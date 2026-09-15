Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Sept. 17-23, 2026

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Thursday September 17

Betty Brinn Children's Museum Community Access Day

In this case, "community access" means "free admission" during its 9 a.m.-7 p.m. business day. The deal for complimentary entry doesn't apply to groups of 10 or more; the offer occurs every month's third Thursday, and reservations are recommendations are recommended, though not required. Make a reservation at tinyurl.com/yc3b4j9m.

Historic Milwaukee Inc. Gargoyles, Grotesques & Dragons Tour

If you thought the only faces to be seen in Milwaukee are on the people, you're not paying enough attention to the architecture. Fortunately, the observant folks at Historic Milwaukee have noticed and are willing to show others in this 1.6-mile, two-hour tour starting 1 p.m. Downtown trek. Save a spot and pay for it upon reaching tinyurl.com/44rmprvr.

Sigma Alpha Iota Rummage, Craft & Bake Sale at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church

Since the fraternity putting on this pop-up is made up of music professionals, the Buzz supposes there will be plenty of compelling items among the household goods, home décor, crafts, baked goods, etc. for sale 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 9 am.-3 p.m. tomorrow to benefit the local chapter's grants and scholarships. Learn more about it through tinyurl.com/3tu75cdn.

Friday September 18

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Sing Out! Tenor-Bass Festival at UWM Peck School of the Arts

Over 1,100 7th-12th grade tenor-bass singers from over 60- schools throughout Wisconsin and Illinois will join forces in this free 8-a.m.-12 p.m. showcase, The hosting university's own Bass-Tenor Choir will perform, too, and there will be special sessions for choir directors as well. More about the event may be read here: tinyurl.com/3bfvwrs7.

Occasional Artists Show & Sale to Benefit North Point Lighthouse Museum

Portions of both the admission price and sale of works by the 11 artists whose pieces will be shown at this three-hour affair at the museum benefit North Point Lighthouse Friends, the 501(c)(3) organization that supports North Point Lighthouse Museum. Learn more about the 5 p.m. Sale and see art samples when you go to tinyurl.com/5ef6kznr,

Wauwatosa Historical Society Presents Brews and Booms: Oktoberfest Edition at Kneeland-Walker House's Victorian Gardens

The historic Wauwatosa residence puts a floral spin on the traditional Germanic autumnal celebration today and tomorrow with Teutonic food, beer garden games, local and German beers on tap, live music, and more activities at this get-together that's free to attend. Learn a bit more about the 5-9:30 p.m. event via tinyurl.com/mvuhkyeh.

Lakefront Brewery Presents Harvest Fest Block Party and Spirit Release at Great Lakes Distillery

It's an opportune time for Great Lakes to introduce its Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit, made with Lakefront Brewery’s Pumpkin Lager; and what better event to do so than at the annual block party the distillery has been hosting for a while now? More about the drinks, live music, food trucks, etc. featured in the free 6-10 p.m. wingding may be gleaned from tinyurl.com/yy7vm6e2.

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Party at Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

The Emerald Isle-emulating establishment must be excited for the holiday six months away because this is a free two-night party, going tonight and Saturday, all day. It also coincides with Mo's 23rd anniversary, so there's that, too. Live music, karaoke, and (the Buzz reckons?) food and drink deals will mark the celebration. See Mo's full calendar here: tinyurl.com/4546pb8x.

Saturday September 19

Idyll Coffee Rioasters' Backyard Market

The Buzz has yet to visit the Wauwatosa java joint, but it looks pleasantly quaint from its website. The same goes for this 9 a.m.-4 p.m. pop-up proffering artwork, jewelry, plants, and baked goods among what will be on offer. Check Idyll's website: idyllcoffeeroasters.com.

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival at Cedar Creek Settlement

The free two-day fall fete begins 10 a.m. Today, concludes 5 p.m. tomorrow and, among other seasonal and thematic shenanigans, pumpkin-carving, and a grape stomping contest are promised. For the full gamut of goings on, get educated by getting to tinyurl.com/tsjz8jv9.

The Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill Present Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair

This exhibitive sale highlighting over 220 artists' goods in a wide array of media is one of the biggest such events in the Midwest. Minors ages 12 and under can enjoy the art, live music and other attractions for free, but everyone else will need a ticket to the 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hubertus bazaar. Get then once you arrive at tinyurl.com/zmdntjmz.

Bay View Bash

The annual multi-block block party going on since 2004 returns on S. Kinnickinnic Ave. between Potter and Clement for 11 hours with five stages of entertainment, good, games, and more. Get a more complete rundown of its goings from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. by logging onto bayviewbash.org.

