Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Sept. 24-30, 2026

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Thursday September 24

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley and Menomonee Valley Partners Present Milwaukee's Best Park: A Tribute & Tour of Three Bridges Park with Adam Carr

Silver City neighborhood resident/historian Carr boldly claims that the park through which he will lead a two-hour walking tour at 7:30 a.m. is not only Milwaukee's best park, but the world's, too. If observing an urban green space and hearing Carr defend his claim isn't worth the price, the inclusion of a breakfast entree and drink at Orenda Cafe is further incentive. More about it is at tinyurl.com/4k7nzhp8.

Building Bronzeville: Milwaukee’s Black Arts Movement at Bronzeville Center for the Arts/Gallery/Gallery 507

Opening today is this ambitious exhibition of local African American artists' work connecting to the broader diaspora of the Black Arts Movement. See Building Bronzeville during the gallery's usual hours through Friday, February 26, 2027. Read more about the showing here: tinyurl.com/yhc6555v.

Milwaukee Film Presents Dialogues Documentary Festival at Downer Theatre and Oriental Theatre

The two venues play host to a gamut of 35 films covering a wide breadth of subject matter starting today and going through Sunday. See the schedule and times by taking our cursor to tinyurl.com/mws7asjn.

World Beef Expo at State Fair Park Dairy Building

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Whether you want to get a peek at what may be a future dinner entree or like looking at cattle before they meet a culinary fate, this event starting today and going through Sunday may be as good a place to do it as any. Admission is free, though parking passes may be purchased in advance from tinyurl.com/3mfdfhuv. Learn of the full expo schedule from tinyurl.com/3mfdfhuv.

Friday September 25

Bay View Gallery Night

Nearly 60 businesses are taking part in the 5-10 p.m. showcase hosting artists working in a variety of media, making for a free, mostly family-friendly night out. Get an eyeful of the enormous lineup when you get to tinyurl.com/5dje222n.

Undercover Dance Party's Silent Disco Pajama Party at Falcon Bowl

Sleeping attire is suggested but not necessary to attend this 9 p.m.-midnight dance at the E. Clarke St, kegglers' alley featuring pop, emo, punk, deep house and other music from the '00s. Stuffed animals are also welcome and, presumably, won't require the admission price their owners will. Get tickets to the dance via tinyurl.com/5fm2e952.

Saturday September 26

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Presents Doors Open Milwaukee

The events and establishments involved in this two-day celebration of Milwaukee's history, neighborhoods and architecture is so extensive, the Buzz isn't even going to try playing favorites. Suffice it to say there are plenty of free events within Open Doors' variety, but some pad tours, too. Get a gander of all Open Doors encompasses at tinyurl.com/ycxnmc3w.

Piala's Nursery & Garden Shop, Inc.'s Fall Festival

A plant store may not be the first place one would imagine putting on a free celebration with inflatables, bounce house, giant slide, games, a craft fair, live music, a peacock palace (among other critters on display), door prizes, food and drink for sale, and more. But here it is, for its 16th year at Piala's, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow. See the full itinerary and register interest in attending here: tinyurl.com/yd9n6krf.

Fromm Petfest Presents Foxtown Crossing Petfest Pop-Up

The emphasis on animal companions in this free 10 a.m.-5 p.m. event appears to be dogs, as there will be 12-4 p.m. diving competition for pooches here. Canine caretakers wanting to better get on with their pets may also want to avail themselves to the session held by animal communicator Lisa Brown. More about the Mequon function may be learned from petfestmke.com.

Monster Truck Throwdown at Slinger Super Speedway

Sports aren't usually the Buzz's domain, but let's be real. The reason to attend an event like this is to merely see creations of ginormous automotive absurdity with names such as Axe, Brutus, Smashosaurus, and Lil' Miss Madness, much less watch them race. Come early for the 11 a.m. track party, but the Throwdown proper starts at 2 p.m. Obtain tickets by way of tinyurl.com/hbfvudyr.

Popefest at Pius XI Catholic High School

This free, seven-hour soiree isn't a celebration of any given pontiff, but the name of this fundraising party got your attention, hey? The N 76th St. parochial school us putting on a party with a couple of bands, food and drink vendors, and plenty more going on. Get further details on the family-friendly day out, starting 2 p.m., once you make it to tinyurl.com/4xen7xj5.

