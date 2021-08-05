Win Tickets to MKE Film's Cultures & Communities Festival

Taking place September 6th - 12th, Cultures & Communities Fest is a hybrid event featuring 20+ films, several workshops, panels, and Q&A’s in-person at the re-opened Oriental Theatre, on our virtual platform, and at event venues around the city.

Rooted in the cinematic experience and guided by principles of health equity and cultural inclusivity, C&C Fest’s ultimate goal is to promote individual and communal wellness while inspiring attendees to celebrate their cultural heritage and authentic selves. C&C programming is focused squarely on diverse cultural perspectives and lived experiences, prioritizing representations of historically marginalized communities through film, conversation, and auxiliary events and presentations.

*These tickets are not good for the kickoff event with Michelle Williams on September 6