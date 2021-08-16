Ticket Giveaway to Imagination Movers at Racine Zoo

Based on the popular Animal Crackers Concert Series, Animal Crackers Jr. Concert Series will deliver all the same fun, now for kids! Bring the little ones for two nights of singing, dancing, and musical delight. Enjoy the beautiful lake view, get a bite to eat from numerous dining options on site, and explore other kid-friendly activities. With an inviting family atmosphere, these exciting concerts are the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors this summer.

Enter to win two tickets here.

The Imagination Movers are a rock band for families and the Emmy-winning stars of a hit TV series seen worldwide on the Disney Junior channel. The Movers began fifteen years ago when four friends from New Orleans brainstormed a show that would feature quality rock music and positive male role models while inspiring teamwork and creativity. The New York Times says the Movers are "prized by many parents for non-condescending lyrics and music that evokes the Beastie Boys or Red Hot Chili Peppers." Parenting magazine praised the band's "dash of rebellion" and songs that are "fresh and treacle-free."

The Movers have written more than 200 songs. Many have been featured on commercials and TV shows, including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Wipeout" and "The Today Show." The Movers play real, live rock music. No pre-recorded tracks. Performances feature flying toilet paper, vortex trash cans, ginormous balloons, broken drumsticks and lots of confetti. The Movers have performed at the White House for two different presidents and are active roster members for Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). The Movers are National Buddy Walk Partners of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Movers' tenth studio album "10-4" bowed in December 2018, reaching number 2 on the Children's Music Charts with these songs: "Socks, Is That Wrong", and "Butterfly Wings" (feat. Lisa Loeb) in heavy rotation on SiriusXM Kids Place Live, channel 78.

Artists' Website: imaginationmovers.com