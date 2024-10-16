Brew City Buzz: Events Happening October 17–23

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

× Expand Photo Via Candlelight Concerts by Fever - Facebook Candlelight Concerts by Fever

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Head to St. James 1868 in Milwaukee and catch a musical program featuring movie soundtracks like The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and more. It’s sure to be a spooky night for all, especially with the candlelight ambiance St. James 1868 is known for.

Thursday night’s show is happening at 8:45 p.m., with tickets available here.

Interactive Greenhouse Experience at Baird Center

Walk through an immersive art exhibit complete with paintings, videos, gardens, and more during the 25th anniversary exhibit of Hope Street. The exhibit, called Interactive Greenhouse, was created by local artists who are providing their take on the hope for Milwaukee and its restoration.

The exhibit will be at the Baird Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchases online here or at the door.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Gallery Night MKE

Browse art at more than 70 different locations around Milwaukee during the fall Gallery Night MKE. The regular event allows visitors to browse and purchase original art from local artists while exploring Milwaukee’s various neighborhoods. Click here to check out the full list of participating venues.

Halloween Village at Baird Community Commons

Expand Halloween Village

Grab the family and head to Halloween Village at Baird Community Commons—a brand-new lighting display featuring a walkthrough giant pumpkin, five interactive lighted Halloween figures, and more seasonal décor. The delightfully unfrightful display will be lit during both daytime and nighttime hours and is free and open to the public.

Halloween Village is located at Baird Community Commons at Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Pumpkin Palooza at St. Ann Center

Enjoy free pumpkins for kids and fun for the whole family at St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus and the Indaba Band Shell’s annual Pumpkin Palooza. The free event takes place at 2450 W. North Ave from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the event, kids can choose one pumpkin from the hillside pumpkin patch and decorate with stickers, paint and other items. Kids and families can also enjoy a kid-friendly Halloween photo opportunity, treat bags, games and apple cider.

Fall Into Fashion: Build a Better World for Women and Girls Fashion Show

The Zonta Club of Milwaukee is hosting its annual fashion show Saturday at Marriott Milwaukee West. The fashion show which acts as a fundraiser begins at 10 a.m., welcoming visitors to browse a broad selection of items offered in a silent auction and raffle.

Lunch will be provided, followed by models taking to the runaway wearing designs from The District Row, an upscale women’s boutique on Water Street in Milwaukee.

Ink Curds Print Fair

Browse a variety of prints by various artists at the Ink Curds Print Fair happening Saturday at Enlightened Brewing. The event is free to the public and is similar to a craft fair, but all products are involve printmaking. Textiles, posters, prints, fabric and experimental prints will be available directly from various artists.

Enlightened Brewing will have its usual selection of beer and spirits, plus Sweet Smoke BBQ will be available.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2O

Falcon Flea Market

Expand Falcon Flea

Regional and local vendors will gather at Falcon Hall in the Riverwest Neighborhood for its October Falcon Flea Market. More than 30 vendors will be at the event, plus the neighboring Riverwest Co-op will serve up brunch.

Merchandise available at the market includes locally made art, vintage items, home goods and more. Head to Falcon Hall, 801 E. Clarke Street, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to browse the vendors.

Fall Flea Market at Crossroads Collective

The second annual flea market is taking place in Ivanhoe Plaza from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday! Browse more than 10 vendors throughout the market, selling a wide variety of items including handmade goods, vintage items, and local crafts. Plus, enjoy fall-themed cocktails from the Pharmacy Bar and food from the businesses inside Crossroads Collective.

See the list of vendors and learn more about the market here.

Nari Home and Remodeling Show

If you’re looking to buy a home, just bought one, or are interested in doing a remodel in your current space, head to the State Fair Expo Center to get inspired! The Nari Home and Remodeling Show has taken over the space. There, you can meet with more than 100 experts in the industry to not only find inspiration but maybe even some products and companies to use on your home.

Sunday is the final day of the event, with the show running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Music Bingo at On Tap

Listen to 30 second hits from songs and match them on your bingo card during On Tap’s weekly Music Bingo. The game costs just $1 to play, and you get three Bingo cards with themes changing weekly. From 80s to party music or rock and roll, you’ll need some music knowledge to win this game!

Head to On Tap from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to take part.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

× Expand Photo Via P!nk - Facebook P!nk

P!nk at Fiserv Forum

Raise a glass at Fiserv Forum as P!nk takes the stage on Wednesday. The artist is joined by the Script and KidCutUp for a night full of hit songs and high energy. P!nk’s setlist is packed with hits like “So What,” “TRUSTFALL,” “Just Give Me a Reason” and many more. Plus. This artist is known for literally flying through the audience so be sure to keep your eye on her through the show!

More information and tickets are available here.