Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Sept. 18-24, 2025

Thursday September 18

Milwaukee Film's 2025 Dialogues Documentary Festival

From today through Sunday, Sept. 21, some 30 docs will be screened at the Oriental and Downer theaters, many with live discussion opportunities afterwards. For certain cinephiles, this is likely to be a highlight of the year. Moviegoers will save serious money by purchasing a pass.

The Gospel of Mark in Performance at Helfaer Theatre

The Marquette University theater hosts this solo recitation of the biblical text by Marquette alum George Drance, S.J., with music composed by Elizabeth Swados, today and tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. The performances are free and open to the public. Learn more about the show at marquette.edu/news-center/2025/alumnus-to-present-the-gospel-of-mark-in-performance-at-helfaer-theatre-sept-18-19.php.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center's 2025 Flight Night

The Buzz likes to keep readers' budgets in mind when selecting events to list but this mash-up of craft beer drinking and watching birds of prey is too novel to not suggest splurging. You can spend a night on the center's veranda and in its great hall spying owls, falcons, hawks and at least one bald eagle while quaffing the products of nine local breweries. Attendees can save $30 on a ticket by not imbibing alcoholic drinks. The 21+ event affords attendees a keepsake glass and the opportunity to speak with center personnel. Proceeds benefit the center's Raptor Program. Learn more and buy tickets for the 6-9 p.m. event by heading to schlitzaudubon.org/event/flight-night-2025.

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

The movie about the late jazz saxophonist kicks off the Center's monthly Chuck LaPaglia Film Series through the end of 2025. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Chasing's screenwriter/director, John Scheinfeld, and a performance by the UWM Jazz Combo under Dave Bayles' direction. Bonus trivia nugget: Scheinfeld dedicated his doc to LaPaglia, the Jazz Gallery's owner from 1978-84. The evening runs from 6-9:30 p.m., and though a $15 donation is requested, this is a pay-what-you-can-afford event. See more at jazzgallerycenterforarts.org/calendar.

Hoancoming 2025

This free third annual celebration of (and at) the famed bridge includes live music, a 6 p.m. boat parade, 7:45 p.m. drone and light show and probably plenty else before the 8 p.m. afterparty at Boone & Crockett. To RSVP for the festivities, take your cursor to hoancoming.com.

Friday September 19

St. Bernadette Parish Fish Fry

For anyone craving the kind of meal offered by Roman Catholic churches usually only during Lent, there's this: Fish, coleslaw, French fries, rye roll, lemon wedge, tartar sauce and coffee. Soda, beer and dessert may be purchased for additional cost. For those with a whopping appetite or feeding a crew, buckets containing one and one-half pounds of fish with proportional servings of side are available for the price of two and one-half regular meals. Eat on premises or pick up from the parish from 4:30-7:30 p.m. More about St. Bernadette's may be found at stbweb.com.

Harvest Fest Block Party and Pumpkin Spirit Release at Lakefront Distillery

It's a free party with a variety of food to be had, specialty cocktails, some of them imbued with Lakefront's seasonal spirit distilled with Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager, and music by Jack Tell and headliners the Last Bees. The fun goes from 6-10 p.m., more about which may be found out at lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/KIjuKMH/harvestfest2025.

Steel Magnolias Presented by the Falls Patio Players

The first of six performances by the Players of this comedy about gossiping Southern women at a beauty salon takes place at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets and lean more by getting to ci.ovationtix.com/35498/production/1232677?utm_source=Vesta%26utm_medium=Referral.

Boots and Dukes Hoedown at Tropic

The Water St. Jamaican-themed bar and restaurant hosts a night of line dancing with DJ Angelo. Attendees are advised to “bring your best country flair” sartorially, but the Buzz wonders whether Angelo will only be spinning country tunes or will he mix in any Southern soul. In any case, the first 20 paid attendees receive a complimentary shot of Patron tequila, which may loosen one's limbs for a night of dancing. The night kicks off at 10 p.m. and concludes at 2 a.m. Learn more and obtain tickets at tropicmke.com/milwaukee-downtown-tropic-events.

Saturday September 20

Retzer Nature Center Apple Harvest Festival

The 483-acre Waukesha County preserve hosts this seven-hour celebration filled with treats featuring apples a silent auction, a scavenger hunt, planetarium shows, a storytelling hike, kiddie activities and much more. Beer of alcoholic and root varieties and food may be had at the Delafield Brewhaus Beer Garden. The fun begins at 9 a.m.; visit waukeshacounty.gov/parks-and-land-use/parks-and-recreation/retzer-nature-center for more information.

