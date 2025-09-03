Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Sept. 4-Sept. 10, 2025

× Expand Photo via Awkward Nerd Events - Facebook Tabletop Games with Awkward Nerd Events Attendees enjoy tabletop games at Camp Minikani during an Awkward Nerd Events' camping trip.

Thursday September 4

From Milwaukee with Love Romance Book Weekend

The three-day, multi-site fiction genre celebration coordinated by Wauwatosa's The Well Red Damsel bookshop and MKE Books & Beers includes tonight's question-answer book signing by Melissa Grace (ticket price includes a copy of her latest novel, Marjorie & Me), three free panel discussions at Milwaukee Public Library East Branch, and a gratis mixer/craft night. Love's full schedule may be seen at eventbrite.com/o/the-well-red-damsel-104720792901.

Tabletop Game Night at Sugar Maple

Wonderfully named promoters Awkward Nerd Events bring their assortment of board games to play for free at one of Milwaukee's coolest watering holes for craft beers and other drinks. Concierge Lisa will be glad to guide players to an enjoyable game. Since beverage sales are what makes the 'Maple makes most of its income, no outside liberations are allowed, but food from elsewhere is fine. Learn more about the friendly competitions running from 6-10 p.m. at awkwardnerdevents.com/products/monthly-game-night.

Critical Thinking, Moral Courage, and the Courage to Rescue: A Dialogue at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

The museum presents a talk by Dr. Amy H. Shapiro regarding difficult decisions made by people who risk their lives to save others and what drives people to show compassion in the face of danger. Afterwards, she will invite the audience to discuss what it means to act from a sense of moral imagination. The 75-minute presentation starts at 7 p.m. Learn more about the event and obtain tickets at jewishmuseummilwaukee.org/event/critical-thinking-moral-imagination-and-the-courage-to-rescue-a-dialogue/.

Friday September 5

TosaFest at the Village in Wauwatosa

This free one-night Wauwatosa street fair packs in a great deal in two days Among the highlights are live music on three stages, four beer gardens (and a spritzgarden) chili and cupcake contests, men's and women's Oktoberfest beer stein-holding competitions, card game tourneys, game show-styled battles of wits, volleyball games, cheese cud-eating competition, and kids activities. The rundown for the entertainment an events available today from 5-11 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. may be had at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/a4fc9a15/d5F8Mar2xEKb86ONgCvqxg?u=https://www.wauwatosavillage.org/tosafestschedule.

Milwaukee Horror Con

If a weekend dedicated to romance fiction isn't an attractive entertainment option, this three-day fright festival might do the trick. There will be pay-per-signing autograph opportunities with stars of scary moves of yore, a cosplay contest with separate adult and children divisions, door prizes over 80 vendors of horror merch, and a film festival rife with shorts and full features Netflix won' likely be offering any time. The smorgasbord of scariness starts at 5 p.m. tonight with events running through 5 p.m. Sunday September 7. It all takes place at the Milwaukee Convention Center in the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on S. Howell Ave., with tickets and a full schedule available via https://link.edgepilot.com/s/42b52cf6/MJ9QY54rf0a4KVz856QKIg?u=https://www.mkehorrorcon.com/.

Music Trivia at Sprecher Brewery Taproom

The Glendale location for tasty beer and soda offers an inexpensive evening of fun for game enthusiasts with strong musical memory. Teams listen to actually quite generous 45-second bits of songs and mark their cards when appropriate. Every player gets three bingo cards, each with a different theme or genre. Each game may require winning in a specific configuration (as I making an X, four corners, etc.), but the caller will announce that before starting a round. And there will be prizes for individual games' winners and a grand prize too. More about this 6-8 p.m. Quizmaster Trivia may be obtained at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/75a6ffb6/loqBBlf6QUCOhsCIr43mYA?u=https://sprecherbrewery.com/pages/taproom-events.

Saturday September 6

IKEA and Gift of Wings Frank Mots International Kite Festival at Veterans Park

The home furnishings retailer and local kite shops host two days of wind-borne activity. A grand launch of over 600 kites is scheduled for noon today. The whole affair goes on today from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and tomorrow 10 a.m-5 p.m. Try taking your screen to giftofwings.com for further information.

Milwaukee County Historical Society Trimborn Harvest of Arts & Crafts

The 42nd annual display and sale benefits Trimborn Farm, the Greendale green space hat is Milwaukee County's only historic park. Free parking to take a shuttle to the park is available at the Southridge lot; and shuttle takers get $3 off admission. Food vendors, including one selling Trimborn cookies, will be available, as will a 50/50 raffle. The whole harvest will go on today and tomorrow 10 a.m.-4 p.m. More information is at trimbornfarm.com/copy-of-harvest-of-arts-crafts-1.

Creative Grounds Vendor Fair

It's not every pop-up event for local makers, entrepreneurs, and small business operators that features live professional wrestling. But this one at Kuumba Juice & Coffee and sponsored by uptown Society does, with matches throughout the fair's four free hours provided by House of Headlocks. For those uninterested in the grappling, there are still over 40 vendors whose wares may be perused and opportunities to make new friends and connections while supporting creative folks in the city while downing some of Kuumba's drinks and food. Obtain complimentary tickets and learn more about this unique function with a 11 a.m. start time at events.mketix.com/events/creative-grounds-vendor-fair-9-6-2025.

