront art repository. Among its goings on are a costume contest with four ways to nab a prize, sugar skull and marigold crafts with the Milwaukee Rep, dancing to live music, and seasonal cocktails and treats. This get-together goes from 7-11 p.m. Though attendees can show up at the door and get in, advance tickets may be purchased and costume guidelines may be seen at tinyurl.com/3se5c5b5.

Saturday October 25

Millipore Sigma Curiosity Cube at Discovery World

Don't hold it against the life science products company sponsoring this traveling attraction that it's more of a rectangle than a cube, being the repurposed shipping container it is. Whatever its shape, the Curiosity Cube provides 8-13year-olds with hands-on STEM engagement that looks pretty fun, facilitated by scientists willing to answer kids' questions about their work. Free admission to Cube is available today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A bit more about it may be learned from discoveryworld.org/calendar-of-events/millipore-sigma-curiosity-cube/2025-10-25.

Walnut Way Conservation Corp. Harvest Day 2025 at Clarence and Cleopatra Johnson Park

The 25th annual celebration for Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood focuses on local creativity, resilience, spirit, and plenty else. Entertainment includes nearby musicians, dancers and a youth talent show. Vendors will be selling produce, prepared food and artisanal goods. Health and wellness ad community engagement resources will be available, including information on Walnut Way' initiatives. The five-hour function commences at 10 a.m., and more about it may be gleaned via walnutway.org/harvest-day-2025.

Downtown Milwaukee Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Baird Community Commons

Kids get a free pumpkin and a trick-or-treat goodie bag while supplies of both last at this free, family-friendly 11 a.m.—2 p.m. celebration. The orange gourds may be spruced up in silly or spooky fashion at a decoration station (no carving involved, the Buzz assumes). Add to that live entertainment, face-painting, balloon artistry, photo opportunities with beloved kiddie media characters, fire engine exploration courtesy of the city's fire department, a Goosebumps performance by First Stage Theater, a children's book sale in conjunction with Milwaukee Public Library, food and beverage vendors and more. Youngsters are, as might be expected, encouraged to dress in costume. And those who drive the kids to the jubilee can save 50% on parking at Baird's garage by mentioning the event upon entry. Anyone needing to know more can go to milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/jack-o-lantern-jubilee.

Foxtown Family Fun Day

Here is a free time of all-ages autumnal activity sponsored by Foxtown brewing and taking place at the Foxyard in Mequon. Face painting, a caricature artist, hayrides, a bounce house, live music, food and beverages for sale and, to quote the event's flier, “plenty more.” Wristbands for the event will be available for purchase at the gate. The five hours of fun begin at 11 a.m., and more about t may be learned from foxtownhospitalitygroup.com/event/foxtown-family-fall-fun-day-2.

Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club 2025 Black Child Book Fair

The goal of this first of what promises to be an annual event is to provide children of color books by authors who look like them. Games and other activities are also scheduled for the event going from noon-5 p.m. More about the free fair may be gleaned from blackchildbookfair.com/events.

“Hey Boo!” Indoor Halloween Trick or Treating Event

In Mequon during the same hours as the aforementioned Family Fun Day is this time for costumed kids to collect candy from the stores in the East Towne Square mall. Registering on facebook.com/events/s/hey-boo-halloween-trick-or-tre/24662203846748313 should give an idea about the participating businesses.

Racine Art Museum Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Free Fall Family Fun Fest 2025

Indoor and outdoor art activities, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin picking, a Halloween costume contest and a costume parade number among the goings on at this alliteratively named autumn celebration. It all goes on from 1-4 p.m., and further details about the free fun fest may be had at ramart.org/events/fall-fun-fest/.

Pilot Project Brewing Halloween Beer Festival

With all the kid-inclusive functions listed above, it only seems fair to suggest this bonanza of barley pops strictly for readers 21+. General admission for this three-hour afternoon affair includes samples of not only beers, but cocktails, THC drinks, and hard kombuchas with a commemorative festival glass besides. Upgrading allows an attendee to enter an hour earlier, receive a Pilot Project grab bag and 20% off the food for sale. Don't want to risk intoxication? Get three NA drinks for the designated driver rate. Whatever anyone's drinking, there will be games to play, including axe throwing, cornhole, and hammerschlaggen (German for “nail driving”), as well as live music and a bonfire with purchasable s'mores. Buy tickets to the 1 p.m. party and get more information from eventbrite.com/e/pilot-project-fest-2025-milwaukees-hottest-halloween-beer-festival-tickets-1704396779649?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Sunday October 26

El Conquistator Latino Family Expo & Festival at South Division High School

The local newspaper with largely Spanish text hosts this free pubic event. Making good on its family-inclusive designation, there will be children's attractions including indoor trick-or-treating and a pinata party. Older attendees can partake of a health-education-job fair and workshops on banking, credit repair and home buying. Families can come together for the live entertainment, cultural exhibits and, maybe, the contest wherein chancletas (flip-flops) are thrown. More information about the five-hour fest and exp starting at 11 a.m. might be had by heading to conquistadornews.com.

Tuesday October 28

Ex Fabula StoryStarter Workshop and “StorySlam: Strangers on a ...” at Next Act Theatre

Begin a night of storytelling by learning how to tell your tale of life experience, or get a refresher on doing so at the hour-long workshop starting at 5:15 p.m. Then stick around for the separately ticketed, two-hour slam starting at 7 p.m. Participants in the first event can speak their piece about the evening's topic at the second, but it's not required. Pay for the workshop at exfabula.org/product/storystarter-10-28/ and a seat at the slam at exfabula.org/product/strangers-10-28.

Wednesday October 29

Andrea Nolen on Lincoln's Counterfeiters at Boswell Books

Nolan's background goes back to being a former financial intelligence analyst for a London hedge fund and a China analyst for the Council on Foreign Relations. Currently a historian residing in Monroe, WI, she comes to the Downer Ave. retailer to discuss her latest work, Lincoln's Counterfeiters: The Wisconsin Gang That Funded the Union and Started the Chicago Mob. Not only did the counterfeiters Nolen chronicles abet Honest Abe's financing of the Civil War and foment organized crime in the Windy City, but they had ties to the creation of the Ziegfeld Follies and the early New Age movement. Fascinated? RSVP for the free talk by heading to boswellbooks.com/event/2025-10-29/andrea-nolen-lincolns.

MKE Brewing Lock & Key Halloween Singles Party

At a Lock & Key Events singles party, every female attendee gets a lock, and every male, a key. If a key opens a lock, that couple might not necessarily be compatible, but they each get their names put into a raffle for prizes at the night's conclusion. That comprises only some of the fun to be at this mixer for unattached folks aged 24-49, preferably in costume, from 7-9 p.m. Get a ticket and more information from lockandkeyevents.com/mobile-city-detail/.