Bronzeville Farmer's Market at 414loral

The area surrounding the floral shop with the nifty moniker is the site of what will likely be one of the last outdoor events of its type in the area for the season. The free 10 a.m.-1 p.m. happening includes at least one food truck, live music, DJs, a variety of vendors and, per the location's product line, plenty of flowers for sale. Find out more by taking a look at 414loral.com.

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

From 11 a.m.-9 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow, the celebration will include giant and mini pumpkins, a grape-stomping competition, seven entertainment stages, 12 food vendors, 11 beverage sellers and 23 other vendors. Amidst it all, there will be local wines by the bottle and glass. More about the fest may be gleaned by going to cedarburgfestivals.org/wineandharvest.

Food Not Bombs Community Pantry at Jackson Park

The pantry offers groceries, household goods, clothing, toys, and hygiene items. Hot, fresh food, coffee, and water will also be available. Donations to the cause maybe made at any time, even during the event, which takes place monthly from noon-2 p.m. until December 18, 2027. Find further details at foodnotbombs.net/new_site/map/wisconsin.html.

Bay View Bash

Kinnikinnic Ave. between Potter and Clement is closed off for this free 11-hour neighborhood celebration benefitting the non-profit Bay View Community Fund. The Bash includes five stages of musical and other entertainment, a bevy of food and merchandise vendors, and plenty else. Get to bayviewbash.org for further details on the function commencing at 11 a.m.

Sunday September 21

Eyewalk for Sight at Milwaukee County Zoo

This awareness-raiser and fundraiser for Prevent Blondness Wisconsin includes free zoo admission, a complimentary T-shirt, vision screenings, lunch, a drink, entertainment, games and free parking. Start time is 10:30 a.m. with the actual walk commencing at 12:15 p.m. Register at p2p.onecause.com/eyewalkforsight25/home.

Bean Plant Bock Party

This noon-5 p.m. fete around the environs of the Walker's Point Anodyne Coffee Roastery distinguishes itself on at least a couple of accounts. First, there will be skateboard ramps and an obstacle course courtesy of Cream City Skatepark. Secondly, much of its musical lineup features Anodyne employees. Additionally, and expectedly, there will also be merch vendors, beer, food trucks and, presumably, coffee. Need to know more? Go to facebook.com/events/1478761939828777.

Tuesday September 23

Family Night at The Landing at Hoyt Park Beer Garden

A couple hours of free, family-friendly entertainment and activities happen at this Wauwatosa public green space today starting at 5 p.m. The event is scheduled for every Tuesday until May 12, 2026. Check its web presence at friendsofhoytpark.org/calendar.

Walking Tour of Three Brides Park Presented by Urban Ecology Center

Silver City neighborhood resident and Milwaukee historian Adam Carr leads a tour of his favorite and what he considers to be the world's best park. Carr backs up that claim with personal and historical recollections during the walk of about a mile's length over trails and hilly patches. The free, two-hour trek for all ages incorporating a brief visual presentation starts at 5 p.m.; learn more about it by looking at 30781a.blackbaudhosting.com/30781a/Walking-Tour-of-Three-Bridges-Park.

Wauwatosa Cemetery Tour

Learn local history through the eyes of the deceased—as mediated by a tour guide who is a longtime Wauwatosa resident, local historical society member and cemetery trustee. As is common with this kind of tour, the terrain will be hilly and uneven, there will be no restrooms available, and the walk will take place rain or shine. Participants should meet up at the cemetery's chapel 10-15 minutes prior to its scheduled 6 p.m. start time. Purchase tickets for the event at wauwatosahistoricalsociety.org/event/wauwatosa-cemetery-tour-2025-sept-23.

Dawn Helmrich Reading at Cudahy Family Library

The local author excerpts and discusses her book, The Blue Flower Curtain, about a 21-year-old woman who survives a sexual assault and becomes an advocate for other survivors. Learn more about the 6:30 p.m. event at cudahyfamilylibrary.org/calendar.php.

Wednesday September 24

A Night in Guatemala Presented by the UWM Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium

UWM film professor Renato Umali recounts his journey to the Central American country, recalling his experience with the region's culture and recent history. His free talk will be followed up by a question-and-answer session and some indoor stargazing. No registration is necessary, but more information about the hour-long event starting at 7 p.m. may be had at uwm.edu/planetarium/event/a-night-in-guatemala.

Milwaukee History Trivia at Von Trier

It's kind of fitting that a competition involving the city's history would take place at a location where German food and beer are served. No prizes are listed in the information about the quiz the Buzz received, but here's trusting that the sponsoring Milwaukee County Historical Society has at least a little something for the winning team. Speaking of groups, there's no need for participants to be part of a team upon entering Von Trier, as they can join one upon arrival. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the contest, and play starts at 7 p.m. Get more information about this and other historical society events at milwaukeehistory.net/visit/events.