Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Oct. 9-15, 2025

Thursday, October 9

Hispanic Heritage Month 3rd St. Market Hall Takeover: A Cultural Celebration

This free, four-hour, afternoon-into-evening party commences at the Downtown food hall at 4 p.m. with DJs, dancing, food trucks, other vendors, other entertainment and a spirit fostering community celebration. You might learn more about it at 3rdstmarkethall.com.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Art is Presents Karen Groetzinger's “Beauty in the Inconsequential “

A free talk with and reception for the painter's exhibition of works that might be described as expressionist florals will be held at the Brookfield venue's Ploch Art Gallery from 6-8:30 p.m., Find further details and RSVP availability by heading to wilson-center.com/karen-goetzinger-beauty.

Milwaukee Comedy Festival Presents Patton Oswalt at the Pabst Theater

The festival which began earlier this week, technically has four headliners; but Oswalt is at the head of the line. His notoriety and involvement in other fields, such as voice acting and comic books, lands him at the largest venue employed by the fest. A stand-up with a moniker equal to Oswalt's in its uniqueness, Eeland Stribling, opens the show at 8 p.m. Learn more about Oswalt and purchase tickets to his latest Milwaukee date from mkecomedyfest.com/event/patton-oswalt-at-pabst-theatre/.

Friday October 10

Downtown Milwaukee Halloween Village at Baird Community Commons

This free display of festive lights, a giant walkthrough pumpkin, and other seasonal decor is described as “delightfully unfrightful” and great for family photos. It's open from today until Friday Oct. 31. Further information is available at milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/jack-o-lantern-jubilee.

I Love Yarn! Day at Cudahy Family Library

This is a free local celebration of a national day for fiber arts. As one might imagine, it's pretty low key; bring your fiber craft to work on in a community or get alone to knit, crochet, macrame or whatever, maybe buy some lunch and/or patterns, craft books, and, of course, yarn samples. The love occurs 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., more about which may be discovered by heading to cudahyfamilylibrary.org/calendar.php.

Sherper's 90th Anniversary Festival

The Buzz usually doesn't tout business promotional events. But when a business has been around a decade shy of a century and throws a three-day fest to celebrate that anniversary, an exception can be made. All locations of the outdoor goods retailer—Oconomowoc, Hales Corners and Port Washington—have plenty going on to mark the birthday. That includes $30,000 in giveaways, local food and beer to buy, live music from honky-tonk rockers Wire & Nal and bluegrass jammers Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, kiddie activities (bounce house, bubble machine, games, crafts, s'mores-inclusive bonfire) and more. What with the multiple locations, it's probably best to check their website to get a handle on where everything is going on.

Happy Halloween Wood Wreath Workshop at Grey House Studio

The Wauwatosa crafting space and wedding venue offers an opportunity to create a unique decoration for the trick-or-treaters' holiday. The Buzz supposes it could be hung on one's front door to let kids know you're giving away goodies? The workshop goes from 6- 8 p.m., and more about it might be found from greyhouse-studio.com.

BLK Girl Space Seeds of Healing Impact Dinner at Allah Mode Healing Space

The local organization nurturing African American women's emotional and physical well-being and more is getting fancy for a fundraiser event; but it's reasonably priced as functions this luxurious go. Attendees can expect a gourmet dinner, cocktails, inspiring speeches and storytelling, networking opportunities, live musical entertainment from up-and-coming soul songstress Lylo Malone, a surprise commemorative gift, and the ability to contribute further to BLK Girl Space. Elegant dress is encouraged for this 6-10 p.m. affair at Allah Mode Healing Space, for which tickets may be had from blkgirlspace.org/events/seedsofhealingimpactdinner.

Beats & Baile featuring Kenny Perez and Gia Fu at Latino Arts Auditorium in United Community Center

Radio Milwaukee program director/air personality Kenny Perez will spin an opening set for Fu, the Hong Kong-born DJ who has taken her innovations in salsa to such places as Great Britain's Glastonbury music festival, the Latin Grammys and Louis Vuitton runways. Both DJs will helm the decks for this three-hour, 18+ dance starting 7 p.m. General admission price includes a complementary dance lesson by local choreographer Karlies Kelley-Vedula. A video of Fu doing her thing may be seen on the same page from which tickets can be purchased: latinoartsinc.org/performances/beats-baile-ft-gia-fu-x-kenny-perez/.

hisPANIC at the Wisco at the Interchange Theater

In the Buzz's experience with local comedy promoters, they're more about community than competition. So, the folks behind the Milwaukee Comedy Festival should be fine with there being other another option for people to get a dose of laughter in Milwaukee tonight. Local mirth makers Mara Acosta, Javier Castillo, and Christina Gutierrez bring the shtick in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month at the theater which balances its programming between stand-up and improv. Doors open at 7 p.m., the jokes start 30 minutes later, and tickets for the show may be obtained at interchangetheater.com/.

Saturday October 11

30th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee at Henry Maier Festival Park

Per the “Strides” in the event's name, this is a fundraising and awareness walk on the lakefront to benefit the cause. Participants can tread three miles or half that distance. But the free, family-friendly rain-or shine affair has plenty more to offer, including a breast cancer survivor photo op, karaoke, a game show, an arts and crafts tent, food trucks and beverage carts, a performance by the Dancing Grannies and music on the starting line from DJ Redd, tunes by folkie/alt rocker Savana on the walking path, and the practically named-for-the-occasion Room To Move at the finish line. That's not the whole of it, but a fuller schedule may be found for Strides' 8 a.m.-noon. event may be found at secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=110838%26pg=informational%26sid=210546%26name=event-details.

