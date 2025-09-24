Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2025

× Expand Photo via Harbor District Milwaukee - Facebook Harbor Fest Harbor Fest

Thursday September 25

Back to Basics Art Class with Michelle Savas Thompson at Cedarburg Cultural Center

In visual art, it doesn't get really more basic than drawing, shading, and mixing colors. Savas Thompson will spend an hour on each in this 9 a.m. workshop for newbies and artists wanting to revisit some fundamentals. Some supplies are included in the admission price, and that may be paid by getting to cedarburgculturalcenter.org/product-page/9-25-back-to-basics-with-michelle-savas-thompson.

Beer Hunt 2025 at Brewhouse Inn & Suites

The hotel hosts a scavenger hunt wherein participants learn about ten local breweries' history and sample their products. Visited every spot on the map, and head next door to OnTap, where there will be complementary food and drinks, door prizes, and photo-taking ops. Though free, a donation to the non-profit Ales for ALS would be appreciated. Find out more and send an RSVP for the 6-9 p.m. event at faire-handshake.my.canva.site/beer-hunt-2025.

Light the Night for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Henry Maier Festival Park

The highlight of this free, family-friendly 5-8:30 p.m. fundraiser for folks suffering blood cancers will likely be its lantern ceremony. But there will also be a mile-long walk, kids' activities, survivors' recognition, and food for sale on the grounds. Learn about the cause, how to raise money for it, Light's sponsors and more by heading to lightthenight.org/events/milwaukee.

Friday September 26

Bay View Gallery Night

More than 50 locations in the neighborhood are scheduled to participate in this celebration of small business music, and, of course, art. A list of who's offering what and for how long during the event's 5-10 p.m. duration may be found at bvgn.org/gallery-night-milwaukee.

Harvest Fest at Wisconsin State Fair Park

This 32nd annual bevy of autumnal fun commences tonight at 5 p.m. and concludes Sunday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Multiple stages of live music, lumberjack shows and animal races will be available soak in. More activity-minded attendees may avail themselves to rides (on ponies, slides and mechanical attractions), paintball, scarecrow-building, karaoke, a maize-shaped maze and, no kidding, pumpkin bowling. Like the State Fair that occupied the same space last month, a voluminous assortment of foods of various gradations of healthfulness may be consumed; German cuisine and corn-based items are recurring themes. Get the full rundown and purchase tickets for entry and attractions via wistatefair.com/harvestfair.

St. Francis Children's Center Benefit Art Show and Sale

Decorate a wall and assist special needs kids by viewing and purchasing works by members of the Fox Point Artists collective. The exhibition and sale of 100 pieces takes place at the Children's Center in Glendale tonight 6:30-9 p.m. and tomorrow 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More about the center may be leaned at sfcckids.org.

Dad’s Season Tickets at Waukesha Civic Theatre

It looks like local playwright Matt Zembrowski may have come up with a Wisconsin-centric musical comedy to rival Guys on Ice. In this case, it's about sisters scheming to inherit their father's Packers tickets. It opens at 7:30 p.m., with another performance at the same time tomorrow plus 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28. Tickets for this potential Badger State perennial in the making may be purchased from waukeshacivictheatre.org/production/dads-season-tickets.

Saturday September 27

Historic Milwaukee's Doors Open 2025

Milwaukee's neighborhoods, architecture and—in keeping with the sponsoring group's mandate, history—are celebrated in over 160+ locations throughout the city in this free, ambitious 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fete over two consecutive days. Tours of art galleries, commercial buildings, urban gardens and more maybe had. Being a Historic Milwaukee member allows an attendee early access. See the schedule, including a few separate tours for which there will be a fee, by taking your cursor to historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open.

Native Heritage Celebration at Peck Pavilion

Members of several of the tribal peoples indigenous to Wisconsin will exhibit musical, spiritual and other practices in a free 5 p.m. program also featuring comedic Apsáalooke Nation rapper Supraman. Before that, there will be a Living Village brimming with artifacts and native practices starting at 2 p.m. A reception follows the program. Learn more about what looks to be a full afternoon-into-evening by taking a look at marcuscenter.org/event/native-heritage-celebration.

