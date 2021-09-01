Win Tickets to Petty Union at Racine Zoo

Click here to enter to win two free tickets to the show!

Petty Union hails from the greater Chicagoland area and Southeast Wisconsin – performing the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are one of the biggest names in the music world. Tom continued to sell out to stadium sized crowds until the day he died.

The musicians in Petty Union are seasoned veterans of the Chicago music scene. Some of the members have played in bands together before and some even dating back to the 1980’s which has led to a special chemistry that’s like no other.

The members of Petty Union have played on the world's stage with the likes of Eric Clapton, Deep Purple, Credence Clearwater Revisited, Gov’t Mule, Allman Brothers, Ten Years After, Jimy Rogers and the Mauds, Dinosaur Exhibit, Bo Didley, 38 Special, Off Broadway, The Dead and the list goes on. They are honored and proud to bring you a live experience to remember the music of the late great Tom Petty.