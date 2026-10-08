Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Oct. 8-14, 2026

× Expand Photo Via Harley Davidson - harley-davidson.com Davidson Park’s Pumpkin Party

Thursday October 8

Urban Ecology Center Presents Spider Party at Riverside Park

Celebrate and learn about local arachnids at this 6-8 p.m. party featuring hands-on activities, a web-themed game, and education about how the icky (to some) critters are important to balanced ecosystems. Get tickets for the family-friendly event through tinyurl.com/2s4yzdap.

Friday October 9

I Love Yarn Day at Cudahy Family Library

Spend 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with fellow yarn lovers working on your fiber project or come to the library to work on it in solitude. More about the low-ley, enthusiastically named event maybe read at tinyurl.com/ffrkzw36.

NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show

Owners of their own domiciles and those aspiring to own will find much to see and consider at this expo starting 12 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Sunday. Over 100 local remodeling and home improvement will be represented, and there will be food and beverages to be had as well. Get tickets here: tinyurl.com/5ea6jvpu.

Art Show Ending Party at the David Barnett Gallery-Sounds: Gershwin, Kandinsky, and Barnett

Talk with the gallery owner and featured artist about his exhibition of music-inspired visual work before it closes on Tuesday, October 13. Attendees ages 21 and up may quaff some complimentary wine, but all art lovers are welcome to the free 5-7 p.m. reception, more about which may be read once you reach tinyurl.com/25a43f2e.

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Saturday October 10

Betty BOO's Spooktacular at Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Fright-free family fun is promised at this spooky season kick-off party for children—who are encouraged to attend in costume—and their adults. See owls from Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, learn about bats and other nocturnal creatures, hear spooky silly stories, and find plenty more to do and see from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Get tickets for you and your kids via tinyurl.com/2s46v3nm.

Davidson Park Pumpkin Party

Kids can get in some early trick-or treating, and experience surprises related to this three-hour shindig's titular squash. Parents and other adults with youngsters in town may find more information on the 9 a.m.-noon festivities when they make it to tinyurl.com/yenfdkek.

Amdur Productions Presents Bayshore Fall Fest at Bayshore Center

Free and family-family friendly, this two-day shindig is art-intensive, with plenty of projects for kids' participation, dozens of artists and artisan showing and selling their work, and plenty else besides. And the multiple categories in the pet costume contest should generate plenty of amusement as well. Further details may be gleaned from tinyurl.com/4mw83rn7.

South Milwaukee Knights of Columbus Fall Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale Benefitting Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter

Help the no-kill feline haven at this free, five-hour sale of goods by over 20 vendors, artists, and crafters, not to mention the baked foods on offer. Find out more and register interest in attending the 10 a.m. fair by way of tinyurl.com/2wub5uz5.

Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Festival

A market of over 15 vendors, two bands, and autumnal activities including pumpkin painting, and scarecrow making, and an apple cider press exhibition figure among the features of this free, family-friendly, four-hour celebration starting 11 a.m. Considering the location, there should be plenty of eat, too. Further details may be read at tinyurl.com/ypwdye6b.

Kids Impact Community Present Comedy for a Cause: 12 Years of KICs & Giggles at ComedySportz Main Arena

Experience an hour of family-friendly improv while supporting a non-profit promoting youth service and civic engagement. The show starts 3 p.m. but come early for the complimentary nacho bar an hour earlier. Tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/4zua5nzv.

Germantown World Culture Fest at the Germantown Performing Arts Center

A wide array of music, food, dance, crafts and interactive games from all over the globe may be had at this free, all-ages, two-hour celebration starting 6 p.m. Add it to your calendar, and learn more about the event when your cursor brings you to tinyurl.com/yhfsp8f9.

Random Andie Presents: Something Completely Random at Interchange Theater Co-op

Andrea "Random Andie" Hill, an improv comedy performer of 21 years standing, lives up to her nickname by gathering six friends and hosting a night of she promises will be completely random improv, stand-up, and storytelling. It could be worth the price of admission to see how that roulette spin of a premise works out. Tickets for the two-hour, 7:30 p.m. show may be had from tinyurl.com/dpatk7nc.

