Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Sept. 11-Sept. 17, 2025

Friday September 12

Michael Hedges “Take the Ride” Exhibition Opening at Tory Folliard Gallery

Not to be confused with the late new age musician, this Hedges is an Illinois painter whose work's connection to abstract expressionism has many of his pieces looking like they could adorn late-1950s-mid '60s jazz album covers ... or the templates for some crazy stained-glass panes. The artist reception for Hedges' “Ride” isn't until Saturday October 11 from 1-3 p.m., but the showing beings today during the gallery's hours of 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Friday and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More about the exhibition may be gleaned at toryfolliard.com/exhibitions/upcoming.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff at the Deer District

Never mind the strangeness of a “month” starting in September and concluding in October. This still looks like a pretty cool four-hour celebration of Central and South America, the Spanish-speaking nations in the Caribbean Sea, Mexico and U.S. Hispanic populations. Promised are the flavors, sounds, and stories of each region or people group. That it sems like a lot to pack in, even within that long a time span, but more it, starting at 5 p.m., may be gleaned at facebook.com/events/1252765356253873.

Central Bark Movie Night with Your Pup! At Central Bark

The Franklin dog park is hosting a free, BYO blankets-and-chairs screening of The Sandlot for friendly, vaxxed pooches on non-retractable leashes and the people who care for then. Among the refreshments available, the Buzz is especially curious about the dog-friendly popcorn. Also, on hand for the 6:30 p.m. event (the movie starting sometime between 7:15 and 7:30) will be adoptable dogs from JR’s Pups N’ Stuff. Get more information on this night of multiple-species fun from allevents.in/franklin/movie-night-adoption-event-at-central-bark-franklin/200028748512807.

Saturday September 13

Petfest Pop-Up at Foxtown Brewing

The Mequon microbrewery hosts an impressive array of things for dogs and the humans who care for them, For the canine set there will be an obstacle course, race, and a Splash Zone courtesy of Aqua Therapups. For both pooches and people, animal communicator Lisa Brown is set for appointments. Homo sapiens in attendance may also gravitate to the barbecue, photo booth, shopping and, considering the location, beer. There may be more about this fest for Fido going from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at foxtownhospitalitygroup.com/foxtown-brewing.

Market Place Shopping Village/Drawing Board Studio Art Show and Sale

Local artist Susan K Maciolek presents her Swirl & Dot Drawings exhibition for inspection and sale at the Oak Creek shopping center with its little red schoolhouse with a belltower today from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The example of Maciolek's work has apprised is a fun exercise in abstraction that would look good on the right wall. The artist does not appear to have a website, but for more on the unique shopping village where her event will occur, check it out at facebook.com/p/Market-Place-Shopping-Village-61553876572146/.

Riverwest Argren Fair

If an event is spelled “faire,” it's a fair assumption that the affair in question is a Renaissance fair. Named for the mythical land in Milwaukee authors' Ross Hightower and Deb Heim's Spirit Song Saga, this fest promises live music, feats of strength, a beard competition, beer aplenty and an authors’ alley with 10 local fantasy scribes, among other features. Last year’s inaugural Argren event drew an excess of 2,500 Ren’ revelers, so it's likely at least as many will descend on the blocks of Locust St, from Humbold to Fratney from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. this year as well. Discover more at facebook.com/events/black-husky-brewing/argren-faire/1424493474815450/.

Shorewood Feast & Street Festival

The sixth annual edition of this free street party hosts 19 food and beverage vendors, 36 goods and arts sellers, and two stages featuring nine musical acts. Making it all the more family-friendly are kids' attractions including face painting, caricature artistry, balloon creations and a stilt walker roaming the three blocks of Oakland Ave., cordoned off for the festivities (granted, grown-ups maybe equally fascinated by a lady ambulating on those things, too). The full schedule going on from 12-9 p.m. and other details regarding the nine-hour shindig starting at noon maybe found at shorewoodwi.com/events/shorewood-feast/.

Artist Talk with Neto Atkinson at The Catacombs of Neto

Might Atkinson have the neatest name for any art gallery in Milwaukee? Either way, the Guatemalan American artist will be discussing his immersive installation piece at his space on E. Buffalo St. for an hour starting at 3 p.m., a free event timed to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more about Atkinson' Catacombs, his talk and other events set to go on there at thecatacombsofneto.com/events-2/artist-talk-hispanic-heritage-month.

