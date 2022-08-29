Win Tickets to Oteil & Friends at The Riverside Theater!

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Oteil Burbridge

Two-time Grammy winning bassist Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for over three decades. He'll be bringing a band that features Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno and Johnny Kimock to the Riverside Theater for a special show on September 9, and you could win a pair of tickets from Shepherd Express! Simply use the form below to enter before Friday, September 2 to enter. Winners will be notified via email. Good luck!

To purchase tickets or for more information about this show, click here.