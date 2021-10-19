Win Tickets to Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist & Present Music's 'Thanksgiving: Circle Unbroken'

Nov. 21, 2021 5:00 p.m. CT Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist & Present Music Digital Stage

Thanksgiving returns with immense gratitude; a celebration of community featuring collaborations with longtime choral and Native American drum group partners, a world premiere by Diné artist Raven Chacon, and a revisiting of our greatest commissions, including Michael Torke’s “Four Proverbs” (of which Steve Reich said, “If you don’t like it, go to an ear doctor”).

