Brew City Buzz: Events Happening September 26 – October 2

Thursday, September 26

Old Fashioned Fest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Gather your friends and family for an evening of enjoying Wisconsin’s staple drink—the Old Fashioned! Head to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for Old Fashioned Fest, an event where attendees will be able to sample both classic and re-imagined Old Fashioneds, with brandy sponsored by Drink Wisconsibly and bourbon sponsored by J. Henry & Sons.

Vote on your favorite bourbon, brandy, and best overall version, plus see who will be crowned winners at the end of the night. The event will include a raffle sponsored by Usinger’s, live art by Scout Gallery, a 360-selfie booth provided by Lash Dolls MKE, and DJ Paul H spinning throughout the event.

Support ArtWorks for Milwaukee, Inc. at Mobcraft Beer

Getting together with friends for a beer just got even more rewarding. This Thursday, you can head to Mobcraft Beer for some craft beers and pizza with friends while also supporting ArtWorks for Milwaukee.

On Thursday, Mobcraft will donate 15% of all profits to ArtWorks for Milwaukee, an organization aimed at preparing youth for tomorrow by providing transferable career skills through art and internships.

Fright Nights return to Milky Way Drive-In

Catch a scary movie at a drive-in theater now through October! Every Thursday through Sunday, the Milky Way Drive-In will feature a Halloween-themed or scary movie on its big screen, starting this week with a double feature of Smile and The Black Phone.

Other films featured during Fright Night include Beetlejuice, The Goonies and Ghostbusters. Learn more about Fright Nights and get tickets here.

Friday, September 27

Tune Inn Milwaukee at Solomon’s Terraced in The Trade Milwaukee

Enjoy rooftop views of Fiserv Forum and the Deer District while enjoying live music during Tune Inn Milwaukee, a weekly concert series at The Trade Milwaukee, an Autograph Collection Hotel.

From 7 to 10 p.m., enjoy live music from local bands across all genres. The Trade’s Solomon’s Cocktail Lounge will offer delicious appetizers and drinks during the performance.

Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park

All weekend, enjoy fall-themed activities, live music and local food and drinks during the annual Harvest Fair at State Fair Park. Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own scarecrow or try their hand at pumpkin bowling, all while enjoying some fall-like weather.

Harvest Fair, which also features State Fair vendors and a Farmer’s Market, takes place Friday-Sunday at the State Fair Grounds. Learn more here.

Saturday, September 28

The Hill Has Eyes

Milwaukee’s most frightening outdoor haunted house returns this weekend at The Hill Has Eyes in Franklin. Four terrifying attractions take over the area, with spooky foods and drinks available for purchase on site.

This event is not for the faint of heart, as it features cannibals who chase after visitors, a toxic landfill and many haunted trails. Think you can make it out alive? Head to the hill… but remember, the Hill Has Eyes and is always watching.

Southside Dining Week

Southside Dining Week returns Sept. 28 through Oct. 5, presented by North Shore Bank. For the fourth year in a row, Milwaukee-area residents are invited to embark on a culinary journey as they sample dishes from more than 50 area restaurants.

During the week, all participating restaurants will feature signature dishes for $20 or less, giving residents and visitors a chance to try new or favorite restaurants without breaking the bank. Learn more and see the participating restaurants at southsidediningweek.com.

Sunday, September 29

Harbor Fest

Celebrate Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor and all the things that make it great at Harbor Fest, running Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features so many fun activities from live music and food to releasing a baby sturgeon and touring UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences.

Local vendors, live art, food trucks and kids activities will all be a part of the family-friendly event taking place at 600 E. Greenfield Avenue. Read all about the event on the Harbor District website.

Pawtoberfest at the West Allis Farmers Market

Celebrate pets and their owners during Pawtoberfest. The After Hours Rotary Club of West Allis has partnered with the City of West Allis to host a variety of pet-friendly activities from noon to 4 p.m. More than 30 pet and animal-themed vendors will be on site during the event, in addition to over a dozen local non-profits and rescue organizations.

Activities include pet blessings, a pet photobooth and pet caricatures. Pet-themed raffle baskets will be on site, plus there will be a meat raffle every half hour and demonstrations from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s K9 Unit and Zoom Room Dog training. Enjoy live music, food and drinks at the event as well.

Check out the Facebook event for more information.

Monday, September 30

Cooking Class at Milwaukee Public Market

Calling all deep-dish fans (and we don’t just mean pizza)! The Milwaukee Public Market is hosting a deep-dish cooking class on Monday, where attendees will learn to not only cook deep dish pizza, but salad and a deep-dish cookie with ice cream.

Chef Staci Joers will demo all three of these recipes, while giving attendees a chance to learn and try something new. The cooking class is just $40 a person and takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn more at milwaukeepublicmarket.org.

Tuesday, October 1

Milwaukee Comedy Festival

The 19th annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns across a variety of Milwaukee venues this October. The festival is the area’s biggest live comedy event of the year and features both local and regional acts. Previous alumni from the event have gone on to be featured in movies and television including Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Saturday Night Live, Hulu, MAD TV, BET, Conan, Late Nite and many more.

Learn all about Milwaukee Comedy Festival mkecomedyfest.com.