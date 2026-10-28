Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2026

× Expand Photo via MOTOR Bar and Restaurant - Facebook MOTOR Bar and Restaurant MOTOR Bar and Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum campus

Thursday October 29

Harley-Davidson Museum Skulloween

Live music, fire pits, giveaways, a costume contest and seasonal cocktails and spooky season food specials at the MOTOR Restaurant on the campus of the motorcycle history repository figure into the fun on offer at this free 5-9 p.m. event. Glean further details about the party from tinyurl.com/4d26rn3c.

A Spooky Drink N Draw at Explorium Brewpub Wauwatosa

If events involving painting while imbibing wine eludes your interest, perhaps nursing a craft beer while drawing based on Halloween-based prompts from Al Poma + Adam Matthew Ink would be more to your liking, if so, this free, 21+, 6-9 p.m. get-together is for you. More about it is at tinyurl.com/mwvkpf26.

Friday October 30

The Hill Has Eyes

The frightful outdoor attraction in Franklin going on today and tomorrow offers four scary attractions for one price: Failed Escape, Hunger Hollow, Dead End and Carni-Vore. The hour-long scare-a-thon encompasses 45 acres, and solo attendance is at one's own apparent peril. Find times and get tickets upon reaching hillhaseyes.com.

Opening Reception for Three-Legged Stool: A Collaboration with Kansas City's Holsum Gallery at Real Tinsel

The W. Mitchell St, art space, in collaboration with another similarly scrapy exhibitor in KC (and yet another gallery in Omaha) are trading their collections from artists in their towns, and it opens for a free peek 6-8 p.m. tonight. For more about the impetus for this exchange and other details about the showing, make your way to tinyurl.com/ms89t2r4.

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Oak Creek High School Theatre Department Presents Suessified Pride and Prejudice at Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center

The production's title may give potential showgoers all they need to know. It's Jane Austen interpreted with the rhyming whimsy of the Cat in the Hat. Since it's being performed by high schoolers, the play's family-friendliness is nigh well guaranteed. Save on tickets for the 7 p.m. performance tonight and tomorrow by purchasing them online here: tinyurl.com/2sfeppvk.

Saturday October 31

Run Black & Green Presents Strides for Survival: Wellness for the Culture at McGovern Park Senior Center

It's fitting that this celebration of the Black Panther Party's legacy lands on National Dashiki Day. Its namesake garment will be feted in this free 9 a.m.-3 p.m. function, too. But also scheduled is a complimentary breakfast, health resources, community defense workshops, a McGovern Park nature walk, cultural entertainment and more. Get the full scoop from tinyurl.com/3kk492pb.

Milwaukee County Historical Society Book Sale

Today and tomorrow 10 a.m.-4 p.m. are the times to visit the society headquarters on MLK Drive to find reasonable deals on books, magazines, postcards, prints and that are either duplicates or out of the scope of the Historical Society. Further details may be read when you get to tinyurl.com/2s47yw8w.

El Conquistador Latino Newspaper & Radio Show Presents Latino Family Expo & Festival at South Division High School

One need not be Hispanic to derive enjoyment and usefulness from this seven-hour array of live performances, cultural exhibits, speakers, product demonstrations, immersive exhibitions, contests, community resources, a pinata party and both Dia de los Muertes and Halloween doings. More about the celebration starting 11 a.m. may be learned through tinyurl.com/mr49uyaz.

Kid Boogie Down's Halloween Spooktacular Dance Party at the Argo

DJ KBD promises music appropriate for all ages at this three-hour to-do early enough in the day to allow youngsters and their parents to make it to other holiday activities. Apart from dancing, expect cotton candy, crafting, water tattoos and other family-friendly activities. Obtain tickets to and more info about the 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. function from tinyurl.com/ya4bcccn.

Indeed Brewing Company 2nd St. Trunk-or-Treat

Kids can grab sweets while adults who bring them may enjoy flights of colorful, candy-inspired beers. The four brews may be had as individual pours, too. There's no charge to attend, but the Buzz supposes the suds will set back grown-ups a few bucks. Register interest in making the scene and learn more about the 12-3 p.m. event at tinyurl.com/42ne7663.