Botanical Ecosystem Park Tour with Urban Ecology Center-Menomonee Valley

Hikers of all ages and abilities are welcome to partake in this immersive, interactive walk wherein one can learn of local flora, fauna, fungi, insects, etc. Tickets for the hour-long, 11:30 a.m. jaunt may be obtained from urbanecologycenter.org/calendar/event?id=3323.

Third Space Brewery Ninth Anniversary Party

Nine years of brewing on St. Paul Ave. will be celebrated for 10 hours with six bands playing near three food trucks. The fete not only features the introduction of two new brews, but the opportunity to afford kids time at the YMCA camp where Third Space's founders met. Thus, end, the party is technically free, but attendees are encouraged to donate to the cause; more generous donors are entitled to perks including a commemorative bandana, a tour led by Third Space's founder, and more. More about the shindig, the entertainment and food lineups, Camp Minikani, and donation premiums may be gleaned at shopthirdspace.com/9thanniversary.

Sunday September 28

Harbor Fest

This free, family-friendly, rain-or-shine, celebration of Milwaukee's lakefront at Harbor View Plaza packs much into four hours. That, include free boat rides, tours of UWM's School of Freshwater Sciences, fishy goings on during the simultaneously occurring Sturgeon Fest (riveredgenaturecenter.org/program/sturgeon-fest), an array of local Hispanic and Afro-Caribbean music and dance, and monofin-wearing marine educator/entertainer Mermaid Echo. Kids for whom water's no big deal can stay occupied at the bounce house and their face painted, and delicious food for purchase is promised. Find out more, including how to take a water taxi from Boone & Crockett and the River Edge Nature Center to the fest, by directing your cursor to harbordistrict.org/harbor-fest.

Monday September 29

Frame of Mind Mosaic Class at Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling

The Buzz mentions plenty of opportunities to view art; here's one to make an artistic frame that can house a picture or, maybe, other art. The idea is to be crafty over craft beer and smacks with other adults of a similarly creative bent. This takes place tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with all supplies and your first5 drink included in the ticket price. Get those tickets at eventbrite.com/e/frame-of-mind-mosaics-pints-tickets-1588193903719?aff=oddtdtcreator%26fbclid=IwY2xjawMTalFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBVOERJYkV4MTZGYjJOcG1nAR4fccqdHSvhDkTqN7s3ol9n8kr0SblXbbXvTbeq3CW-tBgQaYEGgwMmvRktGw_aem_pRrNAOrbrC3MGBoU_Hzwmw.

Tuesday September 30

Milwaukee Flavor Live: Soul, Spice, and Indian Comfort with Ruta Kahate at Milwaukee Public Market

For the same price it would cost to make a mosaic frame at a brewpub, you could instead get a demonstration of cooking subcontinental comfort foods by a storytelling chef and cookbook author; the event includes samples of what she prepares and a q-and-a session. The Buzz would at least like to try Kahate's devil's dung potatoes. Learn to make and get a taste of that and two other dishes by reserving a space at the 5:30 p.m. function by going to milwaukeepublicmarket.org/classes/milwaukee-flavor-live-ruta-kahate.

Wednesday October 1

Sunset Meditation and Night Hike at Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium & Retzer Nature Center

It's suggested that participants in this event at the Waukesha location mediate upon their mental health during the planetarium show that takes viewers from the Gerand Canyon to the North Pole and beyond to the Northern Lights. From there, it's back to Earth for a walk, weather permitting, with a naturalist to take in the center's natural sights and sounds, fodder for more meditating on mental health for whatever else. Tickets for it all may be had from events.waukeshacounty.gov/default/Detail/2025-10-01-1830-Meditation-and-Hike-Retzer.