Greenwood Park Gallery and Framing Presents Hispanic Heritage Month with Mi Salgado at W. Holt Ave. Pick ‘n Save

The self-taught multimedia artist whose works can be seen throughout Milwaukee will display and discuss her work at a 12-3 p.m. presentation at the grocery store. Register interest in attending and learn a bit more when you get to tinyurl.com/3fjt9evr.

Franklin United Music Parents Present Franklin Saber Marching Invitational at Sullivan Stadium

Some high schoolers want to start bands. Others join the marching bands their school sponsors. Support the latter when you attend this five-hour competition of marching ensembles from throughout Wisconsin. The music and choreography commence at 6 p.m.; find its schedule and the opportunity to purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/saberinvitetix2026.

split/shift House Music Event at Blue Hour Coffee

The N. Murray Ave. caffeine purveyor hosts DJ sets by Dee J Zee and the wittily named Blaze Orange 7-10 p.m. with dancing in the alleyway adjacent to Blue Hour. To reference an oldie by Chicago house architect Marshall Jefferson, it may not be house music all night long, but it is free. That said, maybe buy a drink or two, hey? Find out more about the coffee-flued club night at tinyurl.com/w3mzn357.

Sunday September 20

Kenosha Book Fair at Studio Moonfall

Bibliophiles may want to trek south for the indie bookstore's celebration of printed words and images. Among the attractions of this 10 a.m.-3 p.m. soiree are appearances by 20+ local and independent authors, face-painting, balloon creations, two kids' story times and gratis goodie bags for the first 100 adult and minor attendees. More about the free fest may be gleaned through tinyurl.com/msjn4pdb.

Good Land Reads Presents Book Drive and Blind Dates with a Book for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Dead Bird Brewing

If you'd rather give away books you already own than buy more, this 12-3 p.m. event to benefit cancer sufferers and their caregivers is one to consider. As for the dating, you can volunteer 30 or 60 minutes to giftwrap the gently used donated tomes to bring some reading relief through a date-with-a-book to folks who could use such breaks, More about it all is at tinyurl.com/mvxysh2t.

Village of Wauwatosa First Responders Fest Green Bay Packers Watch Party at Hart Park

Thank the brave folks who step up in emergencies as a 13-foot TV at the green space's Rotary Stage will shows the Green and Gold taking on the New York Jets. Face-painting can occupy kids for whom gridiron goings on hold no appeal, and food and drinks will be available as well. More about the free 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Event may be learned from tinyurl.com/jjy2eny2.

Noon Game Bingo at Lakefront Brewery

Doubtless countless bars will have viewing parties throughout the Packers' current season. The craft brewery distinguishes theirs with a free game with cards featuring spaces for “Shirtless Fan in Crowd,” “Broadcasters Uses ‘Love’ as a Pun,” et al. Pints of beer for $2 are a likely incentive for some to attend, too. Find more about the 12-4 p.m. adults-only fun at tinyurl.com/yudk3bmz.

Wisconsin Bridal & Wedding Expo at Baird Center

Readers soon entering matrimony and anyone else desirous of an eyeful of the latest accoutrements for such ceremonies and their receptions are encouraged to visit this free 1-5 p.m. event. Prizes and giveaways will be doled out amid the gowns, venues, DJ's, menus, invitations, photographers, food, honeymoon locales and more to be touted. Grab a gratis pass or two from tinyurl.com/f9nxxd4y.

Tuesday September 22

Visit Milwaukee Presents Brew City Trail Launch Day Happy Hour

Follow the Brew City Trail to 1903 Tavern, Ope! Brewing Co., Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen or Lakefront Brewery to receive your first drink courtesy of visitmilwaukee.org starting 4 p.m. More about the offer may be read at tinyurl.com/mtxp8bmz.

Medicare Strategies LLC Presents Medicare 101 at Cudahy Family Library

Attendees of this 6 p.m. session will learn the basics of the government health coverage for seniors, when to register for it, how to obtain it and more, Questions? They're welcome. See a reminder of the event when your cursor brings you to tinyurl.com/57em7s4d.

Wednesday September 23

ProSay and the Community Presents Being Michelle: Screening & Panel at The Table

The documentary about a deaf and autistic woman who survived incarceration and uses her artwork to process her trauma and tell her story will be shown at 6 p.m., with a discussion from movie producer Mae Thornton Mehra, joining virtually, and Ben Wright of The Community, a prison-based newsletter. Find out more about the free, three-hour event from tinyurl.com/e2mf635s.