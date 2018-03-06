Skip to main content
Search
Submit Your Event
Newsletter Signup
Find a Paper
Express Creative
Tickets
Store
Contact Us
facebook
twitter
youtube
instagram
RSS
Menu
Home
News
News Features
Issue of the Week
Taking Liberties
Saving Our Democracy
Polls
What Made Milwaukee Famous
News of the Weird
Food
Dining Out
Short Order
Eat/Drink
Dining Lists
Tap Takeover Podcast
Brew City Booze
Dining Guide
Brewery Guide
Music
Music Feature
Local Music
On Music
Concert Reviews
Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
A&E
A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly
Theater
Classical Music
Dance
Visual Arts
Comedy
Books
Off the Cuff
Spring Arts Guide
Off the Beaten Path
LGBTQ
Dear Ruthie
My LGBTQ POV
Advice
On the Couch
Art for Art's Sake
Sexpress
Sports
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Brewers On Deck Circle
Brew Crew Confidential
Milwaukee Brewers
More Sports
Film
Film Reviews
I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies
Film Clips
Events
Old Fashioned Fest 2018
Stein & Dine 2018
Shepherd Express Events
Event Listings
Submit an Event
Shepherd Express Tickets
Contests (Win Free Tickets!)
Old Fashioned Fest 2018
Stein & Dine 2018
Shepherd Express Events
Event Listings
Submit an Event
Shepherd Express Tickets
Contests (Win Free Tickets!)
Home
Events
Contests (Win Free Tickets!)
Gods and Mortals
Gods and Mortals
March 6, 2018
10:37 AM
Back to Search Results
×
Home
News
News Features
Issue of the Week
Taking Liberties
Saving Our Democracy
Polls
What Made Milwaukee Famous
News of the Weird
Food
Dining Out
Short Order
Eat/Drink
Dining Lists
Tap Takeover Podcast
Brew City Booze
Dining Guide
Brewery Guide
Music
Music Feature
Local Music
On Music
Concert Reviews
Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
A&E
A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly
Theater
Classical Music
Dance
Visual Arts
Comedy
Books
Off the Cuff
Spring Arts Guide
Off the Beaten Path
LGBTQ
Dear Ruthie
My LGBTQ POV
Advice
On the Couch
Art for Art's Sake
Sexpress
Sports
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Brewers On Deck Circle
Brew Crew Confidential
Milwaukee Brewers
More Sports
Film
Film Reviews
I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies
Film Clips
Events
Old Fashioned Fest 2018
Stein & Dine 2018
Shepherd Express Events
Event Listings
Submit an Event
Shepherd Express Tickets
Contests (Win Free Tickets!)
Old Fashioned Fest 2018
Stein & Dine 2018
Shepherd Express Events
Event Listings
Submit an Event
Shepherd Express Tickets
Contests (Win Free Tickets!)
Best of Milwaukee
Advertise
Print Editions
Find a Paper
Careers
Contact Us
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Store
Tickets
Express Creative
© 2018 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.
Built with
Metro Publisher™