Win Tickets to Infusion Baroque's 'Virtuosa!'

Centuries ago, the role of women in the arts was often marginalized, but in recent years, much effort has been made to redress that imbalance. Take Infusion Baroque, for example. A quartet of women, Infusion Baroque specializes in the music of the 17th and 18th centuries. On their current “Virtuosa!” tour, they turn their focus to work performed or composed by women from those centuries who overcame many obstacles to be heard.

