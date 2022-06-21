Win a Four Pack of Tickets to 2022 Margarita Fest!

Margarita Fest logo

It's Margarita Madness in Milwaukee! The Shepherd Express is hosting the 5th Annual Margarita Fest on Sunday June 26th at the Beer Garden located in the Deer District, and you could go for free!

You can win a four-pack of tickets to the event by using the form below. This is a one-day only giveaway, with winners being notified via email on Thursday, July 23. Good luck!

If you want to purchase tickets to 2022 Margarita Fest or get more information about the event, click here.