Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour with special guest Ludacris is coming to Milwaukee! You can win a pair of tickets to the May 28 show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater from Shepherd Express! To enter, simply fill out the form below before December 19. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!

You can purchase tickets for this show beginning Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. by clicking here.