Win Tickets to Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band

Click here for your chance to win two tickets to the show on Friday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band combine the tropical sounds of Caribbean rock, reggae, and calypso by pouring great original music along with songs by Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Sublime, Jerry Jeff Walker, Zac Brown Band and many more into a musical blender to create a strong concoction direct from the lower latitudes!

From steel pans to blaring horns, strong percussion to driving bass to skanking guitars, the Beach Bum Band has a fun and danceable sound that appeals to all ages.

Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band has been throwing beach parties to enthusiastic crowds to venues from Nebraska to Rhode Island, from Minnesota to Key West, from community festivals to college campuses to Parrothead gatherings to Alpine Valley, Tweeter Center, and Target Center as the pre-show entertainment for Jimmy Buffett concerts, and even on stage several times with Buffett as his backup band.

The Beach Bum Band has been performing with Jimmy Buffett for his charity appearances in the Eastern U.S. as part of his Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant openings since 2003. The Beach Bums have performed favorites such as "Margaritaville", "Five O'Clock Somewhere", "Fins", and "Volcano" on stage with Buffett himself. The Beach Bum Band has also headlined for other Cheeseburger in Paradise openings without Buffett, and so far The Beach Bum Band, Buffett and Cheeseburger in Paradise have collectively raised over $400,000 for charity at these events.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Beach Bum Band has provided the pre-show entertainment for the Buffett tour from 2002 through 2006 at Alpine Valley in Wisconsin, Tweeter Center in Illinois, Target Center in Minneapolis and Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Beach Bums have also been invited for repeat appearances at Margaritaville in Key West.

The Beach Bum Band appeals to Parrotheads everywhere! The warm weather and island themes parallel much of the ambience that "Parrotheads" enjoy, but The Beach Bum Band is NOT a "Jimmy Buffett tribute band". The song list will certainly include plenty of Buffett favorites as well as music from Bob Marley, Sublime, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Dick Dale, Jerry Jeff Walker and many others including some of The Beach Bums originals, offering variety and entertainment for everyone who enjoys warm weather.