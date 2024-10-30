Brew City Buzz: Events Happening October 31 – November 6

Thursday, October 31

Halloween Events Across the Area

Expand Crossroads Collective Halloween at the Pharmacy 2024

Happy Halloween! The spookiest holiday of the year is upon us and a variety of bars, restaurants and businesses have thrown together parties, promos and more in honor of the holiday.

You can head over to Crossroads Collective on Farwell Avenue from 4 p.m. till late for their Halloween Party. The event features live music, tattoos, a costume contest, food and drink specials, and local vendors! Learn more at crossroadscollectivemke.com/halloween.

The Brumder Mansion will be hosting a special Halloween Night event featuring Two Brothers One Mind. Halloween magic and mind reading are in store for the night, with two shows at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Doors open 15 minutes beforehand. Learn more at twobrothersonemind.ticketleap.com/halloween-night-with-two-brothers-one-mind.

Enioy a costume contest, drink specials, spooky shots, a free nacho bar and a live DJ during Ferch’s Halloween Party. The spooky fun starts at 6 p.m. and even includes a $100 prize for the person with the best costume.

Lakefront Brewery is hosting their own Halloween fun during Nightmare at the Brewery. The 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. event includes a costume contest, live DJs, R-rate brewery tours, zombie green apple cheese curds and more. More info at lakefrontbrewery.com/events/nightmare-at-the-brewery.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Friday, November 1

Miracle on 34th Street at The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Christmas events are upon us, and that includes Miracle on 34th Street which is taking the stage at the Fireside through Christmas. Enjoy dinner, some drinks and the show all in one place. There are multiple dates and times of the shows, so visit firesidetheatre.com/2024-season/miracle-on-34th-street for all the details.

Saturday, November 2

× Expand Schlitz Audubon Xtreme Raptor Day banner

Xtreme Raptor Day at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Learn about the fifteen resident birds of the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center during their annual Xtreme Raptor Day happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From hawks and owls, to eagles, falcons and an Americana Crow, a variety of birds will be up for viewing during the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to create window decals, take part in science experiments and register for a personal raptor meet and greet during the event. Learn more and get tickets at schlitzaudubon.org/event/xtreme-raptor-day-2.

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Head to the Villa Terrace Art Museum and celebrate the vibrant Mexican tradition of Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The event will include music, food and fun for guests of all ages. Event details here: villaterrace.org/exhibitions_events/upcoming_events/?eid=587.

The Party Vault: Ghouls, Games, and Grooves Halloween Party

Expand The Party Vault Halloween Party 2024 banner

For the first time ever, Awkward Nerd Events is taking over Turner Hall Ballroom to host a Halloween party that transports people into the world of Fallout, featuring bands, video games, photo ops and cocktails.

Happening Nov. 2, the event will feature two bands: The Threepios and The Shake Ups, both of which offer nerdy and high energy tunes that will have you on the dancefloor all night. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy a variety of video games, with experience levels across the board. Photos opportunities at the event will include large scale props, plus the Halloween Party will include specialty cocktails and mocktails.

Sunday, November 3

× Expand Image © Disney/Pixar Coco in Concert Coco in Concert

Coco in Concert

Pixar’s Coco is taking to the stage! Watch the movie as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra plays the score live, and sing along as Miguel finds himself in the colorful land of the dead. Get tickets for the show at mso.org/concerts/coco-in-concert.

Jeff Kinney: The Hot Mess Tour

Join the author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books when he takes the stage at the Riverside Theater this Sunday. During the one-hour, interactive event, Kinney will serve up laughs and celebrate the latest Wimpy Kid book. Tickets and details at pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/jeff-kinney-2024.

Tuesday, November 5

Election Day: Cast Your Ballot

Find out what’s on your ballot, if you’re registered, and where your polling place is at myvote.wi.gov.

Wednesday, November 6

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Aint Right Tour

Laugh your heart out at Fiserv Forum Wednesday when Sebastian Maniscalco takes the stage. During the show, Maniscalco plans to roast today’s absurdities: nonexistent manners, wall-wincing prices and the social media circus. Get tickets to the show fiservforum.com/events/detail/sebastian-maniscalco.