Tosa Farmers Market

The last of this season's opportunities to purchase fresh produce and much more from local producers occurs at the Hart Mills parking lot on Wauwatosa's Harwood Ave. 8 a.m.-noon. Find out more by taking your cursor to tosafarmersmarket.com/activities-programs.

Betty BOO's Spooktacular at Betty Brinn Children's Museum

The event name may be a bit of a misnomer, as this is promised to be a non-frightening Halloween outing for families. Kids can make masks, go on a scavenger hunt, dance at a mini-Monster Mash party, make spider webs, tie-dye ghosts and masks, take in a story time, and see live reptiles and other critters from Tatiana's Tiny Zoo. Tickets for the 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. function can be obtained from bbcmkids.org.

Milwaukee Public Market 20th Anniversary Harvest Festival

The food mall will celebrate two decades in business on its own premises and across the street at Riverwalk Common from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The free fun? You can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, get a taste of Lakefront Brewery's pumpkin lager and non-alcoholic apple cider made from the Market's antique press. Among other things, you can build a scarecrow, snarf down a s'more or two, listen to bluegrass from the Bluegrass Allstars and Pay the Devil and buy limited edition anniversary merchandise featuring artwork by Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design student Eleri Extence (with $2 from each item benefitting MIAD). Find out more via milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/harvest-festival.

I AM HER Breast Cancer Community Event at Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene

The Racine worship space hosts a free event for attendees to connect with others affected by breast cancer, hear survivors' stories, and obtain valuable information. The three-hour program starts at 3 p.m. with a meal served promptly at 5 p.m. Register for it all at eventbrite.com/e/i-am-herbreast-cancer-community-event-tickets-1725061307809?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Sunday October 12

“Slow Art Sunday: The Bradley Collection of Modern Art” at Milwaukee Art Museum

The idea of slow art is to examine one work for an extended period of time to learn about the piece and, maybe, yourself. That's the idea behind this event facilitated by Amy Kirschke, the museum's Barbara Brown Lee Senior Director of Learning and Engagement for an hour starting 10:30 a.m. There's no extra cost for the experience, but it requires payment of regular admission price (free for MAM members). Find out more by heading to mam.org/events/event/slow-art-saturday-the-bradley-collection-of-modern-art/?utm_source=Museum%2BNews%2B%2526%2BEvents%26utm_campaign=a59c940d11-email-regular-enews%26utm_medium=email%26utm_term=0_-b06a43229c-195625797.

First Responders Fest and Packers Watch Party at Hart Park Rotary Stage

Apart from watching the Green and Gold square off against the Bengals on a giant screen at the Wauwatosa public space, there will be the opportunity to thank and celebrate the brave and ready folk wo show up when emergencies occur. Food and beverages will be available for sale, and face-painting can keep little ones nonplussed by football occupied. Read more about this free time of gratitude and pigskins running 3-6:30 p.m. at wauwatosavillage.org/first-responders-fest.

Monday October 13

Breaking the Silence: Gynecologic and Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn at MATC

Nosh for free and lean about gynecologic and breast cancer detection, resources, and treatment options. There will also be on hand a panel of cancer survivors to share their stories, and a vendor table for perusing after the program. Doors open at 11: 30 a.m. for the hour-long presentation that beings at noon, Find out more and RSVP by accessing docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJE41P6MgzZ8H8tD3Wy0-hZGr2RsYDgPI-Ksz4-SOLHcSslQ/viewform. The event may also be accessed virtualy.

Tuesday October 14

Matthew J Flynn at Boswell Books

The Milwaukee author with a background in law, politics, law, and the Navy discusses the latest novel in his Revenge series, American Dawn, at the Downer Ave. bookseller. Dawn deals with both political and sexual intrigue involving a senate hopeful and a college student he seduces. This is one of Boswell's numerous free events for which registration is still required. Register for Flynn's 6:30 p.m. talk at boswellbooks.com/event/2025-10-14/matthew-flynn-dawn.

World Ballet Company's The Great Gatsby at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel becomes an occasion for dance beyond the Charleston in this production rife with hand-crafted costumes, Art Deco-inspired sets and an international cast. Attendees are encouraged to dress nattily as Gatsby's characters for this two-hour production starting at 7 p.m. and appropriate for ballet aficionados age 8 and older. Get tickets for it from worldballetcompany.com/event/sharon-lynne-wilson-center-for-the-arts/.

Wednesday October 15

Autumn Hues & Brews: Pumpkin Mosaic Class at MKE Brewing

Drink a craft beer while crafting a gourd-shaped piece of art at the S. Kinnickinnic Ave. brewery. All supplies and instructions are included in the ticket price, as is your first drink. Snacks seem to be part of the deal as well. Reserve a spot for this 6:30-9 p.m. time of craftiness by going to eventbrite.com/e/autumn-hues-brews-pumpkin-mosaics-tickets-1588205147349?aff=oddtdtcreator%26fbclid=IwY2xjawMTaz1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBVOERJYkV4MTZGYjJOcG1nAR6vj1tRpwHBSi5BYBSfmspje1MFNtuW_oQbhfTegurdpFuRxkVfxzQzb6VJtQ_aem_r3nXaI6hx9-j_jUr6ccy.

National Cheese Curd Day Celebration at Lakefront Brewery

Three special flavors of the fried dairy product for which the craft brewmasters are renowned will be available during this eighth annual fete at Lakefront's Riverwest beer hall. The very notion of French onion, chicken’n’waffle and caramel apple cheesecake curds temporarily joining the brewery's standard variety merits Buzz approval. The festivities include curd-pulling competitions, for which prizes will be awarded. More details are available at lakefrontbrewery.com/events/national-cheese-curd-day-3.