Friday and Saturday, August 13 -14 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield, the Waukesha Rotary Club is putting on the annual Waukesha BluesFest. Headliners include Robben Ford on Friday and Albert Castiglia on Saturday.

Some familiar Wisconsin bands include: Robert Allen Jr., Tweed featuring Gervis Myles, Big Al Dorn and the Blues Howlers and more. There's also an art show and plenty of food and drinks.