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company Oktoberfest

The Muskego microbrewery/tavern marks its third annual, all-ages, 11-hour celebration of the Germanic holiday with live music, a stein-hoisting competition, a beer-chugging contest, food specials, and releases of new beers and spirits. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m., more about which may be gleaned from heading to facebook.com/events/564424863269318.

Flip Side Festival of the Arts

In addition to usual attractions such as food crafts vendors and live music (with an emphasis on reggae and jazz), this ten-hour fundraising fete at South Milwaukee's Bucyrus Commons is distinguished by the opportunity for attendees to make their ow tye-dye shirt, a chalk art competition, and two bounce houses for kids. Money raised goes to the causes of a community garden, mural initiative and a group for local small businesses. Find out further details about the event commencing at 11 a.m. by getting to growingsm.org/flipside.

Generación Activa 2025 Community Market & Family Wellness Event

Here's a free, bilingual outdoors event where children can experience being entrepreneurs by selling handmade products, including food. Besides the budding business activity, there are family-centric fitness sessions, hands-on arts & crafts activities, cultural dance performances, an art show, raffles, and bite-sized portions of Hispanic street food. All that gets paced into five hours, commencing at 11 a.m. The full schedule for the familial fun going on at Vive Le Fitness on W. Mitchell St. may be seen at facebook.com/events/1141154287847442?locale=sv_SE

LeBOWLski Night at Oriental Theatre and Landmark Lanes

The Awkward Nerd folks earn themselves another mention this week with this two-fer of an event. The evening starts with an Oriental screening of The Big Lewbowskiat 6:30 p.m. Following that at Landmark: karaoke, a costume contest, and specialty drinks adjacent to the 1998 Coen Brothers flick. Become a V.I.D. (Very Important Dude), which entitles you to two pitchers of Lakefront Brewery beer—or whichever other kind you may like available at Landmark—and a reserved lane for you and up to five others to bowl on for an hour after 9 p.m. For keglers 21 and over. Head to eventbrite.com/e/lebowlski-night-2025-limited-vip-bowling-add-on-tickets-1560019673839?aff=oddtdtcreator, where tickets to the movie may also be purchased and more information about this dual exercise in abiding maybe had.

Sundy September 7

Make Art MKE

This event intendeds to revive the spirit of the Mount Mary University campus Starving Artists' Show. Thus, Lit MKE's Mike Bates organizing this showcase for 160+ creators/vendors of art, clothing collectibles, food and more. Some of the fair's proceeds will benefit nearby Cooper Park and art programming at Milwaukee German Immersion School. Children ages 12 and under may attend free, but everyone else may get tickets from app.gopassage.com/events/30179.

MKE Cake Potluck, Round 2

Dessert lovers, take note! Bring a cake, be it homemade or purchase, and don't forget serving utensils. Get a pizza box from the organizers of this potentially crazed event, and have at filling said box with slices of others' cakes...and maybe your own for all the Buzz knows. There will be timed rounds for filling those boxes, so there's likely an element of chance in this pastry'palzooza, too. The two-hour to-do concludes with a picnic, so here's assuming food aside from cake is included with the ticket price. Check-in and cake drop-off starts at 11;30 a.m., with the potluck proper getting underway at noon. Tickets for this glutenous, gluttonous affair may be had at eventbrite.com/e/mke-cake-potluck-round-2-tickets-1482081789529.

Monday September 8

Capture the Senses: Attraction and Horror in Early Modern Art at Haggerty Museum of Art

Sculptures, paintings, and prints by artists including Albrecht Dürer, Ferdinand Bol, Giovanni Battista Piranesi, and Francesco Solimena from the Marquette University facility's extensive holdings will be displayed together to emphasize the Early Modern era's emphasis on lifelikeness in art to both terrify and delight, sometimes simultaneously. The pieces—assembled by the Haggerty's Museum Curator of European Art, Kirk Nickel—confront such issues as the end of days, the burden of knowing one's earthly fate, human sacrifice, and the decay of empire. Anyone up for taking in all that may do so for free from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. every day but Sunday. Learn more about the exhibition viewable until Saturday, Dec. 20 at marquette.edu/haggerty-museum/capturing-the-senses.php.

Tuesday September 9

Author Jess Walter Speaks at Boswell Books

The novelist will be at the Downer Avenue literary emporium to discuss his latest, So Far Gone, the story of a man living off the grid emerging into society to try saving his daughter and grandchild from a militia group. He road trip tale is rife with with humor and keen observations. This is one of Boswell's many free events, but an RSVP for this 6:30 p.m. talk is required and maybe had at boswellbooks.com/event/2025-09-09/jess-walter-author.

Wednesday September 10

The Art of Building with Clay by Ben Tyjeski at North Point Lighthouse Museum

The professional tile maker and architectural historian discusses Milwaukee architecture made with terra cotta and tile, also broaching the necessity of historic craft traditions in current architecture. This latest edition of the museum's monthly lecture series. The 90-minute talk begins at 7 p.m., with more information available at northpointlighthouse.org/lecture-series. Museum members may attend for free.