100th Anniversary Celebration of “The Grand Ole Opry” at Cudahy Family Library

The grounds of the suburban book repository will be the place to dance to classic country music, presumably by acts who have played the ongoing WSN-Nashville radio show and cultural institution being feted. Cowboy chili to benefit Friends of the Cudahy Library will be for sale to replenish the calories burned by all that boot scooting and two-stepping, but attendees are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The wingding, which includes a raffle to win one of three DVD copies of Ken Burns' Country Music documentary series, commences at 6 p.m. and concludes a minute shy of midnight. Check it out further at cudahyfamilylibrary.org/calendar.php.

Sunday September 14

Gather & Grow Patio Market at The Little Village Play Cafe

The Wauwatosa space, usually known for its children's activities, hosts this free five-hour celebration of autumn and community with oldsters as top of mind as youngsters. A curated market featuring a wide array of goods for adults and the littler ones they care for is one the highlight of the affair; but there will also be snacks and beverages served from Little Village's patio bar. Activities to keep younger celebrants active will also be going on. As an added incentive, the first 75 respondents to RSVP their intention to be there will receive a tote back chocked with good from the venue's partners and event sponsors. Do that RSVP'ing for the 8 a.m. get-together at hisawyer.com/the-little-village-play-cafe/schedules/activity-set/1549091?day=2025-09-14%26view=cal%26source=activity-schedule.

Chabad of the East Side Rosh Hashana Market

The admission to this celebration of the Jewish new year is free, but there will be plenty to buy including arts and crafts, Judaica items and an assortment of food to be purchased, some even free for tasting. Observe challah bread being braided, and get your kids' faces painted festively, too. It all takes place at the E. Kenwood Blvd. synagogue, a more maybe found out about the 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. market at cesmke.com/market.

19th Annual Bug Day at Wehr Nature Center

A grinning grade schoolgirl with what looks to be a tarantula in her palm illustrates the venue's website page touting this day devoted to insects and arachnids. So, it may be primarily for kids, but adults who care for them with the proper tolerance for creepy, crawling critters could enjoy this buggy time, too. Included in its 12-4 p.m. span are a live insect zoo, bug discovery walks, themed games, tips on how to make yards havens for pollinating butterflies and bees, opportunities to ask an entomologist questions and eat snacks made from the creatures being celebrated, among other activities. See that cutie with the hairy spider cousin in her hand and register for Bug Day at wehrnaturecenter.com/event/bug-day-2/.

JR’s Pups-N-Stuff Supply Drive at Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

The Wauwatosa non-profit, volunteer dog rescue is seeking supplies for the pets they want adopted and doing it with the cooperation of one of one of Milwaukee's most charitable breweries. Donation of a new or gently used item nets the door a free Lakefront beer. Giving $5 or more lets the giver spin JR's prize wheel. At the 12-4 p.m. event, dogs will beready for adoption or fostering, and maybe some kittens, too. For a list of needed supplies and link to donate without attending, head to lakefrontbrewery.com/events/jrs-pups-n-stuff-supply-drive-2.

Oak Leaf Discovery Tour and End-of-the-Season Party

Bike the Oak Leaf Trail, nab free beer and snacks; and, with 10 points of interest along the trail marked on the Oak Leaf Discovery Tour digital passport app, you become eligible for a bevy of prizes, including a new bike. All of this and a live broadcast of WMSE's “Orgullo Latino” occurs from 12-3 p.m. at Esterbrook Park. More about the all this and purchase of the app may be obtained at the website of the sponsor, Park People of Milwaukee County, may be had at parkpeoplemke.org/get-involved/programs/oak-leaf-discovery-tour/.

Wednesday September 17

Lunchtime Art Talk Presented by Jill Sebastian at Haggerty Museum of Art

If the prospect of meeting the Milwaukee artist at the reception for her work's inclusion in the Haggerty's “Life Lines” exhibition wasn't enough for you—or you couldn't make it this past Thursday—she will speak about her art at this free hour-long noon talk. Her drawings, installations and sculpture have been shown internationally, so Sebastian doubtless has plenty to share. Learn more about the artist and reserve a spot at the Haggerty if you know you can make it there (though walk-ins are welcomer, too) by taking your cursor to eventbrite.com/e/lunchtime-art-talk-presented-by-jill-sebastian-registration-1493214608089?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Beach Bonfire at Lakeshore State Park

It's a flaming end of summer celebration at the park to take off the autumnal chill, going from 5-7:30- p.m. S'mores and yard games are promised for all who show up at Pebble Beach on the park grounds. During the first hour of the fire there will also be 20-30-minute canoe rides helmed by experienced captains, with passengers of all ages and abilities welcome. Learn more about the event at friendslsp.org/events.