The Empowerment Group Presents Halloween Harvest Fest at Hart Park

The Wauwatosa green space has plenty of family-friendly activities going on for the holiday for five hours, starting 12 p.m.: a parade, food trucks, community resource tables, free children's books, a vendors' marketplace, live entertainment. A $15 premium ticket allows a kid access to horse rides, Nerf games facepainting, and more. Read more about the fun to be had via tinyurl.com/2v83bymh.

Sunday November 1

Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

It's the day after the haunted holiday, but kids, encouraged to attend in costume, can still visit multiple vehicles for an hour to increase their treat stash. Got four wheels and sweets to spare? Call 414-762-4600 to rid yourself of those confections. More information on the 10:30 a.m. candy-grab may be read at tinyurl.com/4tc496xf.

NourishMKE Presents Empty Bowls at Milwaukee School Of Engineering Kern Hall and Viets Field

This fundraising celebration of soup and ceramic artistry benefits a non-profit feeding Milwaukeeans facing tough times. The $30 admission gets an attendee am empty bowl fillable with two soup samples, though more can be purchased. A silent auction, live music, and other entertainment round out the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nosh. Get the full picture from tinyurl.com/mvn7va98.

What Are You Going To Do?:The Story of Reuben & Mildred Harpole Screening at Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum

The documentary about the Milwaukee couple who had a part in a surprisingly diverse number of activities throughout the city receives a free 2 p.m. screening at the W. Center St. facility, with reception to follow. RSVP'ing for the event is required, and it may be done through tinyurl.com/ybkcjd34

Heat Haven Presents Winter Warmup Kickoff at the Landing at Hoyt Park

The sauna sessions, live music and s'mores are free to this family-friendly 3-5:30 p.m. affair to inaugurate the location's 2026-27 sauna season. Sauna users must be 12 or older, minors must be accompanied by an adult, and all who use the facilities should have a swimsuit, towel and warm, layered clothes post-sauna. Find more information upon reaching tinyurl.com/2pjhxmxw.

Karaya Art Presents Van Gogh Sugar Skull Paint & Sip at Zócalo Food Park

Decorate the cranial candies associated with the Hispanic Day of the Dead celebration in a manner akin to that of the late painter who cut off his ear. Zócalo vendors will have food and drink specials available, but the event's featured cocktail is the Peach Mango Paloma. Reserve a spot for the for 5-7:30 p.m. time of creativity and hydration when you to get to tinyurl.com/y5eyap5x.

Monday November 2

Cafe Corazon Presents Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week

Today starts a seven-day celebration of animal-free food served by 35 eateries in the city, featuring specials, on-premises events and much more. Instagram-equipped readers can discover more at tinyurl.com/2dd4k29s.

Tuesday November 3

Jewish Museum Milwaukee Presents Annie Pollard on Midwives, Cooks, Palmists and Housewives: Jewish Immigrant Women in the Tenements of NYC at UW Milwaukee Golda Meir Library

The president of New York City's Tenement Museum is the latest speaker in UWM's Faye Greenberg Sigman "Women of Valor" lecture series under the auspices of the university's Sam & Helen Stahl Center for Jewish Studies. The free 75-minute event starts 7 p.m. and may also be heard via Zoom. More about Pollard and her talk may be read here: tinyurl.com/ye8fj73b.

Wednesday November 3

Travis Fountain at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

The internationally renowned visual artist/tattooer will give a free, ticketed, hour-long presentation, “Running in the Dark,” at 6 p.m. He'll speak on embracing uncertainty and the

unknown as a foundational element of making art, and how to follow intuition to confidently move forward, regardless where the path leads. Nab tickets from tinyurl.com/3edxujea.

Your Home Ownership Meet Cute: A Home Buying Seminar with B Real Co. at The Well Read Damsel

Even if you're not in the market to buy a house, the novelty of this seminar could draw some curious comers. The free 90-minute is not only being held at Wauwatosa's romance specialist bookstore; it's led by the owners of a mother-daughter real estate company. Save a spot for the 6:30 p.m. class upon reaching tinyurl.com/24mhdjka.