Sunday September 27

Harbor District, Inc. Presents Harbor Fest

The theme of this year's iteration of the free annual aqueous affair is "What Lies Beneath," emphasizing an exploration of Milwaukee's waterways. It provides rationale to offer boat rides along the city's inner harbor, host an open house at UWM's School of Freshwater Sciences and, more. A full rundown of the 11 a.m.-3 p.m. event is at tinyurl.com/4nyxwxnv.

Ill Threadz Throttle Breaking Fest at Harley-Davidson Museum Grounds

The cycle brand's museum is acknowledging that people from many walks of life and with myriad musical tastes like their bikes. This free 11 a.m.-5 p.m. party celebrates hip-hop culture with breakdancing, DJ'ing, rapping, graffiti and more, some of it competitive. A car show, kids' activities, vendors, etc., round out the event, more about may be read here: tinyurl.com/449d5ze5.

North Shore Bank Southside Dining Week Preview at Zocolo Food Park

Complimentary samples from participating eateries in the week-long celebration starting tomorrow, interactive chef demonstrations, and meet-and-greets with local restauranteurs and their staff figure into this free 12-4 p.m. event at the S. 6th St. food truck locale. A pretty cool litany of bands is scheduled, too. Go to southsidediningweek.com/ to learn more.

City of West Allis and the After Hours Rotary Club of West Allis Presents Pawtoberfest at West Allis Farmers Market

Were the Buzz to award the cutest-named event of the week, you'd be reading about the winner now. The service club and the suburb go to the dogs ... and cats and other pets … with this presentation of animal-related vendors and non-profits, a pet costume parade, and other critter-related activities alongside food trucks and much else. More about the 12-4 p.m. fete is here: tinyurl.com/39a7jmhv.

Oktoberfest at the Argo

The Whitefish Bay music venue/restaurant gets into the Germanic autumnal spirit with this free family event, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. Expect music by the Squeezettes, friendly competitive games, prizes and food and drink specials. Reserve a ticket to the event when you reach tinyurl.com/5334kuwk.

America's Pub Quiz Presents 2000s Trivia at Explorium Brewpub Southridge

Have your and your teammates' memory of pop culture and whatnot from the first decade of the current century tested at this free 6 p.m., adults-only challenge. If there are any prizes for knowing enough about the ‘00s to win or place, the Buzz hasn't learned of them, but you can find out more about the Greendale mall bar-and-grill's full events calendar once you hit tinyurl.com/mwvkpf26.

Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance Presents Music of India at Crown Plaza South Hotel

Southeastern Wisconsin's East Indian population may not be quite large enough to support shows by many Bollywood musical playback artists and other pop singers from those folks' ancestral land. But Milwaukee has Majumdar's school, which puts on occasional concerts of the subcontinent's art music, which should at least as much fun. Get tickets from the 5:30 p.m. show from tinyurl.com/2m5s34zc.

Tuesday September 29

National Coffee Day Celebration at Great Lakes Distillery

How does a place specializing in alcohol celebrate a day dedicated to coffee? It offers specials on coffee cocktails and a discount on bottles of its Good Land brand 70 proof liqueur (made with beans supplied by Milwaukee's Valntine Coffee Roasters) with which they are made, naturally enough. The deals go on 12-9 p.m. today, and more about it may be gleaned via tinyurl.com/mry67322.

Wednesday September 30

REDgen Present Raising Independent Kids with Lenore Skenazy at University School of Milwaukee

The Free-Range Kids author will discuss raising children with age-appropriate self-reliance and the resilience, confidence, problem-solving skills, and emotional well-being that should accompany it in this free 90-minute event starting 6:30 p.m. Reserve a spot at Skenazy's talk at tinyurl.com/4xz8kkkj.

Dean Robbins at Cudahy Family Library

The author discusses his recently published Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed The State, World, and Me, a book about many people with connections to the Badger State that might not be very well known. Robbins' free presentation starts at 6:30 p.m., and more about it may be read via tinyurl.com/sbhzn9pt.

TuneMaster Presents Music Trivia at MobCraft Beer Taproom

This midweek break to strain your brain over songs, who sang (or rapped) them, etc. looks to cover a variety of genres, offers prizes from its host craft brewery and costs a measly $1 to play. The weekly challenge commences at 7 p.m., and more about it may be had from tinyurl.com/36xa9n2n.