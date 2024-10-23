Brew City Buzz: Events Happening October 24–30

Expand Photo via Griefcat - griefcat.com Griefcat Griefcat

Thursday, October 24

Griefcat at the Laughing Tap

DC-area duo Griefcat are including Milwaukee’s Laughing Tap on their upcoming tour, bringing witty lyrics and great music to the area on Oct. 24. Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli make up the duo and will be touring with Jamie Shriner.

Learn more about the performance and get tickets at bandsintown.com/a/15464902-griefcat.

Enchanted Evening – Ladies Night Out at Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement

Calling all the ladies who are in need of a night out. The Cedar Creek Settlement is hosting a lady’s night out, featuring specials and discounts at many stores and shops in the settlement. Whether you’re interested in shopping or not, there’s something for everyone to do. Live music will take over the area from 5-8 p.m., plus the first 150 ladies to arrive will receive a free gift.

Learn more about the event and see the discounts The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement..

Friday, October 25

Bayshore BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest

The Bayshore BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest is a family-friendly and free celebration in heart of Bayshore. It kicks off with a Great Pumpkin Giveaway, followed by a costume contest and dance party. Plus enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, candy and goodie bag giveaways.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Learn all about the event at thebayshorelife.com.

Expand Image via NBA - nba.com Milwaukee Bucks logo

Friday Evening Sports: Bucks and Admirals

Two of Milwaukee’s teams will be in town this Friday, with both the Admirals and Bucks having home games. The Bucks will take on the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, just down the street, the Milwaukee Admirals will be taking on the Chicago Wolves also at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both events are still available and can be purchased on the team websites.

Saturday, October 26

“How to Celebrate Your Fandom” Book Signing

Two Milwaukee-raised authors have partnered with two Chicago-area authors to write and release a new book titled How to Celebrate Your Fandom. The book, which releases Oct. 19, is all about fandoms and ways to celebrate it.

As part of the books release, the authors will be hosting a book signing at Old Guard Games, 3132 N. Downer Ave., on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. There, you can get your book signed and have a chance to win some small giveaways. Learn more at zepopublishing.com.

Third Ward Fire Walking Tour

Expand Historic Milwaukee 50 years logo

Back in 1892, Milwaukee’s Third Ward saw its most destructive fire when more than 20 blocks were burned to the east to Lake Michigan and south to Erie Street. In recognition of the fire that left more than 440 buildings destroyed, Historic Milwaukee is hosting a walking tour along the area that was burned.

Those who go on the tour will learn about the fight to extinguish the fire and how it impacted Milwaukee back in the day. Learn more and book the tour at historicmilwaukee.org.

Free Family Fun Fest at RAM’s Wustum Museum

Celebrate the upcoming spooky holiday in Racine with Wustum Museum’s not so scary Family Fun Fest. At the event, enjoy enchanting activities and check out beautiful art projects. From designing your own witch/wizard hat, to decorating pumpkins, this event has all sorts of fun for the whole family.

Learn more about the event ramart.org/events/fall-fun-fest.

Spooktoberfest Block Party

× Expand Public Brewing Co. Spooktoberfet 2024 logo

It’s a fall block party for all ages! Lakefront Brewery will be serving up brews at the first annual Spooktoberfest outside Public Brewing Company in Kenosha. The event will feature both Oktoberfest and Halloween elements, plus fun for people of all ages! Explore a variety of vendors, enjoy some beer, and take part in a costume contest during the 12-6 p.m. event.

Get all the details on this new event at publiccraftbrewing.com.

Boo at the Zoo at Racine Zoo

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy a day of safe, outdoor trick-or-treating with the animals of the Racine Zoo. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., browse business booths, check out cookie decorating, and take part in Halloween crafts and pumpkin decorating. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site as you experience all the things Halloween at the zoo has to offer.

Learn more at racinezoo.org/boo-zoo.

Sunday, October 27

The Halloween Hoopla

Halloween is just around the corner so there’s a wide variety of spooky and family-friendly events happening in and around Milwaukee. One of those events is the Halloween Hoopla happening at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

From 11a.m.-6 p.m., kids and families can take part in free and paid activities for all ages, including carnival games, face painting and bubbles. Learn all about the event thehalloweenhoopla.com.

Packers Gameday

It’s another Packers gameday with Green Bay taking on the Jaguars at noon. Head to Explorium Brew Pub for $10 game day nachos, Packers touchdown shots, raffles and more.

Monday, October 28

Cold Case Live

× Expand Image via Cold Case Live Cold Case logo

Investigate some of the most notorious cold cases at the Pabst Theater during Cold Case live. The night features in-depth analysis, firsthand investigator insights, shocking revelations and is all hosted by Joe Kennedy who walks you through the process of solving a cold case.

Get tickets to the live show at pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/cold-case-2024.

Tuesday, October 29

Charlie Berens at Vivarium

Local comedian Charlie Berens is bringing a live version of his podcast Cripecast to Vivarium on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Throughout the night, attendees will witness Berens humor while Dan Shafer, Political Editor at Civic Media and founder of The Recombobulation Area, talks about key ballot issues and why it’s important to vote in the upcoming election.

More info here: pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/cripescast-2024.

Expand Photo via Festival City Symphony Festival City Symphony Pajama Jamboree Festival City Symphony Pajama Jamboree

Wednesday, October 30

"Tricks, Treats, and Transylvania" Halloween Pajama Jamboree

Enjoy a free, haunted Halloween event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Wear your favorite costume and enjoy a night of fun and eerie music compliments of Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony. The symphony will be performing a wide variety of music, ranging from whimsical classics to spooky newer pieces.

Visit festivalcitysymphony.org/orchestra-concert-schedule for more info.