Sunday October 11

Milwaukee World Festival and Northwestern Mutual Present Free Sunday Family Fun Day at Northwest Mutual Community Park

The last of these free 10-a.m.-2 p.m. family-friendly outings for the season has a Halloween theme. That means the first 300 kids showing up in costume get a bag of goodies (all tykes may trick-or-treat, too), free pumpkins and supplies to pain them will be distributed, a bounce house will be made spooky, and there will be other fun to had. Read more about it at tinyurl.com/4555km9s.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper Urban Woodlands and Waterways: A Guided Hike at the Forest Exploration Center

Learn about the forest as infrastructure and how urban trees and woodlands protect our waterways and more in this free 90-minute, 10 a.m. trek led by Milwaukee Waterkeeper's Cheryl Nenn. Register for the walk at the Wauwatosa location upon reaching tinyurl.com/ydt9tabr.

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Fest of Ale

This five-hour fete is about more than a gamut of beers. It's a free, family-friendly time out with a variety of artisan, crafter and farer vendors selling their goods, a beverage menu including Lakefront's root beer and Bloody Mary's. Food trucks, hourly brewery tours, and Purple Door ice cream figure prominently, too. Learn more about the 10 a.m. festival at tinyurl.com/4x49jfph.

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. and Milwaukee Turners Present Borshch-Off for Ukraine at Turner Hall Palm Garden

Chili competitions are common, but contests for this beet-based soup are probably less so. But for anyone wanting to taste about 20 variations of the delectable in question and donate toward blankets and thermal underwear for Ukrainian soldiers and paramedics, this 12-3 p.m. Event ($15 suggested donation) is one to probably prioritize. Find further details from tinyurl.com/3m3tpa3e.

Indigenous Plant Uses Hike at Lakeshore State Park

Parkgoers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join a naturalist to lean of the medicinal uses of some of Lakeshore's flora as they were used by Native Americans. Those interested in the free hour-long trek should meet at the park's south entrance at 1 p.m. Learn more of it via tinyurl.com/56ty5rde.

The Lost Art of Letter Writing: A Storyteller-in-Residence Workshop at the Pfister Hotel Mezzanine Lobby

Megan Dorsey, the hotel's storyteller-in-residence, educates attendees on the etiquette of formulating engaging correspondence and the history of letter-writing. Letters written during the session may be sent on their destinations via the Pfister's antique mail chute, too. Get further details and tickets for the hour-long event starting 1 p.m. from tinyurl.com/2vy4wryf.

Monday October 12

Boswell Books Presents Audrey Niffenegger at Milwaukee Public Library Centennial Hall

The author of New York Times' #1 bestseller, The Time Traveler's Wife, comes to the Downer Ave. bookstore to talk with Milwaukee Public Library librarian Jannis Mindel about her latest novel, Life Out of Order, another time travel tale. As with most Boswell events, there is no admission charge, but registration is required. Obtain that registration here: tinyurl.com/3ty75xmd.

Tuesday October 13

Ex Fabula's “Signs: Stories of foreshadowing, spotting clues, and following hunches” at Dandy

"Signs" is the theme of tonight's storytelling session, to which the public is invited to listen or hazard a chance to tell their own tales at the antique store where Ex Fab' is holding this event. The two-hour night out commences a 7 p.m. For advance tickets and more info, go to tinyurl.com/3vj9w2ay.

Wednesday October 14

UW Milwaukee Department of Art History and Friends of Art History Present “The Wayward Line: Crisis and Laughter from the Gothic to the Graphic Novel with Cordula Grewe” at Milwaukee Art Museum

The art historian and essay contributor to the catalogue for MAM's current “Seeking Revelation: German Romantic Prints and Drawings” exhibition speaks at 5:30 p.m. In a free, 80-mimute presentation, reservations for which can be made via tinyurl.com/3up55rfs.

Black Husky Brewing Irish Music Jam Session

Bring your appropriately Celtic instrument and join the improvisational camaraderie tonight and every second Wednesday of the month. It's free and goes 6:30-9 p.m. Find more information at tinyurl.com/4fv3b7wn.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Presents Wisconsin Public Radio Day at Bradley Symphony Center

Celebrate the day with a free program of art music from youth, collegiate, and adult ensembles originating from Marquette University, UW Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and elsewhere. The two-hour concert hosted by WPR Drivetime Classics host Jason Heilman starts 6:30 p.m., and a reservation for it may be made through tinyurl.com/mr2n8tz4.